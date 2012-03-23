Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abil Chempharma Pvt Ltd ST, Non- Fund Based A4+ 90 Assigned Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 3250 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 150 crore Elson Packaging Industries Pvt NFBL(LOC) A4 9 Assigned Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt NFBL(Letter of A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd Guarantee) Indigo Jewellery (India) ST FBL A3 250 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd Non FB Limit A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Indra Cotton Ginning And EPC/FBP* A4 40 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd * sublimit of CC Neutral Glass & Allied Non-FBL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Limits NFBL A4 20 Assigned Shoe Tecnik International ST FBL A4 20 Assigned Corporation Shoe Tecnik International Non-FBL A4 5 Assigned Corporation South India Paper Mills Ltd Non Fund Based - FLC ICRA] A2+ 160 Assigned South India Paper Mills Ltd Non Fund Based - BG ICRA] A2+ 5 Assigned Sri Durga Metals LOC A4 47.5 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 5750 Assigned A1 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL BBB+ 253670 Assigned Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan AA- 900 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed D. D. Agro Industries Ltd TL BB- 60 Assigned D. D. Agro Industries Ltd FBL BB- 85 Assigned Elson Packaging Industries Pvt FBL (TL) BB- 3.2 Assigned Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt FBL (CC) BB- 85 Assigned Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt Proposed/Unallocated BB- 0.2 Assigned Ltd Limits / A4 Idbi Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 10000 Withdrawn Idbi Bank Upper Tier II and AA - Assigned Perpetual Bonds Idbi Bank Senior & Lower Tier AA+ 35000 Assigned II Bonds programme Idbi Bank LT and Lower Tier II AA+ - Assigned Bonds Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd FB Limit BB- 94.5 Reaffirmed Indra Cotton Ginning And CC Limits B+ 200 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Keltron Component Complex Ltd FB Fac D 90 Assigned Keltron Component Complex Ltd Non-FB Fac D 108.5 Assigned Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT scale FBL BBB- 1247.9 Revised from BB Meghdoot Ginning & Pressing CC Limit B+ 300 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Neutral Glass & Allied FBL BBB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Onshore Construction Company FBL BBB+ 599 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Capital AAA - Withdrawn Co. Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB+ 30 Assigned (SO) Ras Bearings Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 49.9 Assigned (SO) Rns Infrastructure Ltd LT Overdraft BB- 150 Assigned Rns Infrastructure Ltd LT CC BB- 350 Assigned Rns Infrastructure Ltd LT BG BB- 2678.8 Assigned Rns Infrastructure Ltd LT LOC BB- 1000 Assigned Rns Infrastructure Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 1.2 Assigned Sai Radha Developers CC B+ 285 Reaffirmed Sai Radha Developers TL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Shoe Tecnik International LT FBL B+ 60 Assigned Corporation Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC Limit BB+ 130 Assigned Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL Limit BB+ 40 Assigned Siddhi Cotton Ginning & CC Limit B+ 80 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Siddhi Cotton Ginning & TL Limit B+ 2.5 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Siddhi Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 120 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries CC B+ 65 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries TL B+ 10 Assigned Sipai Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Assigned South India Paper Mills Ltd TL* BBB+ 145 Assigned *includes Rs 1.8 proposed to be availed later South India Paper Mills Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB+ 190 Assigned Sree Uma Jewellers India Pvt Bk Fac BB- 59.3 Suspended Ltd Sri Durga Metals CC B- 2 Assigned Sri Durga Metals Unallocated Limits B- / 15 Assigned A4 Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 288.3 Assigned (SO) / A2 (SO) Unique Gem & Jewellery FBL B+ 600 Revised from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 20 Crore United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 27.1 Assigned United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 43.2 Assigned United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 8.9 Assigned United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated B 0.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.