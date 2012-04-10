Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Polymers Ltd ST NFBL A4 14.5 Assigned Alang Ispat Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 150 Assigned facility Baid Texknit Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A4 10 Suspended limits Color Chemicals non-FB limits A4 20 Revised from A4+ Ginni Gold Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gls Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 170 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd LOC / BG A4+ 30 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 3 Assigned Homera Tanning Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 42 upgraded from Ltd from D Kanaka Infratech Ltd non-FBL A4 117.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Co. BG A4 50 Assigned Mangalore Refinery And Non-FBL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Mangalore Refinery And ST debt / CP A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Maritime Foundation Course for Graduate ICRA Grade 2 Reaffirmed Mechanical / Marine Engineers Maritime Foundation Course for Diploma ICRA Grade 2 Reaffirmed Mechanical / Marine Engineers Maritime Foundation Diploma in Nautical ICRA Grade 2 Reaffirmed Science Maritime Foundation General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 Reaffirmed Ratings Mittal Clothing Company non-FB Fac A4 22 Suspended Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Pure Chemicals Company non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from A4 Rmp Bearings Ltd Inland LC A4 1 Assigned Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And Non-FBL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Society Motors Ltd ST, FB Bk lines A4 40 Suspended Sree Variety Marketing Fund Based (Standby A4 15 Suspended Solutions Pvt Ltd Line of Credit) Sree Variety Marketing Non-Fund Based A4 20 Suspended Solutions Pvt Ltd (BG/LOC) Bk limits Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 1200 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 80 Cr Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1+ 2950 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 225 Cr Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd LC Limits A4 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 17 crore Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 14.5 Suspended Variety Automotive Pvt Ltd Fund Based(Standby A4 13.5 Suspended Line of Credit) Variety Automotive Pvt Ltd Non- Fund Based (BG) A4 20 Suspended Bk limits Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limits A4 650 Revised from A4+ Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 30 Revised from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Polymers Ltd TL BB- 36 Assigned Abdos Polymers Ltd LT FBL BB- 36 Assigned Abdos Polymers Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 30 Assigned / A4 Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 4365.9 Downgraded from BBB- Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac BB+ 250 Downgraded from BBB- Alang Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 30 Assigned facility* * Sublimit of Rs. 15.00 crore LC facility Alang Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC facility BB 2.5 Assigned Baid Texknit Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits BB 139.1 Suspended Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd FB Fac BB 5850 Revised from BBB- Color Chemicals FB Fac BB 90 Revised from BB+ Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL B 120 Revised from B+ Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL B 120 Assigned Ginni Gold Ltd LT FBL BB 570 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.30 Cr. Ginni Gold Ltd Unallocated BB / 30 Reaffirmed A4 Gls Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Assigned Gls Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 90 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd CC BB+ 105 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd TL BB+ 130.4 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 20 Assigned Credit Haco Machinery Pvt Ltd TL BB 52.8 Reaffirmed Haco Machinery Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 41 Reaffirmed Haco Machinery Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 18.5 Reaffirmed Homera Tanning Industries Pvt FBL B- 264 upgraded from Ltd from D Enhanced from Rs. 19.82 crore Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL A+ 58.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 8.05 Crore Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+ 725 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac / A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' A+ 545 Reaffirmed Credit Fac / A1+ Enhanced from Rs. 24.50 crore Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+ 21.8 Reaffirmed / A1+ Reduced from Rs. 10.90 Crore Kanaka Infratech Ltd FBL B+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40 crore) Kanaka Infratech Ltd FBL B+ 1300 Withdrawn Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd TL B+ 3.5 Assigned Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd LT Fund Based Working B+ 56.5 Assigned Capital Limits Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating IrA- Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Co. CC B+ 15 Assigned Krishna Constructions Co. TL B+ 2.9 Assigned Ktc Threads Llp CC B 120 Assigned Ktc Threads Llp TL B 3.9 Assigned Lalitpur Power Generation Co. FB Limits BB+ 89360 Assigned Ltd enhanced from Rs. 8886 Crores Lalitpur Power Generation Co. NFBL BB+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Mangalore Refinery And FBL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Mangalore Refinery And Issuer rating IrAAA Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd (stable) Mcs Constructions Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Mittal Clothing Company FB Fac BB 130 Suspended Mittal Clothing Company proposed Fac BB 48 Suspended Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 195 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd FBL BBB# 420 Pure Chemicals Company FBL BB 90 Revised from BB+ Rmp Bearings Ltd CC BB 55 Assigned Rmp Bearings Ltd TL BB 38 Assigned S D Rice Mills FBL B 70 Revised from B+ Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And FBL A+ 950 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Society Motors Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 130 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)