Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Leathers Fund Based Facility A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Abc Leathers Non fund Based A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Facility Ajay Polymers Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Allied Medical Ltd Non-FB Limits A3 15 Assigned Apex Drugs And Intermediates NFBL (Working capital) A3 300 Assigned Ltd Apex Drugs And Intermediates Unallocated - ST A3 50 Assigned Ltd Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A2+ 50 Assigned Credit Assam Roofing Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / A2+ 117.5 Assigned BG D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 10.0 Crore First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based A2 280 Reaffirmed First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2 23.5 Reaffirmed Gaurav International Packing Credit A3 290 Reaffirmed Facility Gaurav International Bill Discounting A3 200 Reaffirmed Facility Gaurav International LOC/Bk Guarantee A3 80 Reaffirmed Inca Hammock Manufacturing & FB Fac A4 250 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 20.60 Crore Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Reduction from Rs. 7.00 Crore Indian Construction Comany BG Limit A4 32.5 Assigned Kurlon Ltd Non fund based A2+ 195 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd CP / ST Debt programme A1+ 4920 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.392.00 Crore. Manoj Cables Ltd Non-Fund Based Limits A4+ 50 Suspended Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL A2+@ 140 Pdp Steels Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / A2+ 428.6 Assigned BG Richa & Company Packing Credit A3 450 Reaffirmed Facility Richa & Company Bill Discounting A3 130 Reaffirmed Facility Richa & Company Advance Against Bill A3 20 Reaffirmed Collection Facility Richa & Company LOC/BG A3 150 Reaffirmed Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A3 360 Reaffirmed Facility Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A3 110 Reaffirmed Facility Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd LOC/BG A3 90 Reaffirmed Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 65 Revised from A4 Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 8 Revised from A4 S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shreepati Holdings And Finance Non-fund based ST Bk A4+ 530 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 130 Downgraded from A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 10 Crores Simla Agencies ST-Non Fund Based D 160 Revised from A4 Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 430 Assigned Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB A1 80 Assigned (SO) Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD Limits* A4 100 Assigned *EPC- Export Packaging Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting. Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd Forward Contract A4 20 Assigned Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Bridgegap Constructions FBL- CC BB+ 170 Revised from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB(SO) Action Bridgegap Constructions FBL- TL BB+ 26 Revised from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB(SO) Action Bridgegap Constructions NFBL- BG BB+ 480 Revised from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB(SO) Aekta Cot Fibres LT-FBL-CC B+ 100 Assigned Ajay Polymers CC Fac B+ 155 Revised from BB- Enhanced from Rs.13.00 Crore Allied Medical Ltd FB Limits BBB- 80 Assigned Allied Medical Ltd TL BBB- 30.4 Assigned Apex Drugs And Intermediates FBL (Working capital) BBB- 500 Assigned Ltd Apex Drugs And Intermediates FBL (TL) BBB- 93.5 Assigned Ltd Apex Drugs And Intermediates Unallocated - LT BBB- 22.8 Assigned Ltd Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 169.3 Assigned Assam Roofing Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 495 Assigned Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - I BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - II BB+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - II BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Camelia Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL BB- 79.4 Downgraded from BB+) Clc Textile Park Pvt Ltd TL B 175 Assigned Cyberwalk Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 1130 Reaffirmed Cyberwalk Tech Park Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 338.9 Reaffirmed D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL-CC C 50 Revised from BB Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Assigned First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd TL BBB 236.5 Reaffirmed First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based BBB 20 Reaffirmed Globus Infocom Ltd Bk Lines B+ / 260 Suspended A4 Gmr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL Programme BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Government Of Andhra Pradesh Proposed Debt A 1484 Reaffirmed (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Assigned Series A (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Assigned Series B (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Assigned Series C (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Subsequent Tranches AA+ 1460 Assigned NCDs (SO) Harmilap Agro Industries Pvt FBL B 112.5 Assigned Ltd Hyderabad International TL Programme BB+ 729.7 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd (SO) Ihhr Hospitality Pvt. Ltd TL BBB+ 2600 Suspended Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac BB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Reduction from Rs. 3.98 Crore Indian Construction Comany CC Limit B 25 Assigned Kjs Cement Ltd FB Bk Fac BB+ 6750 Reaffirmed Kurlon Ltd TL BBB+ 912 Reaffirmed Kurlon Ltd CC BBB+ 805 Reaffirmed M.P. Entertainment And FBL B 200 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Manoj Cables Ltd Fund Based Limits BB+ 355 Suspended North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 77.9 Assigned North East Roofing Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 207.5 Assigned Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd TL BBB+@ 915 Enhanced from Rs. 54.53 Crore. Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd FB Limits BBB+@ 500 Enhanced from Rs. 35.98 Crore. Pdp Steels Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 76.8 Assigned Pdp Steels Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 303 Assigned Pipavav Railway Corporation Ltd TL BB+ 894.4 Placed on notice of withdrawal for 1 year Prabhatam Advertising Pvt Ltd Fund & Non FB Fac BB+ / 220 Suspended A4+ Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 177 upgraded from BBB- Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd TL BBB 23.4 upgraded from BBB- Pyrotech Electronics Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 235 upgraded from BBB- Raj Infrastructure Development fund based and non- BB+ 150 withdrawn (I) Pvt Ltd fund based Bk lines Raj Promoters & Civil Fund based & Non- BB+ 150 Withdrawn Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Lines Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd LT loan BBB- 100 Suspended Ria Hotel Pvt Ltd FBL B- 100 Revised from B Richa & Company TL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 70.8 Revised from C S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 240 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.A. Aanandan Spinning Mills FB Fac B+ 190.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shravanraj Constructions Pvt CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Shravanraj Constructions Pvt Proposed Limits B+ / 25 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Shreepati Holdings And Finance Fund based LT Bk Fac BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 88 Downgraded from BB Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 120 Downgraded from BB Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 2.2 Downgraded from BB Sk Systems Pvt Ltd FB Limits - CC BB 55 Downgraded From BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 3.75 Crores Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd TL BB- 370 Assigned Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 420 Assigned Sri Viswajanani Poultry Farm FBL BB- 52.5 Assigned Tadikela Subbaiah Trust TL B 960 Assigned Tadikela Subbaiah Trust Non Fund Based (BG) B 70 Assigned Tadikela Subbaiah Trust Unallocated B / 100 Assigned A4 Tempsens Instruments (I) Pvt Bk Fac BBB- Withdrawn Ltd / A3 Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd CC A- 40 Assigned (SO) Vidya Bal Mandli Society FBL BB+ 300 Suspended Vidya Bal Mandli Society FBL BB+ 300 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)