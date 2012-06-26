Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd NFBL A4 60 Revised to from D Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 20 Assigned Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4+ 10 Assigned on forward contracts Avon Meters Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Avon Meters Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Df Forgings And Machining ST Non-Fund limits A4 7.5 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd East Coast Constructions & Non Fund Based A4 2820 Revised from Industries Ltd A3 Emmennar Biotech Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Goa Sponge & Power Ltd ST fund based / A4 485 Assigned non-FBL Jalaram Agri Exports Export Packing Credit* A4 70 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with FBP/FBD Jalaram Agri Exports Forward Contract A4 20 Assigned Limits Kalyani Hayes Lemmerz Ltd Non-FBL A1 180 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed R.N. Metals NFBL A4 65 Assigned Ramniklal & Sons ST FB Fac A4 47.5 Suspended Renaissance Rtw Asia (Pvt) Ltd FB Fac A4 250 Suspended Renaissance Rtw Asia (Pvt) Ltd non-FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Sandhya Marines Ltd FB Fac A3 360 Upgraded from A4+ Sandhya Marines Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 15 Upgraded from A4+ Scotts Garments Ltd FB Fac A2 660 Suspended Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST loans A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Veddis Solars Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Vinergy International Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4+ 550 Assigned Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned Z V Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 25* Assigned * Sub limit of Cash Credit Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd TL B 90.6 Revised from D Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd FBL B 130 Revised to from D Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 206.5 Assigned Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL BB+ 68.25 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 120 revised from BB Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 80 Assigned Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 10 Assigned Darjeeling Power Ltd TL BB- 187 Suspended Df Forgings And Machining LT Loan BB- 127.5 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Df Forgings And Machining LT FBL BB- 55 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd East Coast Constructions & TL C 25 Revised from Industries Ltd BBB- (revised from Rs 12.5 crore) East Coast Constructions & Fund Based C 2240 Revised from Industries Ltd BBB- Emmennar Biotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned Emmennar Biotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 460 Assigned A4 Gayatri Iron & Steels FBL B+ 276 Assigned Gayatri Iron & Steels Unallocated B+ 4 Assigned Goa Sponge & Power Ltd LT FB Bk limits B+ 400 Assigned Goa Sponge & Power Ltd TL B+ 323.3 Assigned Gokulanand Texturizers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 187.1 Suspended Ispat Traders Pvt Ltd CC BB 70 Assigned Ispat Traders Pvt Ltd TL BB 0.7 Assigned Kalyani Hayes Lemmerz Ltd FBL A- 800 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA+ 485 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Tindivanam TL D 2022.1 Downgraded Tollways Ltd from BB+ R.N. Metals FBL B+ 20 Assigned R.N. Metals TL B+ 21.2 Assigned Ramniklal & Sons LT FB Fac B 57.5 Suspended Sai Pavani Constructions India Bk Fac B+/ 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Scotts Garments Ltd TL BBB 499 Suspended Scotts Garments Ltd non-FB Fac BBB 80 Suspended Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd FB Fac AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL AA- 3400 Reaffirmed United Hotels & Properties Pvt TL BB+ 340 Assigned Ltd United Hotels & Properties Pvt FBL BB+ 10 Assigned Ltd Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 900 Assigned Vizag Seaport Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1793.4 Withdrawn Vizag Seaport Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk BBB- 170 Assigned limits Vsp Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Assigned Z V Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 125 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.