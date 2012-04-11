Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arex Industries Ltd ST non-FB: BG A4+ 30 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Oils Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended Bharat Seats Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 95 Reaffirmed Bosch Chassis Systems India Ltd ST non FB Fac A1+ 93 Suspended Century Mechanical Systems ST, fund based and A3 92.5 Suspended (India) Pvt. Ltd non FB Fac Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 530 Assigned Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd NCD A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Emas Engineers & Contractors Non-FBL D 1000 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4+ Eva Alu Panel Ltd ST NFBL A4 24 Suspended Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 23 Revised from A3 Gem Star Company ST, FB Fac A4+ 1159.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 105.97) Gem Star Company Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 450 Upgraded from A4 Ginni Gold Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gls Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 170 Assigned Hero Corporate Service Ltd ST Loans A1+ 465 Assigned Idt Clothing Pvt Ltd ST, FBL D 95 Revised from A4 Idt Clothing Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL D 75 Revised from A4 Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- FCDL*# A4 30 Assigned Ltd *sublimit of CC # FCDL- Foreign Currency Demand Loan Lakeland Chemicals (India) Ltd Non-FBL D 50 Downgraded from A4 Mrc Transolutions Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 36.0 crore Pyramid Plastics ST - Fund Based A2 50 Reaffirmed Pyramid Plastics ST - Non-Fund Based A2 125 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 300 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Non-fund based A3 300 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Real Ispat & Power Ltd Non-FBL A2 233.2 Reaffirmed Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 230 Reaffirmed Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 587.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.30 crore) Sudarshan Chemical Industries Non-FBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries Non-FBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore) Talbros Engineering Ltd NFBL A3 2 Reaffirmed Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG D 50 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.D. Wine FBL B 225 Assigned A.D. Wine Non-FBL B 60 Assigned A.D. Wine Unallocated B 75 Assigned Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: TL BB+ 102 Assigned Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: CC BB+ 45 Assigned Artefact Infrastructure Ltd FB working capital Fac B 5 Suspended Artefact Infrastructure Ltd non-fund based BG Fac B 10 Suspended Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC Facility (LT - B+ 90 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 3000 Assigned programme Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 13000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Oils Ltd TL and LT FB Fac LBB+ 128.9 Suspended Bardiya Construction Co. Pvt TL B 60 Assigned Ltd Bharat Seats Ltd TL BBB+ 1018 Downgraded from A- Bharat Seats Ltd FBL BBB+ 102 Downgraded from A- Bharat Seats Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 5 Downgraded from A- Bosch Chassis Systems India Ltd working capital Fac AA+ 172.5 Suspended Bscpl Godhra Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 5250 Revised from BBB- Century Mechanical Systems LT - TL BBB 13.2 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd Century Mechanical Systems LT loans BBB- 37.5 Suspended (India) Pvt. Ltd Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 44 Upgraded from B+ Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 350 Upgraded from BB+ Damodardas Jewellers CC BB 90 Assigned Damodardas Jewellers TL BB 10 Assigned Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd Bk Fac AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Emas Engineers & Contractors FBL D 550 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Enfield Apparels Ltd FBL - TL* D 236 Downgraded from B+ * LC of Rs 20.00 crore is the sublimit of the term loan facility Enfield Apparels Ltd FBL - CC D 340 Downgraded from B+ Enfield Apparels Ltd Non FBL - BG D 50 Downgraded from B+ Eva Alu Panel Ltd LT FBL B 82.6 Suspended Evergreen Developers LT -FBL B 70 Assigned First Blue Home Finance Ltd LT Bk line of Credit AA 16628 Assigned Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 75 Revised from BBB- Futura Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 979 Revised from BBB- Gandhi Enterprises LT and ST, FB Fac BB / 509.1 Revised from A4 BB+ Ginni Gold Ltd LT FBL BB 570 Reaffirmed Ginni Gold Ltd Unallocated BB / 30 Reaffirmed A4 Gls Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Assigned Gls Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 90 Assigned Hero Corporate Service Ltd CC Limit A+ 80 Assigned Hero Corporate Service Ltd BG A+ 50 Assigned Himalaya Residency (P) Ltd TL B+ 200 Assigned Hindustan Zircon CC B+ 60 Assigned Hindustan Zircon TL B+ 24 Assigned Idt Clothing Pvt Ltd TL D 15 Revised from BB Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bk limits AAA/ 1200 Reaffirmed A1+ Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Lakeland Chemicals (India) Ltd CC FB limits D 215 Downgraded from C Lakeland Chemicals (India) Ltd TL FB limits D 179.9 Downgraded from C Madurai Municipal Corporation- Bonds A+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Inner Ring Road Project (outstanding amount Rs. 14.44 crore as in March 2012) Mahaveer Ginnning And Pressing LT loans and working BB- 84.5 Suspended capital Fac Mahaveer Ginnning And Pressing proposed facility BB- 20 Suspended Manipal Global Education TL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Manipal Global Education CC BBB 1290 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Mrc Transolutions Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 37 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 14.7 crore Mrc Transolutions Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 36.0 crore Prerana Motors (P) Ltd Bk limits BB+/ 305.2 Withdrawn A4+ Pyramid Plastics LT - Fund Based BBB 45* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs 2 Crore ODBD facility Real Ispat & Power Ltd TL BBB+ 178 Reaffirmed Real Ispat & Power Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AA(SO) 1168.4 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 350.1 Assigned (SO) Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 5 Withdrawn Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 11 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 3.55 crore) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15.50 crore) Shiwalya Spinning & Weaving FB Fac BB+ 368 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt LT FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt Unallocated BB- / 50 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd fund based Bk facility B 70 Suspended Small Industries Development Capital Gains bonds AAA 39 Reaffirmed Bank Of India programme Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL A 2488.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL A 24885 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 96.41 crore) Sudarshan Chemical Industries FBL A / 1850 Reaffirmed Ltd A1 Sudarshan Chemical Industries FBL A / 1850 Reaffirmed Ltd A1 (enhanced from Rs. 150.00 crore) Sunder Deep Education Society TL B 152.5 Suspended Talbros Engineering Ltd TL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed Talbros Engineering Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL BBB-/ 125 Reaffirmed A3 Talbros Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB-/ 59 Reaffirmed A3 Tata Capital Ltd PTC Series A AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Capital Ltd PTC Series B AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Capital Ltd PTC Series C AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Capital Ltd PTC Series D AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Purchaser payouts AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Second loss facility AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned Umesh & Brothers Construction LT FBL BB 22.5 Assigned Umesh & Brothers Construction LT NFBL BB 80 Assigned Ushakiron Movies Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Assigned Venus Sugar Ltd FB Fac D 265 Suspended Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC D 30 Revised from B+ Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL D 43.5 Revised from B+ Wave Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B 890.3 Revised from B+ Wave Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 1303.9 Revised from B+ Westside Hotels And Resorts TL programme D 180 Suspended Pvt Ltd Westside Hotels And Resorts working capital limits D 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 