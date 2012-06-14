Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balan Natural Food Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 25.9 Assigned
Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd ST scale - SME Credit A4+ 2.5 Assigned
plus (overdraft)
Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd ST scale - BG A4+ 1 Assigned
Hdfc Securities Ltd ST fund and non-fund A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
based Bk Fac
Joyshree Powerol Non-FBL - BG A4 25 Assigned
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 80 Withdrawn
Fac
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 80 Withdrawn
Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 180 Assigned
Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 360 Assigned
Parisons Roller Flour Mills Non-FB Fac A4+ 140 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
S.N.Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST LOC facility A3 150 Suspended
Silverton Papers Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 12 Assigned
State Bank Of Hyderabad CD A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 1110 Suspended
Tulip Telecom Ltd CP (CP) A1 1500 Withdrawn
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 27.5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
State Bank Of Hyderabad Term Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balan Natural Food Pvt Ltd TL B+ 73.7 Assigned
Balan Natural Food Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 250 Assigned
C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 350 Suspended
/ A4+
Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd LT loans BB+ 15.1 Assigned
Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT loans BB+ 11.4 Assigned
Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd LT scale - CC BB+ 25 Assigned
Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CC BB+ 10 Assigned
Golawala Diamonds LT - FBL BB 280* Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs 8.90 crore of Unallocated Limits
Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ - Withdrawn
Ltd (SO)!
! Conditional rating
Joyshree Powerol FBL - TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
(Rs. 3.00 cr earlier)
Joyshree Powerol FBL - CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed
(Rs. 3.00 cr earlier)
Mrf Ltd NCD (NCD) AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Mrf Ltd NCD - Proposed AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 100 Withdrawn
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 80 Withdrawn
Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 30 Assigned
Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Assigned
Parisons Roller Flour Mills FB Fac BB+ 23.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Perfect Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 550 Suspended
Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning & fund based CC Fac B 300 Suspended
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning & TL Fac B 11.3 Suspended
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Rajat Steels Bk lines BB- / 510 Suspended
A4
S.N.Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB- 50 Suspended
Sangani Infrastructure India fund based CC Fac BB+ 500 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A 1970 Reaffirmed
Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB 80 Assigned
Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB 36.2 Assigned
Silverton Papers Ltd TL BBB- 259.6 Assigned
Silverton Papers Ltd CC BBB- 85 Assigned
St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd TL B 10 Assigned
St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Assigned
St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 10 Assigned
St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 50 Assigned
St. Antony'S Motors India Ltd TL B 30 Assigned
St. Antony'S Motors India Ltd FB Fac* B 70 Assigned
*Out of CC limit of Rs. 7.00 crore, Rs. 6.00 crore will be converted into "Inventory funding
under tie-up with Tata Motors Limited
State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 5500 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
Sushila Steels Bk lines BB- / 525 Suspended
A4
Thakor Reductants Pvt Ltd fund based CC Fac BB- 45 Suspended
Thakor Reductants Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 30 Suspended
Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD (NCD) A- 1500 Revised from
A+
Vi Micro Educational Trust TL B- 109.2 Reaffirmed
Wonderla Holidays Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1700 Assigned
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 225 Suspended
A4
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 20.2 Assigned
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 35 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)