Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armstrong (India) Construction Non-FBL (BG) A4 50 Reaffirmed Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LCs A4 20 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Senior Assignee A1(SO) 159.7 Assigned (Gvmfl) Payouts Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Junior Assignee A3+ 6.7 Assigned (Gvmfl) Payouts (SO) L&T Komatsu Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Metro Dairy Ltd Proposed FBL A3+ 107 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 30 Assigned facility- LOC The Indian Card Clothing Co. BG A1 10 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. LOC A1 17.5 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. Forward purchase and A1 14.5 Reaffirmed Ltd sale contract Ttk Healthcare Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Ttk Healthcare Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd Non FB Fac A3 255 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armstrong (India) Construction FBL (CC) B 10 Revised from from BB- Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 149.5 Reaffirmed Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BGs BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Cochin Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 12.5 Assigned Cochin Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 42.5 Assigned H.V. Metal Arc Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits D 60 Assigned H.V. Metal Arc Pvt Ltd NFBL D 15 Assigned Kamineni Health Services Pvt FBL BB 197.6 Assigned Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt NFBL BB 44.9 Assigned Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt Proposed/Unallocated BB 7.5 Assigned Ltd Matoshri Laxmi Sugar TL B+ 614 Assigned Co-Generation Industries Ltd Matoshri Laxmi Sugar FBL B+ 1 Assigned Co-Generation Industries Ltd Metro Dairy Ltd FBL- TL BBB 8 Assigned Metro Dairy Ltd FBL- CC BBB 30 Assigned Metro Dairy Ltd Non FBL- BG/ LOC BBB 5 Assigned Percept Ltd LT Bk limits B 180 Upgraded From B- Pramukh Gems FBL BB 270 Reaffirmed Rajshree Hospital & Research LT fund based Bk D 155.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits Rajshree Hospital & Research ST fund based Bk D 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd Fund based facility- B 70 Assigned CC Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill LT Bk Fac B+ 100 Assigned Mahendrawada Svg Fashions Ltd TL BBB 381.5 Reaffirmed Svg Fashions Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 122.4 Reaffirmed Svp Builders (I) Ltd TL BB 310 Assigned The Indian Card Clothing Co. TL A 198 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. CC A 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Ttk Healthcare Ltd FB Fac A+ 170 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd CC Fac BBB- 780 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd TL Fac BBB- 1121.7 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Unallocated BBB- 322.5 Assigned / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)