US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 200 Revised from A3+ Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd Fund Based# A2+ 200 Revised from A2 # fungible between long term and short term fund based working capital facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 20.0 crore Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd Non-FB A2+ 50 Revised from A2 Choice Diamond FBL A3 626* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 11.80 crore of Untied limits Essar Steel Ltd FB/ non-fund based Bk A1 29000 Assigned Fac Eurotex Industries And Exports ST Non-FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1 6000 Reaffirmed Gini & Jony Ltd ST fund based D 105 Assigned Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB & NFB Bk limits A2(SO) 35 Reaffirmed Hyundai Hysco Co Limited Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB & NFB Bk limits A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB& NFB Bk limits A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd FB Fac A1 1350 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 50 Reaffirmed Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - Export Packing A3 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit (EPC) Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL A3 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Laxmi Pumps Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 7 Assigned Meta Rolls And Commodities Pvt Non Fund Based A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Myk Spinning Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST FB Fac A4 300 Suspended Prahladrai & Company Non-FBL D 7.5 Revised from A4 Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 75 Upgraded from A4+ Saraf Industries BG A4 22.5 Assigned Saraf Industries LOC A4 40 Assigned Saraf Industries Buyers Credit* A4 40* Assigned * Buyer's Credit is a sublimit of Letter of Credit limits Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LC* A4 75.4 Assigned *sublimit of TL Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CCF A4 3.1 Assigned Skm Animal Feeds And Foods FBL A2 39.50* Reaffirmed (India) Ltd * Limits enhanced from Rs. 27.5 crore Skm Animal Feeds And Foods Non-FBL A2 95 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd (Smile) Purchaser Payouts A2+ 112.1 Assigned (SO) Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD A4 45* Assigned * PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD of Rs. 4.50 crore is sub limit of Cash Credit Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC/ A4 32.5 Assigned BG Suryakiran International Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 63 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A3 315 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic BG A4 8 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries ST- NFBL- BG A4 2 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Non FB Fac A3 255 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FBL-EPC/PCFC A3 40 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL-LC/BG A3 200 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd CD A1+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 340 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 28.00 crore Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB- 160 Revised from BBB Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 100 Revised from BBB Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 200 Revised from BBB Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL* BB+ 520 Upgraded from BB *revised amount Essar Steel Ltd TL A 65000 Withdrawn Essar Steel Ltd Bk Fac A 11000 Withdrawn Eurotex Industries And Exports TL BB+ 347.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 56.23 crore Eurotex Industries And Exports LT FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospotel Ltd TL A+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO) (earlier Rs. 62 crore) Gail (India) Ltd LT non fund based Bk AAA 10000 Reaffirmed limits Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd LT non fund based Bk AAA 10000 Reaffirmed limits Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA 2500 Assigned loans (interchangeable) Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Programme (reduced from 500) Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA / 2500 Assigned loans A1+ (interchangeable) Gini & Jony Ltd LT FB Fac D 1000 Suspended Gini & Jony Ltd TL D 254 Suspended Gini & Jony Ltd FB Fac D 52 Assigned Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB (CC, CC) BBB 200 Reaffirmed International Hospital Ltd TL A 100 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 15.50 crore) Joyalukkas India Ltd TL Fac A 77.4 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd FB Fac A 2300 Reaffirmed Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - CC (CC) BBB 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL- BG (BG) BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kbj Hotel & Restaurants Ltd TL D 450 Downgraded from BB- Laxmi Pumps Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 16 Assigned Laxmi Pumps Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 30 Assigned Meta Rolls And Commodities Pvt TL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Meta Rolls And Commodities Pvt CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Myk Spinning Industries Ltd TL BB+ 52 Reaffirmed Myk Spinning Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd TL C+ 50 Withdrawn Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd non-FBL C+ 1000 Withdrawn Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL BBB- 767 Upgraded from BB+ Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 140 Upgraded from BB+ Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 Assigned Prahladrai & Company TL D 15 Revised from BB- Prahladrai & Company FBL D 35 Revised from BB- Presidency Builders & TL B+ 100 Assigned Developers Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 500.7 Assigned (SO) Roshni Developers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 230 Suspended Saraf Industries CC B- 60 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 100 Assigned Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 70 Assigned Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd TL Limits B 7.5 Assigned Skm Animal Feeds And Foods TL BBB 37.5 Withdrawn (India) Ltd Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - CC BB 125 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - TL BB 75.8 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - Proposed BB 14.6 Assigned Suryakiran International Ltd TL BB+ 121 Reaffirmed Suryakiran International Ltd FB Fac BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd TL BBB- 1253 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 725 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic CC B+ 30 Assigned Swidan Ceramic TL B+ 60 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries LT-FBL-CC B 120 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries LT- FBL-TL B 21 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd CC Fac BBB- 780 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd TL Fac BBB- 1121.7 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Unallocated ICRA]BBB- / 322.5 Assigned A3 Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 94.7 Suspended Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC BBB- 210 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA Assigned Yes Bank Ltd IPDI Bonds programme AA- 1500 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA- Assigned Yogiraj Ginning & Oil CC Limit B 120 Assigned Industries Yogiraj Ginning & Oil TL B 14.5 Assigned Industries -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.