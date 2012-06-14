Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balan Natural Food Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 25.9 Assigned Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd ST scale - SME Credit A4+ 2.5 Assigned plus (overdraft) Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd ST scale - BG A4+ 1 Assigned Hdfc Securities Ltd ST fund and non-fund A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Joyshree Powerol Non-FBL - BG A4 25 Assigned Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 80 Withdrawn Fac Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 80 Withdrawn Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 180 Assigned Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 360 Assigned Parisons Roller Flour Mills Non-FB Fac A4+ 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.N.Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST LOC facility A3 150 Suspended Silverton Papers Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 12 Assigned State Bank Of Hyderabad CD A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 1110 Suspended Tulip Telecom Ltd CP (CP) A1 1500 Withdrawn Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 27.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- State Bank Of Hyderabad Term Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balan Natural Food Pvt Ltd TL B+ 73.7 Assigned Balan Natural Food Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 250 Assigned C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 350 Suspended / A4+ Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd LT loans BB+ 15.1 Assigned Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT loans BB+ 11.4 Assigned Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd LT scale - CC BB+ 25 Assigned Chennai Forge Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CC BB+ 10 Assigned Golawala Diamonds LT - FBL BB 280* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 8.90 crore of Unallocated Limits Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A+ - Withdrawn Ltd (SO)! ! Conditional rating Joyshree Powerol FBL - TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed (Rs. 3.00 cr earlier) Joyshree Powerol FBL - CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed (Rs. 3.00 cr earlier) Mrf Ltd NCD (NCD) AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD - Proposed AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 100 Withdrawn Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 80 Withdrawn Parisons Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 30 Assigned Parisons Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Assigned Parisons Roller Flour Mills FB Fac BB+ 23.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Perfect Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 550 Suspended Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning & fund based CC Fac B 300 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning & TL Fac B 11.3 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Rajat Steels Bk lines BB- / 510 Suspended A4 S.N.Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB- 50 Suspended Sangani Infrastructure India fund based CC Fac BB+ 500 Suspended Pvt Ltd Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A 1970 Reaffirmed Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB 80 Assigned Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB 36.2 Assigned Silverton Papers Ltd TL BBB- 259.6 Assigned Silverton Papers Ltd CC BBB- 85 Assigned St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd TL B 10 Assigned St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Assigned St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 10 Assigned St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 50 Assigned St. Antony'S Motors India Ltd TL B 30 Assigned St. Antony'S Motors India Ltd FB Fac* B 70 Assigned *Out of CC limit of Rs. 7.00 crore, Rs. 6.00 crore will be converted into "Inventory funding under tie-up with Tata Motors Limited State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 2000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 5500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Sushila Steels Bk lines BB- / 525 Suspended A4 Thakor Reductants Pvt Ltd fund based CC Fac BB- 45 Suspended Thakor Reductants Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 30 Suspended Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD (NCD) A- 1500 Revised from A+ Vi Micro Educational Trust TL B- 109.2 Reaffirmed Wonderla Holidays Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1700 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 225 Suspended A4 Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 20.2 Assigned Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.