Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asp Sealing Products Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 50 Revised from limits D Focus Energy Ltd NFBL A3 410 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed (SO) Global Printing & Packaging ST non FB Fac A4 17.5 suspended Co. Pvt Ltd Gmr Power Corporation Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL A2+ 3287 Assigned Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 105 Suspended Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Fund Based ST A1+ 566 Reaffirmed Limits Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1010 Reaffirmed Ksb Pumps Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd FBL A4 420 Revised from A4+ Mccoy Architectural Systems ST non-fund based A3 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd credit Fac Ncl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 Padma Gems FBL A4+ 200 Assigned Pearl International Bk Fac A4 150 suspended Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 50 Revised from A3 Rupesh Kumar & Brothers Non FB Fac A4+ 10 Downgraded from A3 Samvardhana Motherson Finance proposed IPO IPO Grade 4 Assigned Ltd Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 28.8 Downgraded from A4 Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL A4 235 Downgraded from A4+ Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 53 Downgraded from A4+ Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 41490 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd LC (ST - Non Fund A4 64.1 Revised from Based) (SO) A4 Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG(ST - Non Fund A4 25 Revised from Based) (SO) A4 Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd Derivative Limit(ST - A4 4.6 Revised from Non Fund Based) (SO) A4 Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed The Travancore Mats And ST FBL A3 137.5 Assigned Matting Company Yarn Syndicate Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Yarn Syndicate Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE* A4 80 Reaffirmed *Foreign Demand Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arnav Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Asp Sealing Products Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 115 Revised from limits-CC D Chandrapore & Heggdloo Estates TL-Existing C+ 355 Assigned Chandrapore & Heggdloo Estates TL-Proposed C+ 23 Assigned Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Facility (LT - B+ 135 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd TL Facility (LT - B+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Fund Based) (Reduced from Rs.2.40 crore) D Y Uppar Line of credit C 350 Suspended Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 220 Assigned Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 5 Assigned Disha Educational Society TL BB- 77 Assigned Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 80.8 Reaffirmed Focus Energy Ltd TL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Focus Energy Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd TL A+ 89 Reaffirmed (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL A+ 120 Reaffirmed (SO) Global Printing & Packaging LT fund based & non BB 132.5 suspended Co. Pvt Ltd FB Fac Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL A- 730 Assigned Ideal Ice Cream LT FBL B+ 8 Assigned Ideal Ice Cream LT FBL B+ 37.7 Assigned India Infoline Group Purchaser Payouts AA(SO) 3061.1 Assigned Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 245.5 Suspended Karnataka Handloom Development FB Limits (CC) BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Ksb Pumps Ltd LT Fund Based LT AA 91.5 Reaffirmed Limits Logix Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2500 Reaffirmed Logix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 2000 Downgraded from BBB- M&M Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd FBL D 199 Reaffirmed M&M Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Reaffirmed Mccoy Architectural Systems TL BBB- 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mccoy Architectural Systems LT fund based credit BBB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Ncl Industries Ltd TL BB+ 1629.8 Upgraded from BB- Ncl Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 750 Upgraded from BB- Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd FB Fac* BBB- 1170 Revised from BBB- *interchangeable Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 189 Downgraded From BB- Riya Travel & Tours (India) LT FBL BBB- 600 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Riya Travel & Tours (India) LT non-FBL BBB- 400 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Rupesh Kumar & Brothers FB Fac ICRA]BB+ 85 Downgraded from BBB- Sadhu Forging Ltd TL BBB 50 Assigned Sadhu Forging Ltd CC BBB 435 Assigned Sadhu Forging Ltd CC BBB 65 Assigned Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 70 Downgraded from C Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL D 104.6 Downgraded from C Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 45.2 Downgraded from C Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd TL BB 3.2 Downgraded from ICRA]BB+ Shree Naman Developers Ltd TL D 5570 Revised from BB+ Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A+ 10971 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A+ 14849 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Programme A+ 2000 Assigned Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility (LT - BB 150* Revised from Fund Based) (SO) B+ * CC includes SLC/ODBD of 8.00 Cr Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Facility (LT- Fund BB 184.3** Revised from Based) (SO) B+ ** Term Loan includes Project LC of 1.90 Cr Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 66 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 206.4 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac ICRA]BBB+ 113.6 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Fund based - CC Limit BBB 500 Reaffirmed V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Non-FBL BBB / 2500 Reaffirmed / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)