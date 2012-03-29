US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit & Associates BG Limit A4+ 40 Assigned Asarco Steel Pvt Ltd Non fund based- LOC A4+ 300 Assigned Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd CP/STD A1 1420 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (ST) A1 432.5 Reaffirmed D. Nareshkumar Exports Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 150 Suspended Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp LOC (sub-limit of TL) A4 75.5 Assigned Infrastructure Development ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 14990 Assigned Noble Ispat & Energies Ltd FB Fac D 300 Revised From A4 Neesa Leisure Ltd ST, non FB limit A4 10 Revised From A2 Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL-SLC A4 8 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd NFBL A2 32.5 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd NFBL A3 17.5 Suspended Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 57.5 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NFBL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sree Pavan Traders Non FB Fac D 50 Revised From A4 Telco Construction Equipment CP / STD Programme A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Temple Designs Llp Non FB Fac (sublimit A4 35 Assigned of FB Fac) Unique Green Energy NFBL A4 117.4 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing & Urban Development Fixed Deposits MAA 14560 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit & Associates CC Limit B+ 40 Assigned Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd TL BB+ 650 Assigned Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 94 Assigned Bagadia Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 140 Suspended Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd TL A 3908.2 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd FBL A 6000 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LT) A 20000 Reaffirmed Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure TL B 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 129.5 Assigned Greenpack Industries TL BB- 60 Assigned Greenpack Industries CC BB- 30 Assigned Housing & Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XIX AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA 6410 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development SD I (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development SD II (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA 1770 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA 1900 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Housing & Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA 4520 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Infrastructure Development term bonds programme AAA 10000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd In-Land Builders Bk Limits BB 50 Withdrawn Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac B+ 257.4 Downgraded From BB Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD AA 8000 Assigned Ltd Maraugen Education Foundation TL BB- 180 Assigned Neesa Leisure Ltd LT, FB limits (TL and B 4010.8 Revised From CC) BBB+ Neesa Leisure Ltd NCD programme B 250 Revised From BBB+ Noble Ispat & Energies Ltd FB Fac D 430 Revised From BB Orion Laminates Ltd TL B 50 Assigned Orion Laminates Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Panchsheel Realtech Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned Panduranga Energy Systems Pvt TL B+ 3600 Assigned Ltd Paramount Building Solutions TL B+ 23.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Paramount Building Solutions CC B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Paramount Building Solutions Unallocated B+ 8.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pasupati Spinning And Weaving PCD Programme D 9 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Pasupati Spinning And Weaving NCD programme D 5.4 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Rajesh Enterprises FBL- CC B+ 70 Assigned Rajesh Enterprises Non-FBL- BG B+ 25 Assigned Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 55 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd TL BBB 9.8 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 150 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd Unallocated BBB 28.5 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL BBB- 152.6 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 150 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd Unallocated BBB- 9.9 Suspended Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 295.1 Assigned Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 225 Assigned Sant Foods Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 170 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd FBL AA+ 18500 Reaffirmed Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd Bk Limits C / 230 Withdrawn A4 Sree Pavan Traders FB Fac D 100 Revised From BB Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao FBL B+ 605.9 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao Non-FBL B+ 19.5 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao FBL B+/A4 292.3 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Tea Board Of India TL AA 1500 Assigned Tea Board Of India TL AA 1500 Assigned Telco Construction Equipment Fund based / Non-FB AA-/ 7000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fac A1+ Telco Construction Equipment NCD ICRA]AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Temple Designs Llp FB Fac BB- 110 Assigned Thermax Engineering CC AA 20 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd Thermax Engineering Non FB Fac AA 10 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (Unallocated) Thermax Engineering LT non-FB Fac AA+ 320 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (SO) Unique Green Energy FBL B+ 170 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: