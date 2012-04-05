Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation FB, ST Fac A4+ 5 Revised from A3 Action Industrial Corporation Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 10 Revised from A3 Action International Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 19.5 Revised from A3 Ankit International Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Plastic Industries Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 16.5 Revised from A3 Balaji Powertronics NFBL A1 75 Reaffirmed CMC Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CMC Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ecocat (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 1 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A4+ 10 Revised from A3 Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 10 Revised from A3 Golden Tobacco Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 31 Revised from A3 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd NFBL A2+ 1720 Upgraded from A2 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd ST debt A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd ST Debt A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 57.5 Revised from A3 Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 9.9 Assigned Micro Industrial Corporation Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 100 Revised from A3 Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 23 Reaffirmed Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure NFBL A4+@ 23 Assigned Ventures Pvt Ltd @ - placed under rating watch with negative implications Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+@ 20 Assigned @ - placed under rating watch with negative implications Nikhil Footwears Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 32.5 Revised from A3+ Nikhil International Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 32 Revised from A3 Nikhil Udyog Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 29 Revised from A3 Radhika Jewellers LT- FBL-FCNB (DL/TL)* A4 30 Assigned *sublimit of cash credit facility Radhika Jewellers ST- FBL- Metal Gold A4 35 Assigned Loan* *sublimit of cash credit facility Reliance Mediaworks Ltd CP programme A1+ 7350 Withdrawn (SO) Reliance Mediaworks Ltd Short-TL A1+ 1500 Assigned (SO) Sanchit Polymers Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 30 Revised from A3+ Scintillating Jewellery ST, FB Fac A4 600 Reaffirmed Shree Bhawani Lumbers LOC A4 75 Assigned Systematix Shares & Stocks ST non-fund based Bk A3 885 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd limits (reduced from Rs. 110 crores) Tata Capital Financial ST Loans A1+ 11000 Assigned Services Ltd Tata Capital Financial ST Debt programme A1+ 45000 Assigned Services Ltd Ysr Spinning And Weaving Mills Non-FB Fac A4 21.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.95 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ginni Devi Cancer FBL BB 260 Reaffirmed Hospital Action Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 20 Revised from BBB- Action Industrial Corporation FB, LT Fac BB+ 40 Revised from BBB- Action International FB, LT Fac BB+ 80 Revised from BBB- Ajay Plastic Industries TL BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Ajay Plastic Industries FB, LT Fac BB+ 42.5 Revised from BBB- Ankit International TL BB 24 Reaffirmed Ankit International FBL BB 26 Reaffirmed Balaji Powertronics FBL A- 73.6 Reaffirmed Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft BB + 20 Assigned Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd TL (Rupee) BB + 305 Assigned Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL BB + 125 Assigned ($ 2.5 million) Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) BB + 20 Assigned Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund Based BB + 30 Assigned Cmc Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd LT Non-FB Fac AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Diamond Hut (India) Pvt Ltd FBL B 1000 Downgraded From BB+ Ecocat (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 56.9 Reaffirmed Ecocat (India) Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ecocat (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB- 42.1 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 25 Revised from BBB- Euro Forge Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 60 Revised from BBB- Ferns Builders & Developers TL ICRA] BBB+ 125 Assigned General Motors India Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB 8000 Downgraded from BBB+ General Motors India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Working Capital BBB / 4250 Downgraded Fac* A2 from BBB+/ ICRA]A2+ * Working capital facilities are interchangeable between Long-Term & Short-Term Fund-Based and Non-Fund facilities Golden Tobacco Ltd TL C+ 65 Revised from B Golden Tobacco Ltd LT, FB limits C+ 443 Revised from B Jain Rice Mill Working Capital Limits B+ 160 Assigned Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 150 Revised from BBB- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd FBL A- 2950 Upgraded from BBB+ Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Debt Programme AA 350 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Equity Linked AA Withdrawn Debenture Kotak Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme AA 500 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd LT Equity Linked AA 1250 Withdrawn Debenture Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram FBL BB+ 238.4 Revised from Charitable Trust BBB- Magma Mettcast Ltd CC Limits D 50 Reaffirmed Magma Mettcast Ltd TL D 199.7 Reaffirmed Magma Mettcast Ltd LC/BG D 10 Reaffirmed Magma Mettcast Ltd Unallocated D 0.3 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 57.5 Revissed from BBB- Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits B+ 40 Assigned Micro Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 9.6 Revised from BBB- Micro Industrial Corporation FB, LT Fac BB+ 163.4 Revised from BBB- Microtek International Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed MPG Hotels & Infrastructure TL BB+@ 886 Assigned Ventures Pvt Ltd MPG Hotels & Infrastructure FBL BB+@ 10 Assigned Ventures Pvt Ltd Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB+@ 56 Assigned Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BB+@ 5 Assigned Neelkanth Urban Developers Pvt CC D 950 Revised from Ltd BB+ Nikhil Footwears Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 150 Revised from BBB Nikhil International FB, LT Fac BB+ 150 Revised from BBB- Nikhil International TL BB+ 6.4 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)