Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Organics Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 60 Assigned
Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 1 Assigned
Facility
Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Working Capital A1+ 40 Assigned
limits*
*The working capital limits are completely interchangeable between Fund based (Bills
Discounting) and Non Fund based (Bank Guarantee) limits. As such, the total utilization cannot
exceed Rs. 4.00 crore at any point of time.
Gina Engineering Company Pvt FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned
Jasmine Industrial Corporation ST NFBL (LOC) A4 200 Assigned
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 44.5 Assigned
(SO)
Karan Synthetics (India) Pvt ST NFBL A3 20 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Demand A4 12 Assigned
Bills Purchase)
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 16 Assigned
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd NFBL (Letter of A4 1 Assigned
Guarantee)
Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based (Standby A4 10 Assigned
Line of Credit) Bk Fac
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Non-FBL A4 660 Assigned
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd ST non FB limits A3 80 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A G Aerovision Electronics Pvt TL, fund and non FB D 545.6 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Andhra Organics Ltd LT FBL A+ 350 Assigned
Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 56.6 Assigned
Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, CC Facility BB 25 Assigned
Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Dayanand Dinanath Group Of FBL (TL) B+ 150 Assigned
Institutions Education Society
Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd FCDL* B+ 75 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of Working Capital Loan
Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 110 Assigned
Gina Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB Fac BB- 200 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB+ 2750 Assigned
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB+ 3489.1 Assigned
Guru Ashish Corporation LT, FB Fac (CC) B 400 Suspended
Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Programme BBB- 1010 Assigned
SO
Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 20 Assigned
SO
Jasmine Industrial Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB- 85 Assigned
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 37.5 Assigned
(SO)
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 40 Assigned
(SO)
Karan Synthetics (India) Pvt LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Karan Synthetics (India) Pvt LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 143.5 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Kdj Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL B 300 Assigned
Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1905.2 Assigned
Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan BBB- 37.5 Assigned
Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB- 250 Assigned
Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 16.3 Assigned
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B- 20 Assigned
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B- 65 Assigned
Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 270 Assigned
Rajasthan Ispat Udyog FBL B+ 150 Assigned
Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 48 Suspended
Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based (CC) Bk Fac B+ 12.5 Suspended
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL BB- 2090 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 99 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL BB- 260 Assigned
Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd TL D 13 Downgraded to
B
Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd CC* D 350 Downgraded to
B
* Packing credit limits of Rs 7 crore is one-way convertible to cash credit limits; total
utilisation of packing credit and cash credit limits should not exceed Rs 35.0 crore.
Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd Packing Credit* D 70 Downgraded to
B
* Packing credit limits of Rs 7 crore is one-way convertible to cash credit limits; total
utilisation of packing credit and cash credit limits should not exceed Rs 35.0 crore.
Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd Foreign Documentary D 30 Downgraded to
Bills Purchased B
Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd LOC D 380 Downgraded to
B
Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd BG** D 380 Downgraded to
B
**Sub-limit of Letter of Credit
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 137.5 Reaffirmed
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 272.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)