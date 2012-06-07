Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ # 5400 Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ # 13500 Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Non - FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based BG A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Fac Hindusthan Engineering & LOC A2 380** Assigned Industries Ltd **CC is interchangeable between BG and LC Hindusthan Engineering & LOC A2 487.5** Assigned Industries Ltd **CC is interchangeable between BG and LC Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA]A2 1075 Reaffirmed Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ # 600 Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ # 1000 Mica Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA]A4 220 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA]A4 95 Reaffirmed Opg Metals Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Opg Metals Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4+ 500 Reaffirmed facility Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division *Non-FBL A1 910 Downgraded From A1+ *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 91.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division ST Loan A1 350 Downgraded From A1+ Prism Cement Ltd- Cement Non-FBL A1 1600 Downgraded Division from A1+ Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division **FBL A1 400 Downgraded From A1+ ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division Non-FBL A1 220 Downgraded From A1+ Uttam Strips Ltd Non-FBL A4 250* Revised from D *sub limit of fund based limits (total rated amount Rs. 230 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd TL BBB+# 13500 Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Sub-limit: FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB-/ 100 Reaffirmed A4 Dhruv Textiles FBL B+ 63.6 Assigned Dhruv Textiles Untied Limits B+ / 48 Assigned A4 Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, TL BBB- 6850 Reaffirmed Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD BBB- 2750 Reaffirmed Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL ICRA]BBB- 255 Assigned (SO) Future Human Development Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BBB- 50 Assigned (SO) Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 165 Reaffirmed facilties Gva Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned Gva Industries Pvt Ltd BG B+/ 20 Assigned A4 Hindusthan Engineering & CC BBB 150** Assigned Industries Ltd **CC is interchangeable between BG and LC Hindusthan Engineering & BG BBB 907.5* Assigned Industries Ltd *CC is interchangeable between BG and LC and Sublimit of BG facilities Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BBB 890 Reaffirmed Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 149 Assigned Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 351.5 Assigned Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+# 2250 Mica Industries Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd TL B+ 24 Reaffirmed National Company TL BB 250 Assigned Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL and fund based BB 520 Suspended working capital Fac Opg Metals Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD ICRA]A+ 3750 Downgraded From AA- Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division TL A+ 1900 Downgraded From AA- Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division FBL A+ 1229.1 Downgraded From AA- Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division *Non-FBL A+ 910 Downgraded From AA- *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 91.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd- Cement TL A+ 7500 Downgraded Division from AA- Prism Cement Ltd- Cement FBL A+ 1400 Downgraded Division from AA- Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division TL A+ 1204.8 Downgraded From AA- Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division **FBL A+ 400 Downgraded From AA- ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Uttam Strips Ltd TL B- 775 Revised from D Uttam Strips Ltd FBL B- 1525 Revised from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)