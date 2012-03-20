Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 200 Revised from A3+ Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd Fund Based# A2+ 200 Revised from A2 # fungible between long term and short term fund based working capital facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 20.0 crore Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd Non-FB A2+ 50 Revised from A2 Choice Diamond FBL A3 626* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 11.80 crore of Untied limits Essar Steel Ltd FB/ non-fund based Bk A1 29000 Assigned Fac Eurotex Industries And Exports ST Non-FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1 6000 Reaffirmed Gini & Jony Ltd ST fund based D 105 Assigned Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB & NFB Bk limits A2(SO) 35 Reaffirmed Hyundai Hysco Co Limited Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB & NFB Bk limits A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB& NFB Bk limits A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd FB Fac A1 1350 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 50 Reaffirmed Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - Export Packing A3 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit (EPC) Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL A3 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Laxmi Pumps Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 7 Assigned Meta Rolls And Commodities Pvt Non Fund Based A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Myk Spinning Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST FB Fac A4 300 Suspended Prahladrai & Company Non-FBL D 7.5 Revised from A4 Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 75 Upgraded from A4+ Saraf Industries BG A4 22.5 Assigned Saraf Industries LOC A4 40 Assigned Saraf Industries Buyers Credit* A4 40* Assigned * Buyer's Credit is a sublimit of Letter of Credit limits Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LC* A4 75.4 Assigned *sublimit of TL Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CCF A4 3.1 Assigned Skm Animal Feeds And Foods FBL A2 39.50* Reaffirmed (India) Ltd * Limits enhanced from Rs. 27.5 crore Skm Animal Feeds And Foods Non-FBL A2 95 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd (Smile) Purchaser Payouts A2+ 112.1 Assigned (SO) Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD A4 45* Assigned * PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD of Rs. 4.50 crore is sub limit of Cash Credit Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC/ A4 32.5 Assigned BG Suryakiran International Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 63 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A3 315 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic BG A4 8 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries ST- NFBL- BG A4 2 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Non FB Fac A3 255 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FBL-EPC/PCFC A3 40 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL-LC/BG A3 200 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd CD A1+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 340 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 28.00 crore Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB- 160 Revised from BBB Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 100 Revised from BBB Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 200 Revised from BBB Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL* BB+ 520 Upgraded from BB *revised amount Essar Steel Ltd TL A 65000 Withdrawn Essar Steel Ltd Bk Fac A 11000 Withdrawn Eurotex Industries And Exports TL BB+ 347.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 56.23 crore Eurotex Industries And Exports LT FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospotel Ltd TL A+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO) (earlier Rs. 62 crore) Gail (India) Ltd LT non fund based Bk AAA 10000 Reaffirmed limits Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd LT non fund based Bk AAA 10000 Reaffirmed limits Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA 2500 Assigned loans (interchangeable) Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Programme (reduced from 500) Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA / 2500 Assigned loans A1+ (interchangeable) Gini & Jony Ltd LT FB Fac D 1000 Suspended Gini & Jony Ltd TL D 254 Suspended Gini & Jony Ltd FB Fac D 52 Assigned Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd FB (CC, CC) BBB 200 Reaffirmed International Hospital Ltd TL A 100 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 15.50 crore) Joyalukkas India Ltd TL Fac A 77.4 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd FB Fac A 2300 Reaffirmed Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - CC (CC) BBB 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL- BG (BG) BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kbj Hotel & Restaurants Ltd TL D 450 Downgraded from BB- Laxmi Pumps Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 16 Assigned Laxmi Pumps Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 30 Assigned Meta Rolls And Commodities Pvt TL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Meta Rolls And Commodities Pvt CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Myk Spinning Industries Ltd TL BB+ 52 Reaffirmed Myk Spinning Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd TL C+ 50 Withdrawn Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd non-FBL C+ 1000 Withdrawn Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL BBB- 767 Upgraded from BB+ Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 140 Upgraded from BB+ Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 Assigned Prahladrai & Company TL D 15 Revised from BB- Prahladrai & Company FBL D 35 Revised from BB- Presidency Builders & TL B+ 100 Assigned Developers Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 500.7 Assigned (SO) Roshni Developers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 230 Suspended Saraf Industries CC B- 60 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 100 Assigned Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 70 Assigned Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd TL Limits B 7.5 Assigned Skm Animal Feeds And Foods TL BBB 37.5 Withdrawn (India) Ltd Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - CC BB 125 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - TL BB 75.8 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd FBL - Proposed BB 14.6 Assigned Suryakiran International Ltd TL BB+ 121 Reaffirmed Suryakiran International Ltd FB Fac BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd TL BBB- 1253 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 725 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic CC B+ 30 Assigned Swidan Ceramic TL B+ 60 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries LT-FBL-CC B 120 Assigned U V Cotton & Oil Industries LT- FBL-TL B 21 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd CC Fac BBB- 780 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd TL Fac BBB- 1121.7 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Unallocated ICRA]BBB- / 322.5 Assigned A3 Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 94.7 Suspended Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC BBB- 210 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA Assigned Yes Bank Ltd IPDI Bonds programme AA- 1500 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA- Assigned Yogiraj Ginning & Oil CC Limit B 120 Assigned Industries Yogiraj Ginning & Oil TL B 14.5 Assigned Industries -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)