Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almega Paints Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 0.8 Assigned B.Melaram & Sons Non Fund Based - LOC A4 350 Assigned Compuage Infocom Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 2500 Assigned Crescent Tanners Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 37 Assigned Crescent Tanners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned East India Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Import / A4 80 Reaffirmed Inland LOC East India Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Letter of A4 50 Reaffirmed Guarantee Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Assignee Payouts A1 600 Assigned (Gvmfl). (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd NFBL A4+ 21060 Revised From A3 Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd CP/ST Debt A4+ 1000 Revised From A3 Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Non-FBL A4 0.2 Assigned Metal Link Alloys Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 130 Suspended Naini Plywood Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Import/ A4 170 Reaffirmed Inland LOC Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Pre shipment A4 150 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Pcs Technology Ltd NFBL A2 450 Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd CP/ST debt programme A1 2000 Reaffirmed Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt ST NFBL A3+ 920 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals ST FBL A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd S K Marketing non- fund based Bk Fac A4 10 Suspended Tulsi Castings And Machining ST, FB Fac A4 140 Suspended Ltd Urmi Chemicals Non-FBL A4 150 Assigned Varsha Corporation Ltd ST NFBL A4 450 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almega Paints Pvt Ltd TL B+ 178 Assigned Almega Paints Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 5 Assigned Almega Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 11.2 Assigned A4 Avon Meters Pvt Ltd fund based and non BB/ 740 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac B.Melaram & Sons Fund Based - CC BB- 70** Assigned **Sublimit of short term non fund based facility Bmv Exim Pvt Ltd TL, fund based and B+ 246.2 Suspended non fund based / A4 working capital Fac Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL D 1016 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd Proposed TL D 126.5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LT FB Fac - sub limit D 30 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST FB Fac D 480 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 365 Reaffirmed Compuage Infocom Ltd FBL BBB- 1100 Assigned Crescent Tanners Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 40 Assigned East India Laminates Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Eupraxia Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A 186.9 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Eupraxia Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB 10.1 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd TL* B+ 96.5 Assigned *Letter of Credit (Rs. 5.10 Cr.) which is a sublimit of term loans has been rated A4 on the short term scale Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL BB+ 24210 Revised From BBB- Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL BB+ 6000 Revised From BBB- Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrBB+ Revised From IrBBB- Himgiri Zee University TL BB 707.5 Revised From BB+ Jai Ambey Casting Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 10 Assigned Jai Ambey Casting Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 50 Assigned Jai Hanuman Rice Industries FBL B 65.1 Assigned Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Unallocated (Proposed B 24.7 Assigned Limits) Karna International fund based and non B+/ 110 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac Keti Sangam Infrastructure TL BBB- 2500 Suspended India Ltd Khatushyam Processors (P) Ltd TL Limit BB- 69.1 Reaffirmed Khatushyam Processors (P) Ltd FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Metal Link Alloys Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 336.4 Suspended capital Fac Mic Electronics Ltd TL D 350 Assigned Mic Electronics Ltd FBL (CC) D 350 Assigned Mic Electronics Ltd Non-FBL (BG) D 285 Assigned Mic Electronics Ltd Unallocated D 2215 Assigned Mic Electronics Ltd FBL (ECC) D 200 Assigned Mic Electronics Ltd Non-FBL (LC) D 85 Assigned Mic Electronics Ltd Non-FBL (FC) D 8.5 Assigned Naini Plywood Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/ Foreign B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Currency Loan Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd FBL A 1250 Assigned Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt TL BBB 977 Reaffirmed Ltd Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt LT FBL BBB 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Radheshyam Cottex CC Limit B 55 Assigned Radheshyam Cottex TL Limit B 3.3 Assigned Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals LT FBL BBB- 6198.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Ridhi Sidhi Tobacco Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Rt Tubes FBL B 120 Assigned S K Marketing fund based Bk Fac B+ 45 Suspended Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 190 Suspended / A4 Shree Mahalaxmi Proteins Pvt LT/ST Fund/NFBL B/ 145 Assigned Ltd A4 Sonam Builders TL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Tema India Ltd Fund based - TL D 243 Revised From BBB Tema India Ltd Fund Based - CC D 370 Revised From BBB Tema India Ltd Non Fund Based - BG/ D 2065 Revised From LOC BBB/ A2 Tulsi Castings And Machining LT loans & working BB 582.7 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Urmi Chemicals FBL B- 85 Assigned Varsha Corporation Ltd CC Fac BB 400 Withdrawn Vipro Exim Ltd fund based working BB- 100 Suspended capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.