Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit & Associates BG Limit A4+ 40 Assigned Asarco Steel Pvt Ltd Non fund based- LOC A4+ 300 Assigned Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd CP/STD A1 1420 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (ST) A1 432.5 Reaffirmed D. Nareshkumar Exports Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 150 Suspended Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp LOC (sub-limit of TL) A4 75.5 Assigned Infrastructure Development ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 14990 Assigned Noble Ispat & Energies Ltd FB Fac D 300 Revised From A4 Neesa Leisure Ltd ST, non FB limit A4 10 Revised From A2 Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL-SLC A4 8 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd NFBL A2 32.5 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd NFBL A3 17.5 Suspended Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 57.5 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NFBL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sree Pavan Traders Non FB Fac D 50 Revised From A4 Telco Construction Equipment CP / STD Programme A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Temple Designs Llp Non FB Fac (sublimit A4 35 Assigned of FB Fac) Unique Green Energy NFBL A4 117.4 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing & Urban Development Fixed Deposits MAA 14560 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit & Associates CC Limit B+ 40 Assigned Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd TL BB+ 650 Assigned Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 94 Assigned Bagadia Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 140 Suspended Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd TL A 3908.2 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd FBL A 6000 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LT) A 20000 Reaffirmed Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure TL B 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 129.5 Assigned Greenpack Industries TL BB- 60 Assigned Greenpack Industries CC BB- 30 Assigned Housing & Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XIX AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA 6410 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development SD I (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development SD II (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA 1770 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing & Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA 1900 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Housing & Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA 4520 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Infrastructure Development term bonds programme AAA 10000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd In-Land Builders Bk Limits BB 50 Withdrawn Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac B+ 257.4 Downgraded From BB Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD AA 8000 Assigned Ltd Maraugen Education Foundation TL BB- 180 Assigned Neesa Leisure Ltd LT, FB limits (TL and B 4010.8 Revised From CC) BBB+ Neesa Leisure Ltd NCD programme B 250 Revised From BBB+ Noble Ispat & Energies Ltd FB Fac D 430 Revised From BB Orion Laminates Ltd TL B 50 Assigned Orion Laminates Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Panchsheel Realtech Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned Panduranga Energy Systems Pvt TL B+ 3600 Assigned Ltd Paramount Building Solutions TL B+ 23.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Paramount Building Solutions CC B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Paramount Building Solutions Unallocated B+ 8.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pasupati Spinning And Weaving PCD Programme D 9 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Pasupati Spinning And Weaving NCD programme D 5.4 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Rajesh Enterprises FBL- CC B+ 70 Assigned Rajesh Enterprises Non-FBL- BG B+ 25 Assigned Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 55 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd TL BBB 9.8 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 150 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd Unallocated BBB 28.5 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL BBB- 152.6 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 150 Suspended Rathi Special Steels Ltd Unallocated BBB- 9.9 Suspended Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 295.1 Assigned Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 225 Assigned Sant Foods Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 170 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd FBL AA+ 18500 Reaffirmed Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd Bk Limits C / 230 Withdrawn A4 Sree Pavan Traders FB Fac D 100 Revised From BB Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao FBL B+ 605.9 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao Non-FBL B+ 19.5 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao FBL B+/A4 292.3 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Tea Board Of India TL AA 1500 Assigned Tea Board Of India TL AA 1500 Assigned Telco Construction Equipment Fund based / Non-FB AA-/ 7000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fac A1+ Telco Construction Equipment NCD ICRA]AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Temple Designs Llp FB Fac BB- 110 Assigned Thermax Engineering CC AA 20 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd Thermax Engineering Non FB Fac AA 10 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (Unallocated) Thermax Engineering LT non-FB Fac AA+ 320 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (SO) Unique Green Energy FBL B+ 170 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)