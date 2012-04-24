Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A3 30 Reaffirmed Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 5 Assigned Consolidated Interiors Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 65 Downgraded (SO)* from A1(SO) *Cash credit is sub-limit to short term non-fund based facilities Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Bill Discounting Limit A4 10 revised from Ltd A4+ Gkb Lens Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/BG A4 22 Reaffirmed Iac International Automotive ST, non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs 2.0 crore to Rs 6.0 crore Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2500 Assigned K H Arind Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed K H Arind Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed K H Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed K H Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Kannan Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Laxmi Solvex NFBL D 500 Revised from A4 M A Khizar Hussain & Sons ST, FBL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed M A Khizar Hussain & Sons ST, Non-FBL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST non-FBL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A3 15 Assigned Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 150 Downgraded (SO) from A1(SO) Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 45 Assigned Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 25 Suspended Plastene India Ltd Initial Public IPO Grade 3 Assigned Offering Rabia Leather Industries Pvt ST, FBL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed Ltd Rabia Leather Industries Pvt ST, Non-FBL A3+ 184 Reaffirmed Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business NFBL - BG A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business NFBL - LOC A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajat Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 5 Assigned S.A.Exports FBL - Export Packing A4 85 Assigned Credit S.A.Exports FBL - FDBP/ FUBP* A4 110 Assigned * Foreign Document Bill for Purchase (FDBP); Foreign Usance Bill Discounting (FUBP) S.A.Exports Non FBL - BG A4 3 Reaffirmed Sg Engineers ST FBL A4 40 Assigned Shantai Exim Ltd ST FBL A4 180 Assigned Shree Durga Construction Pvt ST, NFBL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 124.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt FB Fac A4 361 Reaffirmed Ltd Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Uttam Strips Ltd Non-FBL D 250 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- Reaffirmed Concord Drugs Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned Concord Drugs Ltd TL BB- 105 Assigned Consolidated Interiors Ltd FB Fac A- 90 Downgraded (SO) from A(SO) Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 91.7 Suspended A4+ Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 1909.2 Reaffirmed Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases TL BB 1050.3 Revised from Ltd BB+ Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases FBL BB 210 Revised from Ltd BB+ Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases NFBL BB 140 Revised from Ltd BB+ Gkb Lens Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 130 Reaffirmed Golden Tree Hotels Pvt Ltd TL programme D 240 Revised from B Herve Pomerleau International FB Fac A- 1000 Revised from Inc. - Consolidated (SO) A(SO) Construction Consortium Ltd Jv Herve Pomerleau International Non-FB Fac A- 3070 Revised from Inc. - Consolidated (SO) A(SO) Construction Consortium Ltd Jv Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 68 Reaffirmed Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 30 Reaffirmed Iac International Automotive Long-TL BB 260 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Iac International Automotive LT, FB Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs 7.0 crore to Rs 14.0 crore Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 200 Assigned Kannan Enterprises TL Fac B+ 10 Assigned Kannan Enterprises LT FB Fac - sub limit B+ Assigned Laxmi Solvex TL D 230 Revised from BB- Laxmi Solvex FBL D 1200 Revised from BB- Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT FB limits A+ 570 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT non-FBL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Manjooran Housing Development LT, TL D 70 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from BB- Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 385 Assigned Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd FB Fac A- 150 Downgraded (SO) from A(SO) Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 101.4 Assigned Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 80 Assigned Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 100 Suspended Rabia Leather Industries Pvt LT, TL BBB 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - TL B+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajat Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned S.A.Exports TL BB 40 Assigned Sg Engineers LT FBL BB- 40 Assigned Shantai Exim Ltd LT FBL B+ 70 Assigned Shree Durga Construction Pvt LT, FBL B- 88 Assigned Ltd Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 157.6 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt TL Fac B+ 14.4 Revised from Ltd BB Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt FB Fac B+ 16.1 Revised from Ltd BB Sterling Oil Resources Ltd TL facility D 13750 Suspended T A Pai Management Institute FB Fac- TL BB- 415 Downgraded From BB+ Tvs Csl Two Wheeler Loan Pool- Purchaser Payouts AA+ 1353.6 Assigned D. A. Mar-12 (SO) Uttam Strips Ltd TL D 775 Revised from BB Uttam Strips Ltd FBL D 1525 Revised from BB Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 78.5 Suspended Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 30 Suspended Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd CC BB- 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)