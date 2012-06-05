Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 15 Suspended Bla Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 46 Assigned Creative Infrapower Pvt Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 2B' Assigned projects Idbi Bank CDs programme A1+ Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 2000 Suspended Kineco Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Kothari Sugars And Chemicals NFBL A2 200 Assigned Ltd Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 900 Suspended (interchangeable with Rs. 90 crore long-term fund based cash credit facilities) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4+ 50 Suspended (Sublimit to the Rs. 90 crore long term fund- based cash credit facilities) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd stand by line of A4+ 150 Suspended credit Mohan Meakin Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 60 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Suspended Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 12.5 Suspended Sunil Healthcare Ltd ST Non- FBL A4+ 80 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 4.75 Cr ) Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Suspended Uni Sourcce Treend India ST FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45.25 Cr) Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.25 Cr) Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Fixed Deposit MAA+ Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund- based limit BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL limit BB+ 545.1 Reaffirmed Alekhya Construction Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Alekhya Construction Ltd Proposed FBL B 50 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL BB- 115 Suspended Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 90 Suspended Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 65 Assigned Avadh Fibers Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 80 Suspended Bla Power Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 3251 Reaffirmed Bla Power Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 220 Assigned Chaitanya Educational Society TL B+ 240 Assigned Chaitanya Educational Society CC B+ 60 Assigned Chaitanya Educational Society Unallocated B+ 50 Assigned D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B+ 18 Assigned D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary B+ 45.5 Assigned Bills Purchase Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 2000 Suspended East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL programme/NFBL D 34650 Revised from BB- Grameen Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac# BBB- 1632.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCDs# BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 62 Suspended Idbi Bank Perpetual Bonds AA Assigned Programme and Upper Tier II Bonds Programme Idbi Bank Senior/ Lower Tier II AA+ 40000 Assigned Bonds Programme Interactive Media & TL B+ 36 Assigned Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd Interactive Media & CC B+ 29 Assigned Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 200 Suspended Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 420 Suspended Kineco Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 131 Suspended Kothari Sugars And Chemicals FBL BBB 400 Assigned Ltd Kushal Education Trust FB Limit - Overdraft BB 80 Assigned Kushal Education Trust FB Limit - TL BB 143 Assigned Kushal Education Trust FB Limit - Unallocated BB 77 Assigned Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd LT loans BB+ 165 Suspended Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd fund based CC Fac BB+ 900 Suspended Maruti Cotex Ltd LT loans facility D 1900 Suspended Maruti Cotex Ltd ST non FB Fac D 1900 Suspended (interchangeable with term loan facilities) Mohan Meakin Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 552 Revised from BB P.R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended Religare Aviation Ltd TL BBB- 678.6 Reaffirmed Religare Aviation Ltd Unallocated BBB- 181.4 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL BB 25.5 Suspended Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 94.5 Suspended Silkon Synthetics And Cotton LT, FB limits B+ 30 Assigned Dyeing Pvt Ltd Silkon Synthetics And Cotton Long-TL B+ 70 Assigned Dyeing Pvt Ltd Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B 75 Downgraded from BB- Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B 24 Downgraded From BB- Star Global Endura Pvt Ltd TL BB- 48 Suspended Star Global Endura Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 295 Suspended Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC C 150 Assigned Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd BG C 100 Assigned Sunil Healthcare Ltd LT FBL BB+ 180.1 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 14.45 Cr ) Sunil Healthcare Ltd Unallocated BB+ 6.3 Assigned (Reduced from Rs. 1.00 Cr.) Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 235 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 497.2 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BB 15 Suspended Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 105 Suspended Suryanagari Educational Society FB Limit - Overdraft BB 10 Assigned Suryanagari Educational Society FB Limit - TL BB 72 Assigned Suryanagari Educational Society FB Limit - Unallocated BB 18 Assigned Uni Sourcce Treend India TL Fac BB- 19 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)