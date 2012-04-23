Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd ST: FBL A4 160 Assigned Bikaji Foods International Ltd NFBL A1 10 Reaffirmed Bohra Industries Ltd ST non FB limits A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 45 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based LOC A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Limits** **- Letter of Credit have sub-limit of Buyer's Credit for Rs. 6.00 Cr. Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based BG A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Limits Daiwa Asset Management (India) Daiwa Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Daiwa Asset Management (India) Daiwa Treasury A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Advantage Fund Daiwa Asset Management (India) ST Plan AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 42.5 Downgraded from A4 E&C Projects Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 15 Assigned Mmti'S Education & Research G.P. Ratings ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Mmti'S Education & Research Diploma in Nautical ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Science Mmti'S Education & Research Certificate Course in ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Maritime Catering (CCMC) Pioneer Auto Service BG A4 22.5 Assigned R. Kothari & Company FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST FBL A4 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST Non FBLed A4 4.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Suntech Industries Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Synergy Renewable Energy Pvt off-grid solar SP2C - Assigned Ltd projects Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd Bill Disc/Inland Bill* A4 5 Assigned *sublimit of CC Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd LOC A4 2.5 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd CEL A4 1.1 Assigned Virchow Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 82 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. A. Hospital & Training LT rating D 73 Assigned Centre Bikaji Foods International Ltd Fund based working A- 50 Reaffirmed capital limits Bikaji Foods International Ltd TL A- 140 Reaffirmed Bohra Industries Ltd TL BB+ 102.3 Reaffirmed Bohra Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 286.6 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore to Rs 11.00 crore Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 86.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.15 crore to Rs 8.65 crore Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Fund Based CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits* Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crores to Rs. 8.00 crores/* CC limits have sub-limit of PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD of Rs. 3.00 crore rated on the short term scale Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 5.20 crores to Rs. 2.25 crores Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk Loans AA 7000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B- 27 Assigned E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL B- 20 Assigned E&C Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 8 Assigned Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd TL D 90 Downgraded from B+ Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL D 57.5 Downgraded from B+ Logix Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 2000 Assigned Mr Lakshman (Sole TL B 110 Revised from Proprietorship C Mr Lakshman (Sole TL - availed in 2012 B 40 Assigned Proprietorship Om Agro Products FBL D 75.5 Assigned P S Camshafts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 60 Suspended A4 Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd CC D 150 Assigned Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd BG D 180 Assigned Pioneer Auto Service FBL (CC) BB 50 Assigned Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt CC D 60 Assigned Ltd Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt BG D 190 Assigned Ltd Renewable Energy Generation FB Fac BBB 200 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB- (SO) Renewable Energy Generation Non-FB Fac BBB 200 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB- (SO) / A3 (SO) Sarthee Infrastructure CC BB 45 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd Suntech Industries FBL - TL B+ 60 Assigned Suntech Industries FBL - CC B+ 29 Assigned The New Testament Church Of TL B- 78.5 Assigned Christ Society The New Testament Church Of Proposed LT Fac B- 71.5 Assigned Christ Society Tube Investments Of India Ltd NCD Programme AA/ 1000 Reaffirmed Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd TL BB- 43.8 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd FCNB-WCDL* BB- 20 Assigned *sublimit of CC Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd FCNB TL^ BB- 35 Assigned ^sublimit of TL Virchow Laboratories Ltd LT FBL A+ 598 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)