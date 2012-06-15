US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2+ 117.5 Assigned Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 50 Assigned Gaurav Electronics off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams ST NFBL - BG A2 0.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd Short- term, non-FB D 165 Reaffirmed Fac Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 98 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belco Pharma Bk Fac BB+ / - Suspended A4+ Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 35.9 Assigned Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 20 Assigned Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA]B+ 460.5 Reaffirmed Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL ICRA]B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Unallocated Amount BBB / 27.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2 Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams LT FBL- CC ICRA]BBB 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams LT FBL- TL ICRA]BBB 171.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB 1000 Assigned Permanent Magnets Ltd LT Fund based - WCDL D 100 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd LT, FB Fac D 140 Reaffirmed Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-FB Fac A+ 340 Reaffirmed Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd TL BB 10 Assigned Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: