May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Donear Industries Ltd ST non-FB limits A4+ 100 Reaffirmed G. M. Pens International Pvt ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 35 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt ST non FB Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt ST non FB Fac - sub A1 10 Reaffirmed Ltd limit Gee Cee Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 954 Assigned Gee Cee Corporation Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac - A4 3.7 Assigned unallocated Jewel India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing A4 40 Assigned Credit/Foreign Demand Bills/ Foreign Bills of Exchange Jewel India Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4 120 Assigned Mobis India Ltd FB Fac A1 804.1 Reaffirmed Sri Maharaja Industries Non-FB Fac A4 337.5 Assigned Sri Maharaja Refineries Non-FB Fac A4 393.8 Assigned Utkal Galvanizers Ltd Non FBL - LOC D 100 Downgraded from A4 Utkal Galvanizers Ltd Non FBL - BG D 355 Downgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 70.6 Assigned Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 4.4 Assigned Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 5 Assigned Donear Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+ 786.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 96.69 Cr.) Donear Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 850 Reaffirmed G. M. Pens International Pvt TL Fac A 207.1 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt LT FB Fac A 110.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gee Cee Corporation Pvt Ltd FB Fac- CC B+ 300 Assigned Gee Cee Corporation Pvt Ltd FB Fac- TL B+ 102.3 Assigned Hari Tag Exports Pvt Ltd Line of credit B+/ 138.6 Suspended A4 Jhunjhunwala Trading Pvt Ltd fund based facility B+ 137.5 Suspended Maharaja Sathyam Industries FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maharaja Sathyam Industries TL Fac BB- 2.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maharaja Sathyam Industries Proposed FB Fac BB- 6.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Makharia Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 80 Suspended Mobis India Ltd Proposed limits A- 1476 Reaffirmed Mobis India Ltd TL A+(SO) 1153.9 Reaffirmed Orange Polyfab Industries CC B 20 Assigned Orange Polyfab Industries TL B 42 Assigned Paramasivam Palanisamy FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Charitable Trust Paramasivam Palanisamy TL Fac BB- 38 Assigned Charitable Trust Prayas Tracon Ltd FB Fac B+ 200 Reaffirmed Rama Exports LT Bk Fac BB+ 125 Suspended Sai Lakshmi Tulasi Ferros Pvt term FBL B 90.4 Suspended Ltd Sai Lakshmi Tulasi Ferros Pvt LT FBL B 90.4 Suspended Ltd Sri Maharaja Industries FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Sri Maharaja Refineries FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned Utkal Galvanizers Ltd FBL - TL D 3.8 Downgraded from C Utkal Galvanizers Ltd FBL - CC D 170 Downgraded from C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)