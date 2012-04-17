US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 1012.5 Assigned Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ILC/FLC A4 387.5 Assigned Aplab Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 470 Assigned Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST fund based credit A3 265 Assigned limits Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A3 50 Assigned credit limits Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 10 Assigned D.B.Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 45 Assigned Deepak Cables (India) Ltd NFBL A3+ 13000 Revised from A3 Geetha Timbers ST Non-FBL A4 97.5 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 235 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 260 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd FBL A2, 234 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2, 85 Reaffirmed Lpf Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mrc Logistics India Pvt Ltd ST,Non-FB Fac A2 60 Assigned Pan Empire ST- EPC/FBD/FBP/ A4 370 Assigned PCFC/EBR limit* *sublimit of cash credit Pan Empire ST- LC/BG/SBLC* A4 370 Assigned *sublimit of cash credit Pan Empire ST - Credit Exposure A4 15 Assigned Limit Purav Industries ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed River Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed S Moloobhoy & Sons ST NFBL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shradha Apparels Worldwide ST FB facility A4 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Assigned Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB- 50 Assigned Aplab Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BB- 260 Assigned Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based credit BBB- 120 Assigned limits Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd TL & working capital D 762.9 Suspended Fac Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd TL & working capital D 215.6 Suspended Fac Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 519.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd TL * B+ 35 Assigned * Term loan facilities of Rs. 3.50 crore include non-fund based sublimit of Rs. 1.25 crore, which has been assigned A4; they also include unallocated limits of Rs. 0.02 crore, which are interchangeable with short-term limits Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 22.5 Assigned Chennai Elevated Tollways Ltd TL BB-@ 16100 Revised from BB+ @Under rating watch with negative implications Cyberhill Developers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed (SO) Cyberhill Developers Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 20 Reaffirmed (SO) D.B.Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 175 Assigned Deepak Cables (India) Ltd FBL BBB 4500 Revised from BBB- Fabtech Technologies FBL BBB+ 70 Assigned International Ltd Fabtech Technologies FBL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed International Ltd Flora & Fauna Housing & Land FBL BB 850 Reaffirmed Developments (P) Ltd Futura Polyesters Ltd TL and CC Fac D 700 Suspended G S Cold Storage LT-FBL-CC B 28.5 Assigned G S Cold Storage LT - FBL- TL B 35.5 Assigned Geetha Timbers LT FBL ICRA]BB- 50 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC) AA 150 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA/ 150 Reaffirmed A1+ * Rs. 15 crore is interchangeable between CC and BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd Fund based and non B+/ 1200 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac Kapoor Industries Ltd TL BBB 207.5 Reaffirmed Krishnaganga Spinning Mills FBL BB- 425.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishnaganga Spinning Mills Non-FBL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lpf Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 65 Reaffirmed Maniam Properties Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mas Gmr Aerospace Engineering TL Programme ICRA]BBB- 2320 Assigned Co. Ltd Megha Bottling Bk Fac BB 100 Assigned Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd Fund based and non BB-/ 199.9 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac Mrc Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 60 Assigned Narayan Marine Tech Pvt Ltd CC D 45 Assigned Narayan Marine Tech Pvt Ltd TL D 12.5 Assigned Pan Empire LT-CC B+ 370 Assigned Purav Industries LT FB Limits B+ 35 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BB 110.1 Reaffirmed River Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BB 115.9 Reaffirmed River Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 38 Reaffirmed S Moloobhoy & Sons LT FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 120.8 Suspended Shikshayatan Foundation LT-TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd CC Limits BB+ 449 Assigned Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd TL BB+ 140 Assigned Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd Unallocated BB+ 31 Assigned Ub Engineering Ltd TL D 1050 Revised from BBB Ub Engineering Ltd CC D 750 Revised from BBB Ub Engineering Ltd LT non FB Fac D 7700 Revised from BBB Ub Engineering Ltd ST non FB Fac* D 7700 Revised from BBB * Interchangeable with long term, non-fund based facilities. Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 770 crore Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd Fund based and non B / 320 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.