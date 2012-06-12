Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- International Seaports Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 190 Reaffirmed (Haldia) Pvt Ltd Karishma Exports ST FB Fac A4* 145 Suspended Karishma Global Mineral Export ST FB Fac A4* 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mc Cain Foods (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 120 Withdrawn (SO) Prefect Engineering Associates ST non-FBL D 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL Programme BBB 1017 Assigned (SO) Honda Siel Cars India Ltd Bk lines AA+ / - Withdrawn A1+ International Seaports TL Fac BBB+ 511 Reaffirmed (Haldia) Pvt Ltd Jaipur Integrated Texcraft TL BB 250 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Lathiya Brothers And Company FBL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Mc Cain Foods (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk lines A+(SO) 180 Withdrawn Prefect Engineering Associates TL D 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prefect Engineering Associates LT non-FBL D 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Radha Bihari Shiksha Samiti LT FBL B 80 Assigned Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd Loan Fac B+ 31.6 Withdrawn Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Withdrawn ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)