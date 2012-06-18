Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Engineering Products Pvt ST Scale - BG A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd Krf Ltd ST, non fund based A3 20 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Piramal Healthcare Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 2150.0 crores Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 9 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Soltech Energies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 72.5 Assigned Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd Fund Based - Sales A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Discounting (SO) Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ 150* Reaffirmed (SO) *Sublimit of short term fund based facility Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd Fund Based- Bk A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Overdraft (SO) *Sublimit of short term fund based facility Venilaxmi Import & Export Ltd Proposed limits A1+ 600 Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Scale - TL BB+ 455.4 Assigned Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Scale - Working BB+ 40.5 Assigned Ltd Capital TL Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Scale - CC BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 5000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Competent Dyestuff And Allied LT FBL B 100 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Dutta Builders & Developers Fund based Bk facility BB- 117 Suspended Pvt Ltd Helapuri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B- 583 Assigned Helapuri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B- 10 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd PTC Series A AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Krf Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 254.2 Suspended capital Fac National Bank For Agriculture LT Bonds programme AAA 20000 Assigned And Rural Development Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT non-FB Fac BB 13.8 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B 140.1 Revised from BB- Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Revised from BB- Fully interchangeable between CC and LC Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 0.9 Revised from BB- Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked AA- 500 Assigned Debenture programme Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 12450 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 7350 crore) Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 2950 Withdrawn Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 50 Suspended Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 637.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)