India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (LOC) A4+ 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (BG) A4+ 15 Assigned Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Gsp International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Assigned Jsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 390 Suspended Patel Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Limit Patel Enterprise Foreign Bills Purchase A4 30 Assigned Metal Closures Pvt Ltd LOC D 493 Revised from A4 Spa Heights Pvt Ltd ST FBL - LOC A4 120 Assigned Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST loans A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore) Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.T. Pipes Pvt Ltd fund based working BB- / 250 Suspended capital Fac A4 Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd LT NFBL (TL) BB+ 10.3 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 2.47 crore) Harso Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based and non BB+/ 175 Suspended fund based working and A4+ capital Fac Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd LT loans C 160.3 Suspended Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd CC facility C 30 Suspended Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA 500 Assigned Gsp International LT FBL - CC B- 200 Assigned Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL BB 3520 Assigned Co. Ltd Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd TL D 76 Assigned Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (Sub - D 15 Assigned limits) Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 17.5 Assigned Jsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac C 10 Suspended Kamineni Health Services Pvt FBL BB 197.6 Assigned Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt NFBL BB 44.9 Assigned Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt Proposed/Unallocated BB 7.5 Assigned Ltd Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Metal Closures Pvt Ltd TL D 416.7 Revised from BB- Metal Closures Pvt Ltd CC D 667 Revised from BB- Metal Closures Pvt Ltd BG D 10 Revised from BB- Ntl Steels FBL - (TL) BB 115 Assigned Ntl Steels Non FBL - (LOC)* BB 40.6 Assigned * Sub-limit of the Term Loan limit Patel Enterprise CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL and fund based BB 350 Suspended working capital Fac Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 7.7 Assigned Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 2.3 Assigned Limits) Spa Heights Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B 30* Assigned * Sublimit of Letter of Credit Spa Heights Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B / 30** Assigned A4 ** Rated on both long and short term scale Sri Sai Educational Society LT FBL D 266.2 Assigned Sri Sai Educational Society ST FBL D 20 Assigned Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd FB Fac AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL AA- 3400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 229.5 crore) Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 35 Assigned Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 108.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority