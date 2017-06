Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 30 & 31 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Paper Marketing Ltd Non-Fund Based Lomits A4 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crores Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 10 Assigned Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 13 Assigned Aic Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 8 Assigned Aic Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG* A4 8 Assigned *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 12 Downgraded from A3 Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 3 Downgraded from A3 Api Associates Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 52.5 Assigned Ashta Lakshmi Rice Industry ST fund based Bk lines A2 500 Reaffirmed Balprada Hotels And Non-FB Limits A4 20 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd Fund Based# A2+ 200 Reaffirmed # fungible between long term and short term fund based working capital facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 20.0 crore Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd Non-FundBased A2+ 50 Reaffirmed British Scaffolding FBL A4- 70 Reaffirmed International Ltd British Scaffolding Non FBL A4- 20 Reaffirmed International Ltd Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd LOC / BG A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Easy Photovoltech Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Hb Electro Control Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 55 Assigned Hcil Comtel Ltd FBL A1(SO) 40 Reaffirmed Hcil Comtel Ltd Non-FBL A1(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Hcil Comtel Ltd Unallocated fund A2 220 Reaffirmed based/NFBL Hughes Communication India Ltd FBL A1 160 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Non-FBL A1 1240 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd NFBL A2 400 Reaffirmed Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Non FB Fac A2+ 380.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese FB Fac A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 30.00 crore Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort * A4 150 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs. 15.00 letter of credit limit Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jmd Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Ltd CP programme A1 750 Assigned Kadvani Forge Ltd LG (Inland) A4 4.2 Assigned Karan Letex Ltd ST FBL A4 65 Assigned Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB A1+ 2050 Reaffirmed (SO) Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A3 85 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs 13.50 cash credit limit/Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC Limit A3 140 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC Limit A3 100 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd BG Limit A3 4 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Off Balance sheet A3 6 Reaffirmed exposure Limit Mk ST FB Bk facility A4+ 50 Suspended Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt One time BG A4 13.8 Assigned Ltd Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CP A1+ @ 500 Assigned @ - placed under rating watch with negative implications New Era Switchgear Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Proteck Circuits And Systems FB Fac A4 17.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits And Systems Non-FB Fac A4 135 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ramakrishna Cashews Non-FBL A4 15.3 Assigned Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 55 Assigned Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 33 Assigned Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 80 Assigned Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd BG A4 3.75 Assigned Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd Over Draft Against A4 90 Assigned Book Debts* *Sub-limit of Rs 20.00 crore cash credit limit Samrat Remedies Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Assigned Samrat Remedies Ltd BG A4+ 1 Assigned Shilpa Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd ST(non -fund based) A4 137.5 Downgraded Bk lines from A4+ Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 660 Downgraded from from A2 (enhanced from Rs. 35.10 crore) Sri Balaganapathy Spinning FB Fac(sub-limits) A4 7.5 Assigned Mills Supergems Jewellery FBP* A4 120 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd * Sub limit of Packing Credit Rs 6.00 crore, PSC Rs. 6.40 crore and gold loan Rs. 2.00 crore. Suprajit Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Teena Labs Ltd Non-FBL A4 51 Assigned Teena Labs Ltd Unallocated limits B+A4 52.5 Assigned Tgi Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 50 Assigned Trading Engineers ST, non fund based A2 200 Suspended (International) Ltd LOC and BG Fac Triveni Turbine Ltd NFBL A1+ 2800 Assigned Varun Motors Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 200 Assigned Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaa Paper Marketing Ltd FBL B- 50 Downgraded from B+ Enhanced from Rs. 3.25 crores Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1250 Assigned Agrawal Cot-Spin Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 80 Assigned Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Assigned Aic Casting Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 95 Assigned Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 97.5 Assigned Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB- 18.52 Assigned Aic Steel Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 90 Assigned Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 100 Downgraded from BBB- Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 79.4 Downgraded from BBB- Alpha Services FBL BBB- 187.5 Assigned Alpha Services Non-FB Fac BBB- 100 Assigned Alpha Services Unallocated BBB- 32.5 Assigned / A3 Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar Bk lines B+ 200 Suspended Api Associates Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Assigned Api Associates Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 2.5 Assigned Arihant Prakashan FBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ashta Lakshmi Rice Industry issuer rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Balprada Hotels And TL B+ 1000 Downgraded Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd from BB Bitcon India Infrastructure LT -FBL BBB- 50 Revised from Developers Pvt Ltd BB+ Bitcon India Infrastructure LT -NFBL BBB- 300 Revised from Developers Pvt Ltd BB+ Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed British Scaffolding FBL BB- 20 Reaffirmed International Ltd British Scaffolding Non FBL BB- 6 Reaffirmed International Ltd Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA 2700 Revised from AA+ Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA 7000 Revised from AA+ Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA 3890 Revised from (with Green Shoe AA+ Option of Rs. 270 crore) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA 5000 Revised from AA+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA- 10000 Revised from AA Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA- 5000 Revised from AA Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA- 5000 Revised from AA Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA- 2850 Revised from AA Charutar Arogya Mandal LT FB - CC B+ 150 Assigned Charutar Arogya Mandal LT FB - TL B+ 127.5 Assigned Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd TL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12.33 crore Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd CC BB+ 350 