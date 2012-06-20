Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 12.6 Assigned Aventura Components Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 3300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (part of the regional umbrella Fac for Asia Pacific subsidiaries of Cargill Incorporated )* * interchangeable with Cargill India Private Limited (CIPL); the long-term rating is assigned to the cash credit/over draft facility, a part of US$ 279 million bank Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cargill Global Trading India Cash-backed Letters A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd of Credit (LCs) (reduced from Rs 2,325 Cr) Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac* A1+ 3300 Reaffirmed (part of the regional umbrella Fac for Asia Pacific subsidiaries of Cargill Incorporated ) *interchangeable with Cargill Global Trading India Private Limited (CGTIPL); the long-term rating is assigned to the cash credit/over draft facility, a part of US$ 556 million bank facilities rated on the short-term scale Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 2700 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 220 Cr) Cargill India Pvt Ltd Cash-backed Letters A1+ 42000 Assigned of Credit (LCs) (enhanced from Rs 3350 Cr) Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Chennai International BG A1 980 Assigned Terminals Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 60.0 crore) Fontus Water Ltd NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 6 Suspended LOC Fac Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd ST-Non FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Sheetal Siddhi Veg Oil Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 25 Assigned Sheetal Siddhi Veg Oil Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 150 Assigned Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based ST Bk A4 270* Assigned lines *long-term and short-term bank lines are subject to total utilization of Rs.27 crore Smart Equity Brokers (P) Ltd Non-fund Based ST Bk A4 430* Assigned lines * long-term and short-term bank lines are subject to total utilization of Rs.43 crore Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limi A3 175 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3 5 Reaffirmed Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd TL B 120 Suspended Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL B 6.4 Revised from D Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 91 Revised from D Aventura Components Pvt Ltd FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed Cargill Financial & Services Bk lines AA+ 1000 Withdrawn India Pvt Ltd (SO) / A1+ Carrycon India Ltd TL B 5 Withdrawn Carrycon India Ltd FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Carrycon India Ltd Non-FBL B 25 Reaffirmed Chamber Construction Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 732.1 Suspended Chennai International TL AA 3225 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd (SO) Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 8125 Assigned Fontus Water Ltd FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed Harsh Enterprises Working Capital Limits BB- 120 Assigned Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BB- 118.9 Suspended capital Fac S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL B+ 51.3 Assigned S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd LT -FB Fac B+ 185 Revised from BB- Enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Sheetal Siddhi Veg Oil Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 222.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Cottex Fund Based - TL B 16.8 Assigned Shivam Cottex Fund Based - CC B 60 Assigned Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based LT Bk BB 270* Assigned lines *long-term and short-term bank lines are subject to total utilization of Rs.27 crore Smart Equity Brokers (P) Ltd Non-fund Based LT Bk BB 430* Assigned lines *long-term and short-term bank lines are subject to total utilization of Rs.43 crore Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 175 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.