Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit * A4 50 Reaffirmed *Alternative utilisation from Packing Credit limit to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Negotiation (FBN) and vice versa is permitted by the bank. B.S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - FBP/FBN * A4 50 Reaffirmed *Alternative utilisation from Packing Credit limit to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Negotiation (FBN) and vice versa is permitted by the bank. Escorts Ltd Non-FBL A3 4500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 326.23 Crore Finns Frozen Foods (India) Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 45 Assigned Finns Frozen Foods (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Hemani Industries Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 195 Assigned Instrument Hemani Industries Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A2 50 Assigned Instrument Hemani Industries Ltd Multiple Line of A2 40 Assigned Credit LN Industries India Ltd LOC A4 55 Assigned Ramkrishna Solvex Pvt Ltd FBL D 30 Revised from A4 Sabo Hema Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 80 Assigned Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 6500 Revised from A2+ Tata Metaliks Ltd CP programme A3 1000 Revised from A2+ Tinplate Company Of India Ltd Fund based- ST Fac* A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Instrument *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities Tinplate Company Of India Ltd Non fund based- ST Fac A1+ 1611.8 Reaffirmed Instrument Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST fund based and non A4 1420 Suspended FB Fac Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3+ 5 Assigned Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3+ 75 Upgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Motions Pvt Ltd Bk TL BB 732.9 Reaffirmed B.S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 4.8 Withdrawn Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac* BB/ 492.5 Revised from A4 BB+ *interchangeable Escorts Ltd TL Fac BBB- 3416.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 326.23 Crore Escorts Ltd FBL BBB- 3330 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 275.00 Crore Escorts Ltd Unallocated BBB- 130 Reaffirmed / A3 Finns Frozen Foods (India) Ltd Long-TL B 63 Assigned Hemani Industries Ltd TL BBB 128.9 Assigned Hemani Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 60 Assigned Kalyani Developers TL BB 352.5 Assigned Kalyani Developers CC Facility BB 100 Assigned Kalyani Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 1180 Assigned Ln Industries India Ltd FBL B 44 Assigned Mohan Enterprises TL BB+ 2541.4 Assigned Ramkrishna Solvex Pvt Ltd TL D 40 Revised from BB- Sabo Hema Automotive Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Sabo Hema Automotive Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 50 Assigned Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 35 Assigned Shrinet & Shandilya FBL B+ 30 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Shrinet & Shandilya Non-FBL B+ 530 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Shrinet & Shandilya Unallocated Limits B+ 140 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 908 Reaffirmed Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BB- 260 Reaffirmed Surya Construction Company Bk Fac B+ 68 Suspended Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB 250 Revised from BBB+ Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd TL BBB 250 Revised from BBB+ Tata Metaliks Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB 1500 Revised from A- Tata Metaliks Ltd TL BBB 1660 Revised from A- Tata Metaliks Ltd NCD programme BBB 1000 Revised from A- Tata Metaliks Ltd Issuer Rating IrBBB - Tinplate Company Of India Ltd TL/corporate loan A+ 178.3 Reaffirmed Tinplate Company Of India Ltd Fund based - LT Fac A+ 810 Reaffirmed Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 1400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 86.0 crore Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.5 crore Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT working capital Fac BB 680 Suspended Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 28.1 Upgraded from BBB- Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 80 Upgraded from BBB- Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB 2 Upgraded from BBB- Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT fund based BBB / 65 Assigned facility / ST fund A3+ based facility / ST non fund based facility * *100% interchangeable between long term fund based facility / short term fund based facility / short term non fund based facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)