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 26.17 crore Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd Export Packing Credit# BB+ 120 Reaffirmed # - Rs. 12 crore EPC limit is a sublimit of CC limit of Rs. 35.00 crore Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Reaffirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 660 Reaffirmed Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 2600 Assigned Dlf Commercial Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 690 Assigned Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 2300 Assigned Dlf Info City Developers FBL A (SO) 1670 Assigned (Chandigarh) Ltd Dlf Info City Developers FBL A (SO) 2260 Assigned (Chennai) Ltd Dlf Info City Developers Non-FBL A (SO) 60 Assigned (Chennai) Ltd Dlf Info City Developers FBL A 3560 Assigned (Kolkata) Ltd (SO) Dlf Ltd NCD Programme A 40000 Assigned Dlf Ltd FB Fac A 110560 Assigned Dlf Ltd Non-FB Fac A 17760 Assigned Dlf Universal Ltd FBL A 2000 Assigned (SO) Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL A (SO) 5250 Assigned Dlf Utilities Ltd Non-FBL A (SO) 1210 Assigned Export Credit Guarantee CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Express Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Assigned Express Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB- 900 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd CC BB 90 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd TL BB 2.6 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd Non fund Based BB 40 Assigned Hb Electro Control Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Assigned Himachal Sorang Power Ltd TL BB 5760 Assigned Hy-Link Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 100 Suspended Ifmr Capital Mosec Xiii PTC Series A1 A- 288 Assigned (SO) India Shelter Finance LT Bk Lines programme BB+ 600 Assigned Corporation Ltd Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese TL BBB+ 16 Withdrawn Ltd Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese CC BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 116.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore Jmd Ltd TL BB+ 980* Reaffirmed *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 17 crore Jmd Ltd FB Limits BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Kadvani Forge Ltd CC B+ 220 Assigned Kadvani Forge Ltd TL B+ 54.6 Assigned Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd CC A+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 175.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 30.05 crore Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd TL [ICRA}BB 96 Assigned Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC [ICRA}BB 204 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd TL BB 39944 Downgraded from BBB Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Non-fund based BB 7000 Downgraded from BBB Lamco Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Lamco Industries Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL A (SO) 3900 Assigned Madurai Tuticorin Expressways TL D 5980 Revised from Ltd (Mtel) BBB+ Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt Unallocated BB 3.8 Assigned Ltd Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt LT FBL BB 150 Assigned Ltd Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt BG BB 30 Assigned Ltd Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt TL BB 12.4 Assigned Ltd Nandan Sales Corporation FBL BB- 60 Assigned Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 250 Assigned Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 21 Assigned Neemrana Foods Pvt Ltd TL [ICRA ]D 41.6 Assigned New Era Switchgear Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned New Era Switchgear Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2 Assigned Ocean India Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Oriental South Delhi Hotels TL Fac BB+ 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patel Phoschem Pvt Ltd TL B+ 107.8 Assigned Patel Phoschem Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 82.2 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk lines of credit AAA 50000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 2,500 crore Proteck Circuits And Systems TL Fac BB 147.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits And Systems FB Fac BB 95 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ramakrishna Cashews FBL B 35 Assigned Ramakrishna Cashews Unallocated limits B/A4 49.7 Assigned Rukmini Iron Pvt Ltd FB Limits* BB 127.4 Reaffirmed *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 0.24 crore Rukmini Iron Pvt Ltd TL BB 49.7 Reaffirmed Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Assigned Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB 10 Assigned Credit* *Sub-limit of Rs 20.00 crore cash credit limit Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 59.5 Assigned Salarpuria Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL BBB 151.1 (Upgraded from BBB- Samrat Remedies Ltd CC BB+ 40 Assigned Samrat Remedies Ltd TL BB+ 11.9 Assigned Seavalley Resorts Pvt Ltd BG BB- 60 Assigned Seavalley Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 895 Assigned Shilpa Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd LT (FB) Bk lines LBB 87.5 Downgraded from LBB+ Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd TL BBB 5290.7 Downgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 352.93 crore) Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd CC BBB 1450 Downgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 72 crore) Siva Industries And Holdings TL A- 3250 Suspended Ltd Siva Industries And Holdings NCD issue IrA- 4300 Suspended Ltd Siva Ventures Ltd NCD A- 4350 Suspended Siva Ventures Ltd NCD IrA- - Suspended Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd (Sonata) Assignee Payouts BBB 19.5 Assigned (SO) Sri Balaganapathy Spinning TL Fac B 80.7 Assigned Mills Sri Balaganapathy Spinning FB Fac B 47.5 Assigned Mills Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 3002 Assigned (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Series A PTCs AAA 1250 Assigned (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 46.9 Assigned (SO) Suprajit Engineering Ltd TL A- 106 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB Fac A- 420 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt TL BBB 120 Assigned Ltd (SO) Tamil Nadu Dindigul Karur TL B+ 2240 Revised from Expressways Ltd (Tndk) BBB- Tata Motors Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Second Loss Facility AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Teena Labs Ltd FBL B+ 46.5 Assigned Tgi Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, TL B- 77.1 Assigned Tgi Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based B- 92.9 Assigned Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 30 Assigned Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Over Draft BBB- 17 Assigned Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 645 Reaffirmed The Aggarwal Iron & Steel Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Company Trading Engineers LT loans and working BBB 600 Suspended (International) Ltd capital Fac Trichy Thanjavur Expressways TL D 2610 Revised from Ltd (Ttel) BBB- Triveni Turbine Ltd FBL A+ 586.9 Assigned Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 250 Suspended Varun Motors FBL BBB 340 Assigned Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 808.4 Assigned Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB / 11.6 Assigned A2 Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned Vijayshree Electromech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Assigned Vs Net Ltd TL A- 475 Suspended (SO) Yoga Builders Pvt Ltd FB Fac- Term Loan BBB+ 49.5 (Upgraded from BBB) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)