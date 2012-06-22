Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd Non-fund based Bk A2+ 80 Withdrawn facility (SO) Bhojwani Universal Impex FBL A4 45 Assigned Bhojwani Universal Impex Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned Convergent Communications ST- Non Fund based A4+ 25 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Crosseas Capital Services Pvt Bk lines A4+ 140 notice for Ltd withdrawal Deutsche Asset Management DWS Treasury Fund ICRA]A1+ mfs - Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Cash Plan Dianare Exports Fund based - Foreign A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Currency Bills Purchase Dianare Exports Fund based - Proposed A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Enhancement Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CP programme A1+@ 500 Withdrawn Progressive Share Brokers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac (enhanced from Rs 25.00 crores) Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A3 25 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 555 Withdrawn (SO) Canfin Homes Ltd Fixed deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed programme Convergent Communications LT- Fund based BB+ 85 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Flowmore Ltd FBL BBB- 800 Revised from BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 48.00 crores) Flowmore Ltd Non- FBL BBB- 2500 Revised from BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 112.00 crores) Good Luck Corporation TL BB 19.8 Reaffirmed Good Luck Corporation FBL (CC) BB 45 Reaffirmed Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 57.5 Suspended A4 Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 65 Assigned Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 190 Assigned Prakash Steel Corporation CC Facility (LT - B+ 130 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Prakash Steel Corporation TL Facility (LT- Fund B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed Based) (reduced from Rs. 2.65 crores earlier) Progressive Share Brokers Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 1.90 crores) Subros Educational Society FBL- TL D 600 Assigned Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 145 Suspended The Community Centre LT loans D 80 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)