Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (LOC) A4+ 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (BG) A4+ 15 Assigned Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Gsp International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Assigned Jsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 390 Suspended Patel Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Limit Patel Enterprise Foreign Bills Purchase A4 30 Assigned Metal Closures Pvt Ltd LOC D 493 Revised from A4 Spa Heights Pvt Ltd ST FBL - LOC A4 120 Assigned Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST loans A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.0 crore) Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.T. Pipes Pvt Ltd fund based working BB- / 250 Suspended capital Fac A4 Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd LT NFBL (TL) BB+ 10.3 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 2.47 crore) Harso Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based and non BB+/ 175 Suspended fund based working and A4+ capital Fac Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd LT loans C 160.3 Suspended Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd CC facility C 30 Suspended Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA 500 Assigned Gsp International LT FBL - CC B- 200 Assigned Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL BB 3520 Assigned Co. Ltd Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd TL D 76 Assigned Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (Sub - D 15 Assigned limits) Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 17.5 Assigned Jsr Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac C 10 Suspended Kamineni Health Services Pvt FBL BB 197.6 Assigned Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt NFBL BB 44.9 Assigned Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt Proposed/Unallocated BB 7.5 Assigned Ltd Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Metal Closures Pvt Ltd TL D 416.7 Revised from BB- Metal Closures Pvt Ltd CC D 667 Revised from BB- Metal Closures Pvt Ltd BG D 10 Revised from BB- Ntl Steels FBL - (TL) BB 115 Assigned Ntl Steels Non FBL - (LOC)* BB 40.6 Assigned * Sub-limit of the Term Loan limit Patel Enterprise CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL and fund based BB 350 Suspended working capital Fac Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 7.7 Assigned Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 2.3 Assigned Limits) Spa Heights Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B 30* Assigned * Sublimit of Letter of Credit Spa Heights Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B / 30** Assigned A4 ** Rated on both long and short term scale Sri Sai Educational Society LT FBL D 266.2 Assigned Sri Sai Educational Society ST FBL D 20 Assigned Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd FB Fac AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL AA- 3400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 229.5 crore) Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 35 Assigned Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 108.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)