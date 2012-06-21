Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4 30 Suspended
facility
Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4 30 Suspended
facility
Chanvim Engineering (India) ST, fund based / A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd non-FBL
Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 18 Assigned
Imperial Waterproofing non-FB Bk Fac A4 91.8 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 4.14 crore)
Jindal Drilling & Industries NFBL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Johnson Enterprise Ltd FBL (BG) A4 90 Reaffirmed
Kiran Motors Ltd LOC A2+ 170 Assigned
Orbit Exports Ltd FBL* A3+ 125 Upgraded from
A3+
(increased from Rs 11.00 crore)
Orbit Exports Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 60 Assigned
(reduced from Rs. 1412 crore)
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 25 Assigned
Shiv Shakti International Pvt Non-FBL - LCs A4 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Skm Steels Ltd ST FBL* A3 1650 Assigned
*Includes Channel financing limits
Skm Steels Ltd ST non-FBL A3 50 Assigned
Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based A2 650 Assigned
Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based# A2 110 Assigned
# sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed
Rs. 65.00 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihant Publications (India) FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs 5.5 crore
Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 20 Suspended
Ballard Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 20 Suspended
Chanvim Engineering (India) LT, FB limits BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chanvim Engineering (India) TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Gmr Hyderabad International TL programme BBB 13703 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Gmr Hyderabad International FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 40 Assigned
Imperial Waterproofing fund based Bk Fac BB 60 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore to Rs 6 crore)
Jindal Drilling & Industries FBL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Johnson Enterprise Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kiran Motors Ltd CC BBB+ 80 Assigned
Manjeera Projects FB Fac B+ 350 Assigned
Millennium Greentech India Pvt LT Bk Fac B 79.3 Suspended
Ltd
Orbit Exports Ltd TL BBB 133.6 Upgraded from
BBB-
Orbit Exports Ltd CC BBB 150 Upgraded from
BBB-
Orbit Exports Ltd proposed Bk Fac BBB 56.4 Assigned
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27 Reaffirmed
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti International Pvt FB Limits BB 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Skm Steels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2450 Assigned
Skm Steels Ltd TL limit BBB- 200 Assigned
Srk Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 183.5 Assigned
Srk Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 180 Assigned
Srk Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 36.5 Assigned
Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd CC# BBB 150 Assigned
# sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed
Rs. 65.00 crore
Trans Conduct (India) FBL (CC) B 50 Assigned
Trans Conduct (India) Non-FBL (BG) B 10 Assigned
Veeral Esafety Glass Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B- 228.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd CC limits BBB- 180 Assigned
Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
