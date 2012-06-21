Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4 30 Suspended facility Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4 30 Suspended facility Chanvim Engineering (India) ST, fund based / A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd non-FBL Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 18 Assigned Imperial Waterproofing non-FB Bk Fac A4 91.8 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 4.14 crore) Jindal Drilling & Industries NFBL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Johnson Enterprise Ltd FBL (BG) A4 90 Reaffirmed Kiran Motors Ltd LOC A2+ 170 Assigned Orbit Exports Ltd FBL* A3+ 125 Upgraded from A3+ (increased from Rs 11.00 crore) Orbit Exports Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 60 Assigned (reduced from Rs. 1412 crore) Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 25 Assigned Shiv Shakti International Pvt Non-FBL - LCs A4 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Skm Steels Ltd ST FBL* A3 1650 Assigned *Includes Channel financing limits Skm Steels Ltd ST non-FBL A3 50 Assigned Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based A2 650 Assigned Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based# A2 110 Assigned # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 65.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Publications (India) FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 5.5 crore Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 20 Suspended Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 20 Suspended Chanvim Engineering (India) LT, FB limits BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chanvim Engineering (India) TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gmr Hyderabad International TL programme BBB 13703 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Gmr Hyderabad International FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 40 Assigned Imperial Waterproofing fund based Bk Fac BB 60 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore to Rs 6 crore) Jindal Drilling & Industries FBL A- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Johnson Enterprise Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kiran Motors Ltd CC BBB+ 80 Assigned Manjeera Projects FB Fac B+ 350 Assigned Millennium Greentech India Pvt LT Bk Fac B 79.3 Suspended Ltd Orbit Exports Ltd TL BBB 133.6 Upgraded from BBB- Orbit Exports Ltd CC BBB 150 Upgraded from BBB- Orbit Exports Ltd proposed Bk Fac BBB 56.4 Assigned Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti International Pvt FB Limits BB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Skm Steels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2450 Assigned Skm Steels Ltd TL limit BBB- 200 Assigned Srk Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 183.5 Assigned Srk Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 180 Assigned Srk Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 36.5 Assigned Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd CC# BBB 150 Assigned # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 65.00 crore Trans Conduct (India) FBL (CC) B 50 Assigned Trans Conduct (India) Non-FBL (BG) B 10 Assigned Veeral Esafety Glass Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B- 228.5 Suspended capital Fac Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd CC limits BBB- 180 Assigned Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.