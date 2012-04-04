Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Aventura Components Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 - 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd NFBL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd ST Debt (CP/ICD) A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Deepwater Drilling & Services Non Fund Based Bk A3 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limits* (SO) *based on guarantee from Jaguar Overseas Limited Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 45 Assigned Eastman Auto & Power Ltd (Eapl) Non-FBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Fontus Water Ltd NFBL A4 - 60 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Export Packing Credit A2+ 2195 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC A2+ 3031 Reaffirmed Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 255 Assigned Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 15 Assigned Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 200 Assigned Manappuram Jewellers Ltd ST - FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ 730 Reaffirmed Manappuram Jewellers Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 730 Reaffirmed Mehta Steels ST non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd FBL A2 409.4 Revised from A1 Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd NFBL A2 20880 Revised from A1 Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FBL [ICRA}A3 1000 Reaffirmed Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research ST, non-FB working A4 1 Assigned Foundation Pvt Ltd capital Fac Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]A4 85 Assigned Sri Parvathi Parameswara Foods NFBL A4 81 Assigned Techno Process Equipments ST Non-FB - BG A3 30 Assigned (India) Ltd Instrument Techno Process Equipments ST Non-FB - LOC* [ICRAA3 270 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Instrument *Total utilisation of cash credit and letter of credit facilities to not exceed Rs 30.0 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarav Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB 146.5 Assigned Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd long-TL BB 42.9 Suspended Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 50 Suspended Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 75 Assigned Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd TL BB- 13 Assigned Aventura Components Pvt Ltd FBL BB - 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Deepwater Drilling & Services Fund Based Bk Limits* BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) *based on guarantee from Jaguar Overseas Limited Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based BB- 40 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Eastman Auto & Power Ltd (Eapl) FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd (Eapl) TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fontus Water Ltd FBL BB - 80 Reaffirmed Food Corporation Of India Guaranteed Bond AAA 7935 Reaffirmed Pogramme (SO) Food Corporation Of India Guaranteed Bond AAA 31210 Reaffirmed Pogramme (SO) Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 5380 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac BBB+ 1235 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated BBB+/ 44.7 Reaffirmed A1 Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB+ 32 Assigned Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL BB+ 121420 Reaffirmed Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BG BB+/ 7730 Reaffirmed A4+ Manappuram Jewellers Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 1960 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 101 crore Mehta Steels LT FB Bk limits BB 65 Reaffirmed Mohtisham Complexes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 300 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd TL BBB+ 6780.6 Revised from A Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd FBL BBB+ 3255.4 Revised from A Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd NFBL BBB+ 2320 Revised from A Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB- 50 Assigned Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 38.7 Assigned Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 25 Assigned Shakthi Durga Builders & TL B 67.5 Assigned Developers Shanku'S Foundation TL BB- 17890 Assigned Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based ICRA}BBB- 1850 Reaffirmed Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL ICRA}BBB- 657 Reaffirmed Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL BB 585 Assigned Foundation Pvt Ltd Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research LT, FB working BB 34 Assigned Foundation Pvt Ltd capital Fac Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research LT, unallocated Bk BB 10 Assigned Foundation Pvt Ltd limits Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd TL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd FBL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd Non - FBL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 246 Assigned Sri Hanuma Enterprises FBL B+ 57.5 Assigned Sri Parvathi Parameswara Foods FBL B+ 54.9 Assigned Srimannarayana Rice Industree FBL B+ 120 Assigned Ssta Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 230 Suspended Surya Agro Industries FBL D 74.5 Assigned T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - Inventory BB- 130 Reaffirmed Funding T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Techno Process Equipments LT FB - CC* BBB- 43* Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Instrument *Total utilisation of cash credit and letter of credit facilities to not exceed Rs 30.0 crore Techno Process Equipments LT FB - TL BBB- 10.6 Assigned (India) Ltd Instrument Vaibhava Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL- LRD I BB 32.5 Assigned Instrument Vaibhava Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL- LRD II BB 25 Assigned Instrument Vaibhava Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - LRD III BB 20 Assigned Instrument Vishala India Commercial TL BB 105 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.