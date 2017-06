Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- LOC A4+ 40 Assigned Anand Construwell Pvt Ltd LOC/ BG A4+ 100 Assigned Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based: A4 45 Assigned Packing Credit Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based: FDBP A4 25 Assigned Facility Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based: LC* A4 5 Assigned Birla Sunlife Asset Management Birla Cash Plus Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd mfs Cbc Fashions (Asia) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 110 Reaffirmed Enfield Solar Energy Ltd Fund Based A4 203 Assigned Sub-Limits* *The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale Enfield Solar Energy Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 13.5 Assigned Health Care Energy Foods Pvt NFBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - Standby LOC A3 20 Assigned Creation Pvt Ltd Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd NFBL A1+ 10450 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2 120 Reaffirmed Jak Communications Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 200 Suspended non-FB Fac Kanderi Fruitpack (India) Pvt ST non-FB Fac A4 22 Suspended Ltd Meditech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 42.5 Assigned Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 40 Assigned Nilgiri Food Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Forge Ltd ST FB Bk Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Forge Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A3 95 Reaffirmed Fac Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1 495 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed (SO) Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL A1 50 Reaffirmed Shreenath Ceramics Industries LOC A4 53.5 Assigned Shreenath Ceramics Industries Buyer's Credit* A4 50 Assigned * Sublimit of LC Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST - FBL A1 525 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd NFBL A1 680 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1 150 Reaffirmed Spire Cera Frit Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Assigned Surana Ventures Ltd off-grid solar SP 2B Suspended projects Tata Communications Ltd ST debt Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata International Ltd ST, Non-FBL A1+ 2500 Assigned V. K. Udyog Ltd ST FBL ICRA]A4 670 Reaffirmed V. K. Udyog Ltd Non FBL- BG / LC / LG ICRA]A4 170 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LC (ST- Non Fund A4 40 Reaffirmed Based)-SBI Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG (ST- Non Fund A4 50 Reaffirmed Based)-SBI Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Derivative Limit (ST- A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Non Fund Based)-SBI MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed deposits MA- 250.7 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB 40 Assigned Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB 20 Assigned Anand Construwell Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Assigned Anand Construwell Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 60 Assigned Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL A+ 4436 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A+ 82.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhadra Estates TL C+ 127.7 Assigned Birla Sunlife Asset Management Birla Floating Rate - AAA - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd ST plan mfs Birla Sunlife Asset Management Birla Floating Rate - AAA - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd LT plan mfs Bullion Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL BB 40 Assigned Bullion Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC* BB 24 Assigned *Includes sub limit for LC of Rs. 0.5 crore which is rated on short term scale at A4 Cbc Fashions (Asia) Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA]B+ 40 Reaffirmed Discovery Intermediates Pvt Ltd FBL D 62.5 Assigned Enfield Solar Energy Ltd TL BB- 411.5 Revised from B+ Enfield Solar Energy Ltd FBL BB- 337.5 Revised from B+ Enfield Solar Energy Ltd NFBL* BB- 96 Revised from B+ *The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale G Corp Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating IrBBB+ - Assigned Godavari Shilpkala Ltd TL Programmes BB 852.1 Revised from BB Great Value Foods Fund Based LT Limits BB 295 Reaffirmed Health Care Energy Foods Pvt Fund Based LT Limits BB+ 490 Reaffirmed Ltd Icici Prudential Insurance Co. CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - TL BBB- 25 Assigned Creation Pvt Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC* BBB- 250 Assigned Creation Pvt Ltd * Includes FCNRB (DL) limit of Rs 20.00 crore Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FBL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd LT Loans AA- 328.4 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd TL BBB 686.8 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Jak Communications Pvt Ltd LT loans BB- 200 Suspended Jay Autocomponents Ltd CC Fac BB+ 200 Assigned Jay Autocomponents Ltd TL Fac BB+ 425 Assigned Kanderi Fruitpack (India) Pvt LT loans & working BB- 172.3 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Keltech Energies Ltd Fund Based BBB 65 Reaffirmed Keltech Energies Ltd Non Fund Based BBB 300 Reaffirmed L&T-Sargent & Lundy Ltd FBL AA-/ 50 Reaffirmed A1+ L&T-Sargent & Lundy Ltd Non-FBL AA-/ 200 Reaffirmed A1+ Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD AAA 1000 Assigned Madhucon Granites Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 296 Reaffirmed Madhucon Granites Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 117 Reaffirmed Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B 17.5 Assigned Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 35 Assigned Meditech Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd TL# BB+ 25 Assigned # includes unallocated limits of Rs. 0.97 crore, which are interchangeable with short-term limits Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 35 Assigned Murlidhar Ginning Pressing CC Limit B 70 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Nama Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 2529.3 Downgraded (SO) from BBB+ (SO) Nilgiri Food Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Pbs Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Puja Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 46.3 Assigned Puja Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 30 Assigned Puja Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL-SME Gold Card BB 3 Assigned Rajkumar Forge Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ramco Systems Ltd LT FB Fac A- 150 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST Non-FB Fac A- 105 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1 (SO) Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 230 Reaffirmed Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd LT Loans A- 105 Reaffirmed Satpriya Mehamia Educational TL B 145 Assigned Trust Satpriya Mehamia Educational Unallocated B 15 Assigned Trust Shreenath Ceramics Industries CC BB- 70 Assigned Shreenath Ceramics Industries TL BB- 34.9 Assigned Shri Agrawal Technical & FB Fac C+ 100 Assigned Education Society Shri Agrawal Technical & TL C+ 195 Assigned Education Society Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A 2819.8 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT - FBL A 728.5 Reaffirmed South India Shelters Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 250 Withdrawn Spire Cera Frit Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Assigned Spire Cera Frit Pvt Ltd TL BB- 61 Assigned Suprabha Construction Company TL D 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suprabha Construction Company CC D 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suprabha Construction Company LOC/ BG D 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt TL ICRA]BBB 117.4 Assigned Ltd (SO) Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Non-FBL ICRA]BBB 26 Assigned Ltd (SO) Tata International Ltd NCD AA- 2500 Assigned Tata International Ltd TL AA- 500 Assigned Tata International Ltd FBL* AA- 2600 Assigned * Interchangeable between long-term and short-term credit facilities Team Engineers TL B- 50 Assigned Team Engineers FBL B- 42.5 Assigned Team Engineers Non-FBL B- 27.5 Assigned Thakkar Steel Working Capital Limits BB 111.7 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB 100 Assigned (SO) Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB 194.1 Assigned (SO) Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Project LC BB 95* Assigned (SO) * Sub limit of term loan Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC BB 15 Assigned (SO) Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Inland BG BB 35 Assigned (SO) Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit BB 32 Assigned (SO) V. K. Udyog Ltd FBL- TL BB 120.6 Reaffirmed V. K. Udyog Ltd FBL- CC BB 105 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC Facility (LT - BB 320* Reaffirmed Fund Based) *CC includes SLC/ODBD of 20.00 Cr Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL Facility (LT- Fund BB 105.3 Reaffirmed Based) Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd TL BB 233.9 Revised from BB- Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd FBL BB 586.1 Revised from BB- Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd NFBL* BB 410 Revised from BB- *The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale Vyshnavi Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac BB 120 Suspended Concrete Products -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)