Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 1012.5 Assigned Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ILC/FLC A4 387.5 Assigned Aplab Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 470 Assigned Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST fund based credit A3 265 Assigned limits Atul Motors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A3 50 Assigned credit limits Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 10 Assigned D.B.Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 45 Assigned Deepak Cables (India) Ltd NFBL A3+ 13000 Revised from A3 Geetha Timbers ST Non-FBL A4 97.5 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 235 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 260 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd FBL A2, 234 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2, 85 Reaffirmed Lpf Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mrc Logistics India Pvt Ltd ST,Non-FB Fac A2 60 Assigned Pan Empire ST- EPC/FBD/FBP/ A4 370 Assigned PCFC/EBR limit* *sublimit of cash credit Pan Empire ST- LC/BG/SBLC* A4 370 Assigned *sublimit of cash credit Pan Empire ST - Credit Exposure A4 15 Assigned Limit Purav Industries ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed River Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed S Moloobhoy & Sons ST NFBL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shradha Apparels Worldwide ST FB facility A4 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Assigned Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB- 50 Assigned Aplab Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BB- 260 Assigned Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based credit BBB- 120 Assigned limits Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd TL & working capital D 762.9 Suspended Fac Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd TL & working capital D 215.6 Suspended Fac Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 519.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd TL * B+ 35 Assigned * Term loan facilities of Rs. 3.50 crore include non-fund based sublimit of Rs. 1.25 crore, which has been assigned A4; they also include unallocated limits of Rs. 0.02 crore, which are interchangeable with short-term limits Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 22.5 Assigned Chennai Elevated Tollways Ltd TL BB-@ 16100 Revised from BB+ @Under rating watch with negative implications Cyberhill Developers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed (SO) Cyberhill Developers Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 20 Reaffirmed (SO) D.B.Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 175 Assigned Deepak Cables (India) Ltd FBL BBB 4500 Revised from BBB- Fabtech Technologies FBL BBB+ 70 Assigned International Ltd Fabtech Technologies FBL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed International Ltd Flora & Fauna Housing & Land FBL BB 850 Reaffirmed Developments (P) Ltd Futura Polyesters Ltd TL and CC Fac D 700 Suspended G S Cold Storage LT-FBL-CC B 28.5 Assigned G S Cold Storage LT - FBL- TL B 35.5 Assigned Geetha Timbers LT FBL ICRA]BB- 50 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC) AA 150 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA/ 150 Reaffirmed A1+ * Rs. 15 crore is interchangeable between CC and BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd Fund based and non B+/ 1200 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac Kapoor Industries Ltd TL BBB 207.5 Reaffirmed Krishnaganga Spinning Mills FBL BB- 425.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishnaganga Spinning Mills Non-FBL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lpf Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 65 Reaffirmed Maniam Properties Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mas Gmr Aerospace Engineering TL Programme ICRA]BBB- 2320 Assigned Co. Ltd Megha Bottling Bk Fac BB 100 Assigned Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd Fund based and non BB-/ 199.9 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac Mrc Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 60 Assigned Narayan Marine Tech Pvt Ltd CC D 45 Assigned Narayan Marine Tech Pvt Ltd TL D 12.5 Assigned Pan Empire LT-CC B+ 370 Assigned Purav Industries LT FB Limits B+ 35 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BB 110.1 Reaffirmed River Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BB 115.9 Reaffirmed River Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 38 Reaffirmed S Moloobhoy & Sons LT FBL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 120.8 Suspended Shikshayatan Foundation LT-TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd CC Limits BB+ 449 Assigned Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd TL BB+ 140 Assigned Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd Unallocated BB+ 31 Assigned Ub Engineering Ltd TL D 1050 Revised from BBB Ub Engineering Ltd CC D 750 Revised from BBB Ub Engineering Ltd LT non FB Fac D 7700 Revised from BBB Ub Engineering Ltd ST non FB Fac* D 7700 Revised from BBB * Interchangeable with long term, non-fund based facilities. Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 770 crore Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd Fund based and non B / 320 Suspended fund based working A4 capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.