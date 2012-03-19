Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd ST loans A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt programme A1+ Assigned Gilvert Ispat NFBL A4 350 Suspended Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A2+ Withdrawn Gupta Hair Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 80 Suspended Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 100 Revised from A4+ Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 383 Revised from A4+ Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac - sub A4 121 Revised from limit A4+ Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST, non fund based A1 21750 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Jnp Products LC ICRA]A3 50 Assigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 30 Downgraded from A2 Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 150 Reaffirmed Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 74.8 Assigned Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 300 Revised from D Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Revised from D Sona Somic Lemforder NFBL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Components Ltd V Star Creations Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 11 Assigned V-Chem Non-FBL A4 45 Assigned Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 60 Assigned -LOC Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based-BG A4 7.5 Assigned Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 17.6 Assigned -Letter of Comfort (Sublimit within TL, LC and BG) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambati Subbanna & Company Oil FBL B+ 80 Assigned Firm Ashiana Housing Ltd TL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT FBL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans / NCD AA- 5500 Reaffirmed Corporation Of Chennai Issuer Rating IrBBB+ - Reaffirmed Cronus Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 149.2 Assigned Cronus Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB 10.8 Assigned (SO) Devdeep Cotex CC B 80 Assigned Devdeep Cotex TL B 17 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bk AAA 30000 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT bonds programme AAA Assigned Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA Assigned Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk ICRA]AAA(SO) 9380 Assigned Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk ICRA]AAA(SO) 1000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk ICRA]AAA(SO) 300 Assigned (Reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore earlier) Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk ICRA]AAA(SO) 500 Assigned Gilvert Ispat TL C 105.7 Suspended Gilvert Ispat FBL C 250 Suspended Gilvert Ispat BG Limits C 12.5 Suspended Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL BB 1850 Revised from BB+ Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT FB Fac BB 1500# Revised from BB+ # - Of this, the entire Rs.150.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly. Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT loans & working A 53894.3 Suspended capital Fac Jnp Products CC BBB- 10 Assigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd FBL BBB 210 Downgraded from BBB+ Omega Promoters Pvt Ltd FBL BB 300 Suspended Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 128.5 Reaffirmed Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 62 Reaffirmed Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 40 Withdrawn Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB+ 35.9 Assigned TL Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 14.8 Upgraded from Rs. 6.00 crore earlier Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 216.5 Assigned Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits* B- / 1 Assigned A4 Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B/ 350 Revised from D Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B/ 700 Revised from D (reduced from Rs. 15.50 crore earlier) Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme A+ 50000 Revised from AA (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore earlier) Reliance Communications Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL A+ 281160 Revised from AA (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore earlier) Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd TL BBB 184.3 Reaffirmed Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd Unallocated BBB 7.9 Reaffirmed Sona Somic Lemforder TL BBB+ 52 Reaffirmed Components Ltd Sona Somic Lemforder LT FBL BBB+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Components Ltd Sona Somic Lemforder Unallocated BBB+ 352.3 Reaffirmed Components Ltd Sri Vidya Educational & TL Fac BB+ 110.8 Assigned Charitable Trust Srinagar Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating IrBB- Reaffirmed Star Cotspin Ltd LT rating BB+ 150 Upgraded from BB V Star Creations Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 20 Assigned V Star Creations Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 88.5 Assigned V-Chem TL BB 100 Assigned V-Chem FBL BB 50 Assigned Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 224 Assigned Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 325 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)