Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electro Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 85 Assigned Emson Tools Manufacturing NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned Corporation Ltd Hamsa Minerals & Exports ST FBL A4 65 Assigned Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 525 Suspended Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 451 Suspended Jawandamal Dhannamal ST non fund based Bk A4+ 610 Withdrawn Fac Jindal Texofab Ltd NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kantilal Chhotalal ST FBL A3+ 230 Assigned Khemi Filaments Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 42 Assigned Klenzaids Contamination ST non-FB Fac A4 110 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Genus Paper Products Ltd NFBL-LOC D 180.2 Downgraded from A4 Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Fund Based ST A1+ 566 Reaffirmed Limits Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1510 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 101.00 crores Ksb Pumps Ltd CP (CP) A1+ 200 Reaffirmed National Autoplast NFBL A4 15.5 Assigned Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB limits D 40 Downgraded from A4 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 60000* Assigned programme (2012-13) *Rs. 6,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 40,550 crore R P Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 50 Suspended Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A4 9 Assigned Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - A4 50 Assigned Import/Inland LOC cum BG Technico Industries Ltd Working Capital A4 250 Upgraded from Demand Loan D (enhanced from Rs 9.0 crore) Wintac Ltd Fund Based - Packing A4 30 Assigned Credit Wintac Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Wintac Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd FBL B 56 Assigned Bhrigus Software India Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 700 Suspended Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 521.6 Reafirmed (SO) (enhanced from 51.92) Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt TL D 207.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt LT FB Fac D 165 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 77.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Electro Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 15 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D 60 Reaffirmed Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 40 Reaffirmed Emson Tools Manufacturing FBL BB+ 189.5 Assigned Corporation Ltd Genus Paper Products Ltd FBL-CC D 328.4 Downgraded from B- Genus Paper Products Ltd FBL -TL D 271.1 Downgraded from B- Genus Paper Products Ltd NFBL- Bk D 8 Downgraded from B- Genus Paper Products Ltd FBL- Unallocated D 12.3 Downgraded from B- Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT FBL B+ 35 Assigned Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 25 Suspended Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 59 Suspended Jawandamal Dhannamal LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 200 Withdrawn Jindal Texofab Ltd FBL BB- 127.5 Revised from BB K Seshagiri Rao & Company LT FBL B+ 60.9 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao & Company LT NFBL B+ 30 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao & Company Unallocated B+ 9.1 Assigned Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 750 Assigned NCD Programme A (enhanced from Rs. 45 crore) Khemi Filaments Ltd FB Fac BB- 35 Suspended Klenzaids Contamination LT fund based facility BB- 85 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Proposed Fac* BB- 10 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd / A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Ksb Pumps Ltd LT Fund Based LT AA 91.5 Reaffirmed Limits Lala Lilu Ram Educational Trust LT fund based Bk BB 290 Assigned limits- TL National Autoplast TL B+ 140 Assigned National Autoplast FBL B+ 35 Assigned National Bank For Agricultural bonds programme AAA 20000 Reaffirmed & Rural Development Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB limits - - Withdrawn Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd LT FB limits D 25 Downgraded from B- (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd LT : TL - Withdrawn Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 405500* Assigned programme (2012-13) *Rs. 6,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 40,550 crore R P Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 200 Suspended Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 34 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 7500 Withdrawn Technico Industries Ltd TL B+ 896 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs 95.0 crore) Technico Industries Ltd CC B+ 250 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs 16.0 crore) Technico Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL B+ / 130 Upgraded from A4 D (enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore) Wianxx Impex Pvt Ltd TL programme D 430 Suspended Wintac Ltd TL BB- 75 Assigned Wintac Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.