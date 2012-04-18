Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines And Plasticizers Ltd NFBL A4 130 Revised from A4+ Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd Export packing credit A2 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20 Cr) Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd FBL (sub-limit) A2 390 Assigned Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd Standby line of credit A2 30 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd Non fund based Bk A2 60 Reaffirmed limits (enhanced from Rs. 3 Cr) Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd Letter of comfort for A2 60 Assigned Buyers' credit (sub-limit) Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A4 60 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs. 0.50 crore towards Bank Guarantee Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC * A4 80 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 2.00 crore towards Bank Guarantee Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd NFBL - Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit Bhagwat Wire Industries LOC facility A3 90 Suspended Bhagwat Wire Industries BG facility A3 2.5 Suspended Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A2+ 420 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive ST - Proposed A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive ST - Non Fund based A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd (Sub limits) Devu Tools Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Digital Micron Roto Print Pvt Non-FBL A4 10 Suspended Ltd Ecoboard Industries Ltd non fund based (BG/ A4 50 Suspended LOC) Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 300 Assigned Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1 10.5 Assigned Gaytech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4 50 Assigned Gvmfl Satdev Microfinance Loan PTC Series A1 A1+ Withdrawn Pool July-11 (SO) Indosolar Ltd off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects Kirloskar Integrated ST - BG A1+ 200 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Kirloskar Integrated Working Capital A1+ 50 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Demand Loans Kirloskar Integrated Standby Line of A1+ 100 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Credit, Buyers Credit Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac (ST) A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mars Construction NFBL (BG) A4 20 Assigned Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE/BRD A3 40 Assigned Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd FBL - Packing Credit* A3 30 Assigned * Packing Credit limit of Rs 3.00 crore is sub limit of FDB/FBE/BRD Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 120 Assigned Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd NFBL - BG A3 2.5 Assigned Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non-FBL A2 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.60 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines And Plasticizers Ltd TL BB 50 Assigned Amines And Plasticizers Ltd FBL BB 390 Revised from BB+ Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd TL BBB 85.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.48 Cr) Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd CC (sub-limit) BBB 5 Assigned Barasat Krishnagar Expressways FB Fac BB- 7056 Assigned Ltd Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 160 Reaffirmed Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - Stand by Line BB 30 Reaffirmed of Credit Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd FBL-CC ^ BB 250 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 10.00 crore towards Export Packing Credit / Foreign Bill Discounting Bhagwat Wire Industries CC facility BBB- 15 Suspended Bhagwat Wire Industries TL BBB- 14 Suspended Comstar Automotive TL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Devu Tools Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 117.5 Suspended Devu Tools Pvt Ltd fund based/non-fund BB/ 19.4 Suspended based proposed Fac A4 Digital Micron Roto Print Pvt FBL B- 52.5 Suspended Ltd Ecoboard Industries Ltd FB (CC) Bk facility B 240 Suspended Gaursons India Ltd Bk TL BB+ 900 Downgraded from BBB- Gaytech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC facility B 20 Assigned Gaytech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Assigned Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB 550 Assigned Hdfc Ltd NCD programme AAA 300000 Assigned Kadwa Goda Khore Sugar TL B+ 750 Assigned Manufacturing Karkhana Ltd Kirloskar Integrated CC A 50 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd M.D. Overseas Ltd Fund based working BBB 400 Reaffirmed capital Fac Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills TL Fac B 37.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills FB Fac B 60 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac (LT) B 13 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Mars Construction FBL (TL) B+ 2.5 Assigned Mars Construction FBL (CC) B+ 50 Assigned Nirav Gems FBL BB+/ 150 Reaffirmed A4+ Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 12 Downgraded from B+ Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 40 Downgraded from B+ Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC D 3 Downgraded from A4 Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG D 5 Downgraded from A4 Sara Exports Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 193.1 Suspended A4 Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 197.4 Revised from B+ Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 200 Revised from B+ Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 443.4 Revised from B+ Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 150 Revised from B+ Skyline Millars Ltd CC BBB- 25 Assigned Skyline Millars Ltd TL BBB- 60 Assigned Sree Palani Andavar Alloys And LT -FB Fac B+ 31.5 Assigned Steels Pvt Ltd Sree Palani Andavar Alloys And LT Loan Facility B+ 21 Assigned Steels Pvt Ltd Sree Palani Andavar Alloys And LT -FB Fac B+ 31.5 Assigned Steels Pvt Ltd (Includes proposed limit of Rs. 1.15 crore) Sree Palani Andavar Alloys And LT Loan Facility B+ 21 Assigned Steels Pvt Ltd Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB: TL B 550 Assigned Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB: Proposed limits B 550 Assigned Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 43.5 Reaffirmed Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC & FBD* D 120 Reaffirmed * Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC** D 10 Reaffirmed ** LC is within the overall term loan limit. Weener Empire Plastics Ltd TL BBB 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.08 crore) Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL BBB 195 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.