Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed (Rajapalayam) Pvt. Ltd Baba Strip & Tubes Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based BG A4+ 25 Suspended Bansal Construction Works NFBL A4 80 Revised from A4+ Deify Infrastructures Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 3000 Assigned Gandhi Securities And ST Non Fund based Bk A3 150 Reaffirmed Investment Pvt Ltd lines Himgiri Buildcon & Industries Non-FBL A4 200 Suspended Ltd Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Indian Commerce And Industries ST-Non Fund Based A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Co Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Machinfabrik ST non fund based A4 25 Assigned facility Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 20 Suspended Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based working A4 60 Assigned capital limits Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 12.5 Assigned Sharp Global Ltd FBL A2 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 375.00 crore earlier) Sharp Global Ltd NFBL A2 400 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Buildcon Ltd BG Limits D 60 revised from A4 Smile Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A2+ 292.6 Assigned Da Mar-12 Ii (SO) Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 900 Reaffirmed working capital limits Enhanced from Rs 75.0 crore Tulip Telecom Ltd CP (CP) A1 1500 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 275.5 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 51.20 crore Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Limits* A4 150 Assigned *-Short term limits (Letter of Credit limits and Buyer's Credit limits, Rs. 15.0 Cr. each) are sub-limits of Cash Credit limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Spinning Mills TL Fac B- 55 Revised from (Rajapalayam) Pvt. Ltd B Amaravathi Spinning Mills FB Fac B- 70 Revised from (Rajapalayam) Pvt. Ltd B Amaravathi Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac B- 10.3 Revised from (Rajapalayam) Pvt. Ltd B Aura Minerals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 26.5 Assigned Aura Minerals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 160 Assigned Baba Strip & Tubes Pvt Ltd LT loans & CC facility BB+ 293.6 Suspended Bansal Construction Works FBL BB- 70 Revised from BB+ Deify Infrastructures Ltd FBL BB+ 500 Assigned Hisar Metal Industries Ltd FBL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Indian Commerce And Industries LT- Fund Based BBB 45 Reaffirmed Co Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture LT- Fund Based BBB+ 3400 Assigned (SO) / A2+ (SO) Machinfabrik LT fund based facility BB- 70 Assigned Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 212 Suspended Oxigen Services (India) Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 60 Assigned / A2+ Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B 25.3 Assigned Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Assigned Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 54.1 Assigned Sharp Global Ltd TL BBB - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs 50.00 crore earlier) Sharp Global Ltd FBL BBB - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs 25.00 crore earlier) Shreejikrupa Buildcon Ltd CC Limits D 70 revised from BB Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA 525 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 33.0 crore Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA 1320 Reaffirmed capital limits Enhanced from Rs 102.5 crore Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD (NCD) A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 8 crore Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 1004.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 76.20 Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based CC BB- 300 Assigned Facility Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BB- 500 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)