Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd LC A4+ 10 Assigned Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd Forward Contract A4+ 7.5 Assigned Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Leela Gold Designs Ltd LC A4 40 Assigned Sainor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 30 Suspended Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Buyers A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Credit) Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A3+ 1050 Reaffirmed (LC/LER) Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Unique Structures And Towers NFBL A3 397 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 39.60 crores) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 46 Assigned B Durga Reddy Infrastructures Fund Based- CC BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd B Durga Reddy Infrastructures Non Fund Based-BG BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Intec Capital Ltd Long-TL and Working BBB 2200 Assigned Capital Bk Lines Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt TL BB 64.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt FBL BB 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Proposed Limits BB / 85.7 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Leela Gold Designs Ltd CC* B 35 Assigned *Interchangeable one way from CC to LC up to Rs. 3.50 crore Mazda Ltd Fund based - CC Limit A- 40 Reaffirmed Mazda Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A- 130 Reaffirmed Mazda Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A- 10 Reaffirmed Mazda Ltd Non-FBL (Foreign A- 3.8 Reaffirmed Currency Exposure) Meridian Medical Research And FBL - TL BB+ 390.9 Assigned Hospital Ltd Meridian Medical Research And FBL - CC BB+ 5 Assigned Hospital Ltd P. R. Nayak Associates Overdraft BB+ 25 Assigned P. R. Nayak Associates BG BB+ 100 Assigned Sadhu Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4/ 40 Assigned Sadhu Autoparts Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4/ 10 Assigned Sadhu Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB/ 16.5 Assigned Sadhu Autoparts Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB/ 3.5 Assigned Sainor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 150 Suspended Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based (BG - BBB 150 Assigned proposed) Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based (BG)* BBB 150 Reaffirmed * The Rs. 15 Crore non fund based limit is rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles TL B+ 31.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Proposed Loan B+ 28.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unique Structures And Towers FBL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 23.42 crores ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)