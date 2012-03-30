Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cairo International ST: FBL A4 45 Assigned Ci2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC/PCFC ICRA]A3 50* Assigned * Total limits utilized under EPC/PCFC and Gold Loan should not exceed Rs 5.00 crore Ci2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL - Gold Loan ICRA]A3 50* Assigned * Total limits utilized under EPC/PCFC and Gold Loan should not exceed Rs 5.00 crore Ci2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL - PSC/PSFC ICRA]A3 50 Assigned Ci2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL - Direct ICRA]A3 30# Assigned # Sub-limit of PSC/PSFC Gita & Company ST scale- Non-FBL A4 42.5 Assigned Gtv Engineering Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd ST Fund Based and A4 19.6 Assigned Non-FBL Icici Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ - Assigned J.N.B. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 180* Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 6.0 crore of unallocated limits Kbj Exports Ltd Non FB Fac A4 200 Assigned Kbj Gems And Jewellery Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Manan Autolink Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Neo Structo Construction Ltd ST Non- FBL A2 245 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 5 Cr earlier Omsun Power Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 140 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 - Assigned Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A4 Assigned Solar Hitech Geysers off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd Term Deposit Programme MAAA - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarush Building Materials Pvt TL B+ 144.2 Assigned Ltd Aarush Building Materials Pvt CC B+ 15 Assigned Ltd Aarush Building Materials Pvt Unallocated Limits B+/ 0.8 Assigned Ltd A4 Archidply Industries Ltd TL B- 148.7 Revised from from D Ashoka Drugs & Chemicals FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Purchaser Payouts A+ 5000 Assigned Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Bhavani Cotex CC B+ 50 Assigned Bhavani Cotex TL B+ 15 Assigned Cairo International LT: FBL B 148.5 Assigned Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 115 Assigned Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+/ 135 Assigned A4+ Gita & Company LT Scale-FBL BB 42.5 Assigned Gtv Engineering Ltd FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd LT FBL B 58.4 Assigned Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd Proposed Limits* B / 31.2 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 80 Assigned Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 110 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 assigned Programme J.N.B. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Kbj Exports Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Kbj Gems And Jewellery Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Magnum Steels working capital Fac BB / 280 Suspended A4 Manan Autolink Pvt Ltd LT loans BB- 14.2 Suspended Manan Autolink Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 34.2 Suspended Neo Structo Construction Ltd FBL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15 Cr earlier Neo Structo Construction Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 75 Cr earlier Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bklines BB/A4 74.4 Suspended Renny Exports Fund Based LT Limits BB- 140 Assigned Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd TL B- 280 Revised from BB- Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd CC B- 40 Revised from BB- Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers FB Limits BB 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Charbhuja Spinners Pvt TL D 58.2 Revised from Ltd B Shree Charbhuja Spinners Pvt FBL D 55 Revised from Ltd B Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ B+Assigned Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA]B+ B+Assigned Sri Jagannath Steel Company working capital Fac B/ 387.5 Suspended A4 Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 985.3 Assigned Finance Ltd (SO) Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 87.7 Assigned Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits* B+ / 25 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT fund based BBB+ 200 Assigned Well Pack Papers & Containers TL C- 116 Assigned Ltd Well Pack Papers & Containers CC C- 50 Assigned Ltd Well Pack Papers & Containers Working Capital TL C- 78.6 Assigned Ltd Well Pack Papers & Containers Funded Interest TL C- 6.3 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.