Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ # 5400
Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ # 13500
Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Non - FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based BG A4 0.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hindusthan Engineering & LOC A2 380** Assigned
Industries Ltd
**CC is interchangeable between BG and LC
Hindusthan Engineering & LOC A2 487.5** Assigned
Industries Ltd
**CC is interchangeable between BG and LC
Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA]A2 1075 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ # 600
Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ # 1000
Mica Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA]A4 220 Reaffirmed
Mica Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA]A4 95 Reaffirmed
Opg Metals Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Opg Metals Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
facility
Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division *Non-FBL A1 910 Downgraded
From
A1+
*The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 91.0 crore.
Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division ST Loan A1 350 Downgraded
From
A1+
Prism Cement Ltd- Cement Non-FBL A1 1600 Downgraded
Division from
A1+
Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division **FBL A1 400 Downgraded
From
A1+
** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore.
Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division Non-FBL A1 220 Downgraded
From
A1+
Uttam Strips Ltd Non-FBL A4 250* Revised from
D
*sub limit of fund based limits (total rated amount Rs. 230 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd TL BBB+# 13500
Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Sub-limit: FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB-/ 100 Reaffirmed
A4
Dhruv Textiles FBL B+ 63.6 Assigned
Dhruv Textiles Untied Limits B+ / 48 Assigned
A4
Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, TL BBB- 6850 Reaffirmed
Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD BBB- 2750 Reaffirmed
Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL ICRA]BBB- 255 Assigned
(SO)
Future Human Development Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA]BBB- 50 Assigned
(SO)
Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 165 Reaffirmed
facilties
Gva Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned
Gva Industries Pvt Ltd BG B+/ 20 Assigned
A4
Hindusthan Engineering & CC BBB 150** Assigned
Industries Ltd
**CC is interchangeable between BG and LC
Hindusthan Engineering & BG BBB 907.5* Assigned
Industries Ltd
*CC is interchangeable between BG and LC and Sublimit of BG facilities
Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BBB 890 Reaffirmed
Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 149 Assigned
Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 351.5 Assigned
Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+# 2250
Mica Industries Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Mica Industries Ltd TL B+ 24 Reaffirmed
National Company TL BB 250 Assigned
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL and fund based BB 520 Suspended
working capital Fac
Opg Metals Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd NCD ICRA]A+ 3750 Downgraded
From
AA-
Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division TL A+ 1900 Downgraded
From
AA-
Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division FBL A+ 1229.1 Downgraded
From
AA-
Prism Cement Ltd - Tbk Division *Non-FBL A+ 910 Downgraded
From
AA-
*The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 91.0 crore.
Prism Cement Ltd- Cement TL A+ 7500 Downgraded
Division from
AA-
Prism Cement Ltd- Cement FBL A+ 1400 Downgraded
Division from
AA-
Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division TL A+ 1204.8 Downgraded
From
AA-
Prism Cement Ltd- Rmc Division **FBL A+ 400 Downgraded
From
AA-
** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore.
Uttam Strips Ltd TL B- 775 Revised from
D
Uttam Strips Ltd FBL B- 1525 Revised from
D
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
