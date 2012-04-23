US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd ST: FBL A4 160 Assigned Bikaji Foods International Ltd NFBL A1 10 Reaffirmed Bohra Industries Ltd ST non FB limits A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 45 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based LOC A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Limits** **- Letter of Credit have sub-limit of Buyer's Credit for Rs. 6.00 Cr. Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based BG A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Limits Daiwa Asset Management (India) Daiwa Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Daiwa Asset Management (India) Daiwa Treasury A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Advantage Fund Daiwa Asset Management (India) ST Plan AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 42.5 Downgraded from A4 E&C Projects Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 15 Assigned Mmti'S Education & Research G.P. Ratings ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Mmti'S Education & Research Diploma in Nautical ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Science Mmti'S Education & Research Certificate Course in ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Maritime Catering (CCMC) Pioneer Auto Service BG A4 22.5 Assigned R. Kothari & Company FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST FBL A4 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST Non FBLed A4 4.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suntech Industries Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Synergy Renewable Energy Pvt off-grid solar SP2C - Assigned Ltd projects Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd Bill Disc/Inland Bill* A4 5 Assigned *sublimit of CC Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd LOC A4 2.5 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd CEL A4 1.1 Assigned Virchow Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 82 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. A. Hospital & Training LT rating D 73 Assigned Centre Bikaji Foods International Ltd Fund based working A- 50 Reaffirmed capital limits Bikaji Foods International Ltd TL A- 140 Reaffirmed Bohra Industries Ltd TL BB+ 102.3 Reaffirmed Bohra Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 286.6 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore to Rs 11.00 crore Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 86.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.15 crore to Rs 8.65 crore Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Fund Based CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits* Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crores to Rs. 8.00 crores/* CC limits have sub-limit of PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD of Rs. 3.00 crore rated on the short term scale Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 5.20 crores to Rs. 2.25 crores Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk Loans AA 7000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B- 27 Assigned E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL B- 20 Assigned E&C Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 8 Assigned Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd TL D 90 Downgraded from B+ Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL D 57.5 Downgraded from B+ Logix Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 2000 Assigned Mr Lakshman (Sole TL B 110 Revised from Proprietorship C Mr Lakshman (Sole TL - availed in 2012 B 40 Assigned Proprietorship Om Agro Products FBL D 75.5 Assigned P S Camshafts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 60 Suspended A4 Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd CC D 150 Assigned Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd BG D 180 Assigned Pioneer Auto Service FBL (CC) BB 50 Assigned Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt CC D 60 Assigned Ltd Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt BG D 190 Assigned Ltd Renewable Energy Generation FB Fac BBB 200 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB- (SO) Renewable Energy Generation Non-FB Fac BBB 200 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB- (SO) / A3 (SO) Sarthee Infrastructure CC BB 45 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd Suntech Industries FBL - TL B+ 60 Assigned Suntech Industries FBL - CC B+ 29 Assigned The New Testament Church Of TL B- 78.5 Assigned Christ Society The New Testament Church Of Proposed LT Fac B- 71.5 Assigned Christ Society Tube Investments Of India Ltd NCD Programme AA/ 1000 Reaffirmed Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd TL BB- 43.8 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd FCNB-WCDL* BB- 20 Assigned *sublimit of CC Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd FCNB TL^ BB- 35 Assigned ^sublimit of TL Virchow Laboratories Ltd LT FBL A+ 598 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.