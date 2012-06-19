Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 33.5 Assigned *Sublimit of term loan Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Bhadiyadra Gems FBL - FBP / FBN / FBD A4+ 68.5 Assigned Bhadiyadra Gems NFBL - Forward A4+ 10 Assigned Contracts Bhadiyadra Gems Untied Amount - ST A4+ 71.5 Assigned based Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jindal Polybuttons Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3+ 40 Assigned Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Fund based A3 30 Revised from Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A3+ Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-FB Fac A3 20 Revised from Ltd A3+ Spaceage Associates Power Non Fund Based A4 327.3 Assigned Infra Pvt Ltd Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 72.5 Assigned Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd NFBL* ICRA]A4+ 40 Revised from A4+ * Sub-Limit of Rs 10.00 crore fund based limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 30 Assigned Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd TL Limits B+ 57.1 Assigned Ascend Telecom Infrastructure TL B 400 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed G.G. Hospital LT loan Fac BB- 550 Suspended Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd TL D 458 Suspended Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 120 Suspended Jindal Polybuttons Ltd TL BBB 48 Assigned *Sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore cash credit facilities Jindal Polybuttons Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 25 Assigned Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 183 Assigned Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt TL Fac BBB- 308 Revised from Ltd BBB Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt FB Fac BBB- 50 Revised from Ltd BBB Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-FB Fac BBB- 30 Revised from Ltd BBB Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-fund based BBB- 200 Revised from Ltd (sub-limit) Fac BBB Rahul Graphites Ltd CC D 60 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd TL D 139.3 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd LOC (Import)* D 20 Assigned *Sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore cash credit facilities Rahul Graphites Ltd Letter of Guarantee D 15.2 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd Packing Credit* D 15 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd Foreign Bill D 24 Assigned Purchasing* *Sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore cash credit facilities Spaceage Associates Power CC BB- 145 Assigned Infra Pvt Ltd Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 637.5 Assigned Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Bk Fac BBB+ 288.3 Withdrawn Ltd Icra (SO)/ A2 (SO) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 16 Revised from BB Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)