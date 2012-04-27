Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grain Spirits Pvt Ltd ST Scale NFB Limits A4 210 Assigned Arumuga Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 40 Assigned Arumuga Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 40 Assigned Arumuga Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 10 Assigned Arumuga Textile Exporters ST FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Arumuga Textile Exporters ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 40 Assigned Arumuga Textile Exporters ST non FB Fac A3 10 Assigned Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 230.2 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned Indsil Energy & Non-FB Fac A3+ 235 Reaffirmed Electrochemicals Ltd Indsil Energy & FB Fac A3+ 205 Reaffirmed Electrochemicals Ltd M. U. A. Arumugaperumal And ST FB Fac A3 90 Assigned Sons Madhav Cotton Ginning And ST Fund based - CCBD* A4 40 Assigned Pressing Factory * sublimit of CC Mahindra Electrical Steel Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac A1+ 183 Withdrawn Ltd (SO) Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST non FB limits A3 250 Suspended Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST FBL A3 70 Suspended Plastene India Ltd ST non FB limits A3 650 Suspended Plastene India Ltd ST FBL A3 160 Suspended Saya Automobiles Ltd NFBL A4 45 Reaffirmed Samshi Pipe Industries Ltd Non-FBL D 380 Revised from A4 Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata Motors ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Non-FB Fac* A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grain Spirits Pvt Ltd LT Scale FBL B+ 4075.9 Assigned Ab Sugars Ltd Bk TL BB+ 612 Reaffirmed Ab Sugars Ltd FBL BB+ 1110 Reaffirmed Ab Sugars Ltd Unallocated amount BB+ 709.9 Reaffirmed Cheruvathur Foundation TL Facility B 100 Assigned City Promoter & Buildwell Pvt FBL B+ 50 Withdrawn Ltd City Promoter & Buildwell Pvt non-FBL B+ 50 Withdrawn Ltd Eminent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 160 Suspended Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 67.2 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd non FB Fac BBB+ 1500 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB+ 2750 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd non FB Fac BBB+ 1989.1 Assigned Hotel Imperial Palace LT loans B+ 120 Suspended Indsil Energy & TL BBB 21 Withdrawn Electrochemicals Ltd Indsil Energy & CC BBB 214.5 Reaffirmed Electrochemicals Ltd Jaishree Industries Ltd LT FBL BB+ 100 Assigned Madhav Cotton Ginning And LT Fund based- CC B+ 250 Revised from Pressing Factory BB- (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Magneti Marelli Skh Exhaust Long-TL BB- 38.5 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli Skh Exhaust LT, FB Fac BB- 40 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd Media Content And Bk Fac # BBB- 900 Assigned Communication Services (India) Pvt Ltd Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd claim paying ability iAAA Reaffirmed Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 230 Suspended Oswal Extrusion Ltd TL BBB- 887 Suspended Plastene India Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 340 Suspended Plastene India Ltd TL BBB- 262.7 Suspended Ranchi Expressways Ltd FBL BB- 11916 Assigned Sambasadashiv Cold Roll Mills FBL D 70 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Samshi Pipe Industries Ltd FB limits D 60 Revised from B Samshi Pipe Industries Ltd TL D 360 Revised from B Saya Automobiles Ltd FBL BB- 255 Downgraded from BB Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 896 Reaffirmed Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 260 Reaffirmed Tata Motors NCD AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors FB Fac AA- 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors FB Fac (Buyer's AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Credit) Tata Motors Non-FB Fac* AA- 12000 Reaffirmed * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore Tata Motors Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA- 49000 Reaffirmed Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 222.3 Assigned Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 24.2 Assigned Tvs Infrastructure Ltd TL A- 350 Reaffirmed Tvs Infrastructure Ltd FBL A- 20 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 10750 Revised from programmes AA+ Uco Bank Upper Tier II Bond AA- 5000 Revised from programme AA Uco Bank IPDI programme AA- 1850 Revised from AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)