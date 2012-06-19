British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 33.5 Assigned *Sublimit of term loan Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Bhadiyadra Gems FBL - FBP / FBN / FBD A4+ 68.5 Assigned Bhadiyadra Gems NFBL - Forward A4+ 10 Assigned Contracts Bhadiyadra Gems Untied Amount - ST A4+ 71.5 Assigned based Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jindal Polybuttons Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3+ 40 Assigned Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Fund based A3 30 Revised from Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A3+ Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-FB Fac A3 20 Revised from Ltd A3+ Spaceage Associates Power Non Fund Based A4 327.3 Assigned Infra Pvt Ltd Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 72.5 Assigned Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd NFBL* ICRA]A4+ 40 Revised from A4+ * Sub-Limit of Rs 10.00 crore fund based limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 30 Assigned Ajita Sil-Chem Pvt Ltd TL Limits B+ 57.1 Assigned Ascend Telecom Infrastructure TL B 400 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed G.G. Hospital LT loan Fac BB- 550 Suspended Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd TL D 458 Suspended Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 120 Suspended Jindal Polybuttons Ltd TL BBB 48 Assigned *Sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore cash credit facilities Jindal Polybuttons Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 25 Assigned Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 183 Assigned Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt TL Fac BBB- 308 Revised from Ltd BBB Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt FB Fac BBB- 50 Revised from Ltd BBB Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-FB Fac BBB- 30 Revised from Ltd BBB Quest Global Manufacturing Pvt Non-fund based BBB- 200 Revised from Ltd (sub-limit) Fac BBB Rahul Graphites Ltd CC D 60 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd TL D 139.3 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd LOC (Import)* D 20 Assigned *Sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore cash credit facilities Rahul Graphites Ltd Letter of Guarantee D 15.2 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd Packing Credit* D 15 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd Foreign Bill D 24 Assigned Purchasing* *Sub-limit of Rs. 6.00 crore cash credit facilities Spaceage Associates Power CC BB- 145 Assigned Infra Pvt Ltd Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 637.5 Assigned Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Bk Fac BBB+ 288.3 Withdrawn Ltd Icra (SO)/ A2 (SO) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 16 Revised from BB Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority