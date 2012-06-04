Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Star Coating Services Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Versatile Engineers Non fund based A4 0.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrah Re-Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Chowgule Steamships Ltd FBL ICRA]BBB- 25 Downgraded from BBB+ Chowgule Steamships Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]BBB- 60 Downgraded from BBB+ Fomra Electricals LT fund based Bk Fac B- 180 Assigned HMA Agro Industries Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 208 Suspended HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd FBL D 75 Suspended K.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 99 Suspended Keventer Agro Ltd TL BBB 532.9 Reaffirmed Keventer Agro Ltd Fund based Bk limits BBB 917.5 Reaffirmed Priyanshi Creations Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 30 Assigned Priyanshi Creations Pvt Ltd FBL ( TL) BB- 42.5 Assigned Raghunath Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd TL BB 72 Suspended Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd FB Limits BB 20 Suspended Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt LT FB Fac BB+ 50 Suspended Ltd Versatile Engineers TL BB- 35.3 Assigned Versatile Engineers CC BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)