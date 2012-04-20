Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Organics Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 60 Assigned Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 1 Assigned Facility Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Working Capital A1+ 40 Assigned limits* *The working capital limits are completely interchangeable between Fund based (Bills Discounting) and Non Fund based (Bank Guarantee) limits. As such, the total utilization cannot exceed Rs. 4.00 crore at any point of time. Gina Engineering Company Pvt FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned Jasmine Industrial Corporation ST NFBL (LOC) A4 200 Assigned Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 44.5 Assigned (SO) Karan Synthetics (India) Pvt ST NFBL A3 20 Assigned Ltd (SO) Omega Colors Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Demand A4 12 Assigned Bills Purchase) Omega Colors Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 16 Assigned Omega Colors Pvt Ltd NFBL (Letter of A4 1 Assigned Guarantee) Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based (Standby A4 10 Assigned Line of Credit) Bk Fac Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Non-FBL A4 660 Assigned Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd ST non FB limits A3 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Aerovision Electronics Pvt TL, fund and non FB D 545.6 Suspended Ltd Fac Andhra Organics Ltd LT FBL A+ 350 Assigned Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 56.6 Assigned Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, CC Facility BB 25 Assigned Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Dayanand Dinanath Group Of FBL (TL) B+ 150 Assigned Institutions Education Society Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B+ 200 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd FCDL* B+ 75 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Working Capital Loan Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 110 Assigned Gina Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB Fac BB- 200 Downgraded Ltd from BB Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB+ 2750 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB+ 3489.1 Assigned Guru Ashish Corporation LT, FB Fac (CC) B 400 Suspended Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Programme BBB- 1010 Assigned SO Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 20 Assigned SO Jasmine Industrial Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB- 85 Assigned Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 37.5 Assigned (SO) Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 40 Assigned (SO) Karan Synthetics (India) Pvt LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd (SO) Karan Synthetics (India) Pvt LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 143.5 Assigned Ltd (SO) Kdj Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL B 300 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1905.2 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan BBB- 37.5 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB- 250 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 16.3 Assigned Omega Colors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B- 20 Assigned Omega Colors Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B- 65 Assigned Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 270 Assigned Rajasthan Ispat Udyog FBL B+ 150 Assigned Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 48 Suspended Rushikesh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based (CC) Bk Fac B+ 12.5 Suspended Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL BB- 2090 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 99 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL BB- 260 Assigned Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd TL D 13 Downgraded to B Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd CC* D 350 Downgraded to B * Packing credit limits of Rs 7 crore is one-way convertible to cash credit limits; total utilisation of packing credit and cash credit limits should not exceed Rs 35.0 crore. Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd Packing Credit* D 70 Downgraded to B * Packing credit limits of Rs 7 crore is one-way convertible to cash credit limits; total utilisation of packing credit and cash credit limits should not exceed Rs 35.0 crore. Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd Foreign Documentary D 30 Downgraded to Bills Purchased B Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd LOC D 380 Downgraded to B Sova Ispat Alloys Ltd BG** D 380 Downgraded to B **Sub-limit of Letter of Credit Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 137.5 Reaffirmed Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 272.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 