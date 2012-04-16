US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asp Sealing Products Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 50 Revised from limits D Focus Energy Ltd NFBL A3 410 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed (SO) Global Printing & Packaging ST non FB Fac A4 17.5 suspended Co. Pvt Ltd Gmr Power Corporation Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL A2+ 3287 Assigned Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 105 Suspended Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Fund Based ST A1+ 566 Reaffirmed Limits Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1010 Reaffirmed Ksb Pumps Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd FBL A4 420 Revised from A4+ Mccoy Architectural Systems ST non-fund based A3 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd credit Fac Ncl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 Padma Gems FBL A4+ 200 Assigned Pearl International Bk Fac A4 150 suspended Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 50 Revised from A3 Rupesh Kumar & Brothers Non FB Fac A4+ 10 Downgraded from A3 Samvardhana Motherson Finance proposed IPO IPO Grade 4 Assigned Ltd Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 28.8 Downgraded from A4 Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL A4 235 Downgraded from A4+ Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 53 Downgraded from A4+ Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 41490 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd LC (ST - Non Fund A4 64.1 Revised from Based) (SO) A4 Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG(ST - Non Fund A4 25 Revised from Based) (SO) A4 Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd Derivative Limit(ST - A4 4.6 Revised from Non Fund Based) (SO) A4 Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed The Travancore Mats And ST FBL A3 137.5 Assigned Matting Company Yarn Syndicate Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Yarn Syndicate Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE* A4 80 Reaffirmed *Foreign Demand Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arnav Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Asp Sealing Products Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 115 Revised from limits-CC D Chandrapore & Heggdloo Estates TL-Existing C+ 355 Assigned Chandrapore & Heggdloo Estates TL-Proposed C+ 23 Assigned Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Facility (LT - B+ 135 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd TL Facility (LT - B+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Fund Based) (Reduced from Rs.2.40 crore) D Y Uppar Line of credit C 350 Suspended Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 220 Assigned Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 5 Assigned Disha Educational Society TL BB- 77 Assigned Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 80.8 Reaffirmed Focus Energy Ltd TL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Focus Energy Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd TL A+ 89 Reaffirmed (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL A+ 120 Reaffirmed (SO) Global Printing & Packaging LT fund based & non BB 132.5 suspended Co. Pvt Ltd FB Fac Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL A- 730 Assigned Ideal Ice Cream LT FBL B+ 8 Assigned Ideal Ice Cream LT FBL B+ 37.7 Assigned India Infoline Group Purchaser Payouts AA(SO) 3061.1 Assigned Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 245.5 Suspended Karnataka Handloom Development FB Limits (CC) BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Ksb Pumps Ltd LT Fund Based LT AA 91.5 Reaffirmed Limits Logix Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2500 Reaffirmed Logix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 2000 Downgraded from BBB- M&M Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd FBL D 199 Reaffirmed M&M Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Reaffirmed Mccoy Architectural Systems TL BBB- 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mccoy Architectural Systems LT fund based credit BBB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Ncl Industries Ltd TL BB+ 1629.8 Upgraded from BB- Ncl Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 750 Upgraded from BB- Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd FB Fac* BBB- 1170 Revised from BBB- *interchangeable Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 189 Downgraded From BB- Riya Travel & Tours (India) LT FBL BBB- 600 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Riya Travel & Tours (India) LT non-FBL BBB- 400 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Rupesh Kumar & Brothers FB Fac ICRA]BB+ 85 Downgraded from BBB- Sadhu Forging Ltd TL BBB 50 Assigned Sadhu Forging Ltd CC BBB 435 Assigned Sadhu Forging Ltd CC BBB 65 Assigned Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 70 Downgraded from C Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL D 104.6 Downgraded from C Saurashtra Ferrous Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 45.2 Downgraded from C Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd TL BB 3.2 Downgraded from ICRA]BB+ Shree Naman Developers Ltd TL D 5570 Revised from BB+ Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A+ 10971 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A+ 14849 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Programme A+ 2000 Assigned Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Sks Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility (LT - BB 150* Revised from Fund Based) (SO) B+ * CC includes SLC/ODBD of 8.00 Cr Solaris Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Facility (LT- Fund BB 184.3** Revised from Based) (SO) B+ ** Term Loan includes Project LC of 1.90 Cr Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 66 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 206.4 Reaffirmed Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac ICRA]BBB+ 113.6 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Assigned V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Fund based - CC Limit BBB 500 Reaffirmed V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Non-FBL BBB / 2500 Reaffirmed / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.