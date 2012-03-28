Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd Non FB Fac A2 1280 Assigned Akshay Insulated Conductors Non FB Fac A4 45 Assigned Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 180 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A1 75 Reaffirmed B.J.Cotton Industries Standby Line of Credit A4 65 Assigned Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt ST, FB Fac ICRA] A2+ 291 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt ST, non-FB Fac ICRA] A2+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kay International Ltd ST NFBL A3 50 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd ST, LOC A4+ 80 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd ST, BG sub-limits A4+ 80* Assigned * Sub limit of Rs. 8.0 crore Letter of credit facility Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 260 Assigned Letter of Comfort Marudhar Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 35.5 Revised from A4+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/ STD Programme A1+ 1500 Assigned Nucifera Renewable Energy off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned Systems projects Power Spinning Mills ST non-FB Fac D 70 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 45 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 33.5 Assigned Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FBL A3 200 Revised from A4+ Sri Ambal & Company ST, Non fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivas Industries ST FBL ICRA]A4 15 Assigned Sri Srinivas Industries ST Non-FBL ICRA]A4 10 Assigned Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd *ST non-fund based - A4 10 Reaffirmed LOC * Sub-limit of cash credit facility Surya Shakti off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Sudershan Biotech Ltd Non-FBL D 20 Revised from A4 Ultima Switchgears Ltd ST FBL A4 20 Assigned Ultima Switchgears Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Us Granites NFBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd fund based and non FB BBB 154700 Suspended Fac Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd TL Fac BBB 74000 Suspended Akshay Insulated Conductors FB Fac BB 30 Assigned Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd TL A 12.5 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd FBL A 50 Reaffirmed B.J.Cotton Industries CC B+ 47.5 Assigned Bhaskar Housing Development Co LT fund based BBB- 350 Assigned P Ltd Gautham Jahnavi Construction FBL D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Gautham Jahnavi Construction NFBL D 90 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Gpi Textiles Ltd LT: FBL D 60 Assigned Gpi Textiles Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 100 Assigned Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt Long-TL BBB+ 877.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt LT, FB Fac BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Kay International Ltd LT FBL BBB- 55 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 165 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd LT, FB limits proposed BB+ 55 Assigned Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd TL BB+ 93.3 Assigned Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Bk Fac AA- 11032 Reaffirmed Mangalore Urban Development TL D 119.5 Assigned Authority Mangalore Urban Development TL D 119.5 Assigned Authority Manipal Acunova Ltd TL BB 70 Assigned Manipal Acunova Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 70 Assigned Marudhar Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB- 165 Revised from BB+ Marudhar Industries Ltd TL BBB- 32.5 revised from BB+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd NCD Programme AA- 500 Assigned Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd 5 june sbop -25 cr- IrAA- - Assigned me to switch with any other state sub of 15th june @ 10.72 Power Spinning Mills LT FB Fac D 50 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 80.2 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 75 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LT/ ST unallocated ICRA]BB+/ 16.3 Assigned A4+ Premier Designs Realties Pvt CC BB 125 Assigned Ltd Raghuvir Developers & Builders Fund Based - TL BB+ 327.5 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 56 Suspended Satyadeva Pharmaceuticals Pvt FBL BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Satyadeva Pharmaceuticals Pvt NFBL BB+ 16 Assigned Ltd Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based [ICRA}BBB- 878 Revised from BB+ Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL [ICRA}BBB- 400 Revised from BB+ Smr Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Assigned Sri Ambal & Company LT, TL BB 38.6 Reaffirmed Sri Ambal & Company LT, FBL BB 140 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivas Industries LT FBL B+ 25 Assigned Sudershan Biotech Ltd TL D 32.5 Revised from B Sudershan Biotech Ltd Working Capital TL D 6.8 Revised from B Sudershan Biotech Ltd CC Limits D 30 Revised from B Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Suprada Construction Company Bk lines B+/ 300 Suspended A4 Ultima Switchgears Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Assigned Us Granites FBL B 64.8 Reaffirmed Vasmo Foods Co Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 160 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 11.90 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)