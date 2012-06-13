Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST: Non-FB Fac A4 18.4* Assigned Spinners Pvt Ltd *reduced from Rs. 4.84 crore Ashwin Vanaspati Industries LOC A4 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ashwin Vanaspati Industries BG A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Charbhuja Industries Pvt Limite NFBL A4 25 Downgraded from A3 Hilton Metal Forging Ltd ST, FB and non FB Fac D 352.5 Suspended Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Non Fund Based A3 9 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 170 Reaffirmed Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 1500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.100Cr) Kiran Infra Engineers Limite NFBL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Kutch Ginning And Spinning Pvt Warehousing Limit A4 100 Assigned Ltd Life Care Education Society ST FBL A4+ 20 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of ST NFBL A1+ 6000 Assigned India Ltd Rayan Plast NFBL (BG) A4 2.5 Assigned Savio Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Assigned Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 53.1 Assigned * Sublimit of Term Loan Srs Ltd non-FB limits A3 4750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 120.00 Crore) Sungold Tropic Fruit Products FBL A4 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sungold Tropic Fruit Products Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tata Petrodyne Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Tops Security Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 50 Revised from A2 Tops Security Ltd ST, unallocated limits A3 35 Revised from A2 Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Vinergy International Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 550 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abbott Cold Storages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Abbott Cold Storages Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT TL Fac B- 131* Assigned Spinners Pvt Ltd *enhanced from Rs. 8.5 crore Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT CC B- 200* Assigned Spinners Pvt Ltd *enhanced from Rs. 15.0 crore Ashwin Vanaspati Industries CC C+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Charbhuja Industries Pvt Limite TL BB 20 Downgraded from BBB- Charbhuja Industries Pvt Limite FBL BB 570 Downgraded from BBB- Essel Mining & Industries Ltd LT Bk lines AA- 1300 Withdrawn Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 50000 Assigned Hilton Metal Forging Ltd LT loans & working D 30 Suspended capital Fac Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd TL BBB- 64.3 Reaffirmed Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Unallocated BBB- 31.7 Reaffirmed Janpath Estate Pvt Ltd TL B 145 Downgraded From BB- Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Engineers Limite FBL [ICRABB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kutch Ginning And Spinning Pvt CC Limit B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Kutch Ginning And Spinning Pvt TL Limit B+ 4 Assigned Ltd Lakshmi Rice And Dall Mills FBL B+ 80.8 Assigned Lakshmi Rice And Dall Mills Unallocated (Proposed B+ 1.7 Assigned limits) Life Care Education Society LT FBL BB+ 179 Assigned Life Care Education Society LT - Unallocated BB+ 1 Assigned Piramal Life Sciences Ltd Bk lines AA 3250 Withdrawn (SO) / A1+(SO) Rayan Plast TL B 19.7 Assigned Rayan Plast FBL (CC) B 32.5 Assigned Rayan Plast Proposed Limits B 10.3 Assigned S.K. Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Working B 48 Assigned Capital Limits S.K. Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B / 8 Assigned A4 Sai Chayya Autolink Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 80 Assigned Savio Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 169.7 Suspended Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 100 Assigned Srs Ltd FBL BBB- 3888.5 Reaffirmed Tata Petrodyne Ltd LT NFBL A+ - Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 3500 Assigned Tops Security Ltd CC BBB- 465 Revised from BBB+ Tops Security Ltd TL BBB- 250 Revised from BBB+ Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 900 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)