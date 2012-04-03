Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angel Broking Ltd CP programme A1+(s) 250 Assigned Autometers Alliance Ltd Non-FBL A1 150 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Corporation ST, FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Cms Traffic Systems Ltd Non -FBL (LC) A4 20 Assigned Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt ST non-FBL A4 63* Assigned Ltd *A sub limit of fund based limits Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd Channel financing A3 46.6 Assigned Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non fund Based A3 73 Assigned Gvmfl Satdev Microfinance Loan PTC Series A1 A1 220 Assigned Pool Mar-12 Ivrcl Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 3090 Downgraded from A1 Ivrcl Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A2+ 8410 Downgraded from A1 Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG ICRA]A4 10 Reaffirmed Karvy Stock Broking Ltd CP programme A1+ 1000 Assigned ( reduced from 200 Karvy Stock Broking Ltd CP programme (backed A1+(s) 1000 Assigned by standby letter from HDFC Bk) Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT fund based credit A2 200 Suspended limits Madhucon Projects Ltd CP/ Short- term debt A3+ 750 Revised from Programme A1 Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST FB limit A4 430 Reaffirmed Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 340 Reaffirmed Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt NFBL A4 110 Assigned Ltd Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt FBL - Export Packing A4 30 Assigned Ltd Credit Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Non-FBL - LOC A4 75** Assigned Ltd ** Two way Interchangeability between CC and LC limits to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Publication (India) Ltd FBL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Asset Care & Reconstruction Bk Overdraft Facility ICRA]BBB- 500 Assigned Enterprises Ltd Autometers Alliance Ltd LT FBL ICRA]A- 134 Reaffirmed B.P. Sangle Constructions Pvt FBL-CC BB 85 Revised from Ltd BB+ B.P. Sangle Constructions Pvt Non-FBL BB+/ 60 Revised from Ltd A4 BB/ A4+ Bhagwati Steel Corporation working capital Fac BB 200 Suspended Bhandary Powerlines Pvt Ltd TL D 100.2 Revised from B- Bhandary Powerlines Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 60 Revised from B- Bhandary Powerlines Pvt Ltd FBL D 102 Revised from B- Bhaskar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd FBL B 105 Assigned Bhaskar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 35 Assigned Bhaskar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B/ 60 Assigned A4 Cms Computers Ltd FBL (CC) BB 65 Assigned Cms Computers Ltd Non Fund based (BG/LC) BB/ 567.5 Assigned A4 Cms Traffic Systems Ltd FBL (CC) BB 35 Assigned Cms Traffic Systems Ltd Non -FBL (BG) BB/ 30 Assigned A4 Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 7040 Assigned Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A 1280 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt LT FBL ICRA]B 505.1 Assigned Ltd Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt LT non-FBL ICRA]B 10 Assigned Ltd Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 150 Assigned Ivrcl Ltd LT FB Fac A- 8660 Downgraded from A Ivrcl Ltd LT Non-FB Fac A- 37090 Downgraded from A Ivrcl Ltd TL A- 1000 Downgraded from A Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd LT: FBL BBB- 473.2 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA]BB 16 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Existing) ICRA]BB 105 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Proposed) ICRA]BB 39 Reaffirmed Karia Developers & Builders Bk Fac BB 200 Withdrawn Lipi Data Systems Ltd TL BBB 118.6 Suspended Madhucon Projects Ltd CC Fac BBB+ 3000 Revised from A+ Madhucon Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB+ 14370 Revised from A+ Madhucon Projects Ltd LT debt BBB+ 364.8 Revised from A+ Madhucon Projects Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 1000 Revised from A+ Marmagoa Steel Ltd LT Fund- based limit B- 80 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Urban Developers Pvt CC D 950 revised from Ltd BB+ Perfect Engine Components Pvt TL D 197.3 Assigned Ltd Perfect Engine Components Pvt Fund Based Facility - D 430 Assigned Ltd CC Perfect Engine Components Pvt Non FB Fac# D 30 Assigned Ltd # - Sublimit to the Cash Credit facility Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt FBL - CC B 75* Assigned Ltd *FCNRB limits of Rs 4.00 crore as a sublimit within cash credit limits Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt FBL - FCNRB B 40* Assigned Ltd *FCNRB limits of Rs 4.00 crore as a sublimit within cash credit limits Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) Fund Based LT Limits BB- 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 6 crore Seaga India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 150 Suspended A4 Simhapuri Energy Pvt Ltd TL Programme D 22068 Revised from BB+ Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 1978 Assigned Finance Ltd (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)