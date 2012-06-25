Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Indigo A1+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fund debt mfs Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco A1+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Floating Rate mfs Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco ST Fund A1+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd mfs Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Liquid A1+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Fund mfs Geeta Ispat Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Gita Refractories Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/BG A4 12 Assigned Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A2+ 251.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 A2+ 27.9 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Oswal Cable Products Non-FBL A3 90 Withdrawn Premier Bars Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Agro Industries CC B 45 Assigned Abhishek Agro Industries TL B 11.5 Assigned Ashiyana Realtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits B 120.2 Assigned Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Dynamic AAA Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bond Fund mfs Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco AAA Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Treasury Advantage mfs Fund Geeta Ispat FB limits B+ 60 Assigned Gita Refractories Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 40 Assigned Gita Refractories Pvt Ltd FB Limits - B+ 13 Assigned Unallocated Oswal Cable Products FB limits BBB- 17 Withdrawn Peptech Builders And LT FBL C+ 70 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Premier Bars Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 227.6 Suspended capital Fac Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 305.7 Assigned Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 220 Assigned Sardar Industries CC Limit B 60 Assigned Shera Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC Fac D 21 Suspended Shera Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 100.9 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt TL Fac B 1401.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt FB Fac B 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Srm Power Pvt Ltd TL D 240 Assigned Tamil Nadu Power Finance And Bonds A- 60000 Assigned Infrastructure Development (SO) Corporation Ltd Universal Autofoundry Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 93 Assigned Vijaylakshmi Hydro Power Pvt TL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)