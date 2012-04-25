US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electro Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 85 Assigned Emson Tools Manufacturing NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned Corporation Ltd Hamsa Minerals & Exports ST FBL A4 65 Assigned Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 525 Suspended Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 451 Suspended Jawandamal Dhannamal ST non fund based Bk A4+ 610 Withdrawn Fac Jindal Texofab Ltd NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kantilal Chhotalal ST FBL A3+ 230 Assigned Khemi Filaments Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 42 Assigned Klenzaids Contamination ST non-FB Fac A4 110 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Genus Paper Products Ltd NFBL-LOC D 180.2 Downgraded from A4 Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Fund Based ST A1+ 566 Reaffirmed Limits Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1510 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 101.00 crores Ksb Pumps Ltd CP (CP) A1+ 200 Reaffirmed National Autoplast NFBL A4 15.5 Assigned Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB limits D 40 Downgraded from A4 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 60000* Assigned programme (2012-13) *Rs. 6,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 40,550 crore R P Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 50 Suspended Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A4 9 Assigned Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - A4 50 Assigned Import/Inland LOC cum BG Technico Industries Ltd Working Capital A4 250 Upgraded from Demand Loan D (enhanced from Rs 9.0 crore) Wintac Ltd Fund Based - Packing A4 30 Assigned Credit Wintac Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Wintac Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd FBL B 56 Assigned Bhrigus Software India Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 700 Suspended Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 521.6 Reafirmed (SO) (enhanced from 51.92) Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt TL D 207.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt LT FB Fac D 165 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 77.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Electro Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 15 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D 60 Reaffirmed Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 40 Reaffirmed Emson Tools Manufacturing FBL BB+ 189.5 Assigned Corporation Ltd Genus Paper Products Ltd FBL-CC D 328.4 Downgraded from B- Genus Paper Products Ltd FBL -TL D 271.1 Downgraded from B- Genus Paper Products Ltd NFBL- Bk D 8 Downgraded from B- Genus Paper Products Ltd FBL- Unallocated D 12.3 Downgraded from B- Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT FBL B+ 35 Assigned Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 25 Suspended Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 59 Suspended Jawandamal Dhannamal LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 200 Withdrawn Jindal Texofab Ltd FBL BB- 127.5 Revised from BB K Seshagiri Rao & Company LT FBL B+ 60.9 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao & Company LT NFBL B+ 30 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao & Company Unallocated B+ 9.1 Assigned Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 750 Assigned NCD Programme A (enhanced from Rs. 45 crore) Khemi Filaments Ltd FB Fac BB- 35 Suspended Klenzaids Contamination LT fund based facility BB- 85 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Proposed Fac* BB- 10 Assigned Controls Pvt Ltd / A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Ksb Pumps Ltd LT Fund Based LT AA 91.5 Reaffirmed Limits Lala Lilu Ram Educational Trust LT fund based Bk BB 290 Assigned limits- TL National Autoplast TL B+ 140 Assigned National Autoplast FBL B+ 35 Assigned National Bank For Agricultural bonds programme AAA 20000 Reaffirmed & Rural Development Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB limits - - Withdrawn Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd LT FB limits D 25 Downgraded from B- (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd LT : TL - Withdrawn Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 405500* Assigned programme (2012-13) *Rs. 6,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 40,550 crore R P Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 200 Suspended Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 34 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 7500 Withdrawn Technico Industries Ltd TL B+ 896 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs 95.0 crore) Technico Industries Ltd CC B+ 250 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs 16.0 crore) Technico Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL B+ / 130 Upgraded from A4 D (enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore) Wianxx Impex Pvt Ltd TL programme D 430 Suspended Wintac Ltd TL BB- 75 Assigned Wintac Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.