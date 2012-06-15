Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2+ 117.5 Assigned Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 50 Assigned Gaurav Electronics off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams ST NFBL - BG A2 0.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd Short- term, non-FB D 165 Reaffirmed Fac Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 98 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belco Pharma Bk Fac BB+ / - Suspended A4+ Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 35.9 Assigned Flecto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 20 Assigned Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA]B+ 460.5 Reaffirmed Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL ICRA]B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Unallocated Amount BBB / 27.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2 Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams LT FBL- CC ICRA]BBB 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams LT FBL- TL ICRA]BBB 171.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB 1000 Assigned Permanent Magnets Ltd LT Fund based - WCDL D 100 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd LT, FB Fac D 140 Reaffirmed Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-FB Fac A+ 340 Reaffirmed Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd TL BB 10 Assigned Virgo Polymers (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)