Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P R Textiles FB Fac A4 76 Assigned Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC A4 13 Assigned Choudhary Garments fund based Bk limits A4+ 246.8 Suspended Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A2+ 420 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive ST - Proposed A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive ST - Non Fund based A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd (Sub limits) Everest Ply And Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed Everest Ply And Veneers Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 60 Reaffirmed Federal Engineers FBL - PC/FDB/FBE A3+ 45 Assigned Federal Engineers Non Fund Based - BG A3+ 40 Assigned Jushi (India) Frp Accessories FB (Bills Discounting A4 65 Suspended Pvt Ltd under LC) Bk facility Jushi (India) Frp Accessories non fund based A4 125 Suspended Pvt Ltd (Forward Contract) Bk facility Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Non-FBL A4 120 Assigned Nair Coal Services Ltd ST NFBL A3 350 Reaffirmed Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]A4 240 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC A3 15.5 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd BG A3 26 Assigned Sheetal Refineries Ltd NFBL ICRA]A4+ 505 Assigned Srini Link LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 120 Reaffirmed Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 85.0 crore Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12.0 crore Wendt India Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Industries Export Packing Credit BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Abc Industries Stand by Line of BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL B- 102.5 Assigned Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B- 10 Assigned Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 75 Assigned Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd BG BB- 62 Assigned Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB- 50 Assigned Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB- 165 Downgraded from BB Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd Non -FBL* ICRA]BB- 210 Reaffirmed * The non-fund based facility of Rs.21.0 crore are rated on both long term and short term scale. As such the utilization for non-fund based facility (long term + short term) should not exceed Rs.21 crore. Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 5990 Reaffirmed Comstar Automotive TL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Dashmesh Educational TL D 77 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BB Dashmesh Educational Over Draft D 50 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BB Dashmesh Educational BG D 184 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BB Devgiri Exports Export Packing Credit BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Devgiri Exports LOC BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Everest Ply And Veneers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Everest Ply And Veneers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Federal Engineers FBL - TL BBB 20 Assigned Guru Gobind Singh Educational TL D 180 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BB- Kamdhenu Developers FBL - CC BB 90 Assigned Karam Auto Components Ltd Bk Fac B+/ - Suspended A4 Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd CC BB 146 Assigned Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) BB 14 Assigned Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd TL BB 25 Assigned Legno Door Systems Pvt Ltd TL C+ 44 Assigned Legno Door Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 16 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd TL B+ 65 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd FB limits B+ 40 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Proposed limits B+/ 33.5 Assigned A4 Nair Coal Services Ltd LT FBL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed New Age Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL D 71.3 Downgraded from BB New Age Hotels & Resorts Ltd Overdraft D 50 Downgraded from BB Prakash Industrial Corporation LT Fund Based B 45 Assigned Prakash Industrial Corporation LT Non Fund Based B 20 Assigned Prakash Industrial LT Fund Based B- 200 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial LT Non Fund Based B- 40 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Ramineni Agro Industries (P) LT FBL B- 145.5 Assigned Ltd Ramineni Agro Industries (P) Unallocated B- 45 Assigned Ltd Sayaji Industries Ltd CC BBB- 30 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd CC-Proposed BBB- 50 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd TL BBB- 55 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd TL-Proposed BBB- 100 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd Over Draft BBB- 60 Assigned Sbi Life Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Sheetal Refineries Ltd FBL BB+ 810.3 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LOC B+ 125 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 140 Reaffirmed Srini Link CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Srini Link TL BB 17.3 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial NCD programme ICRA]AA+ 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 250.0 crore Wendt India Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)