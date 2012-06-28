Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accent Metals Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 75 Suspended
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned
Il&Fs Transportation Networks ST FB Bk Fac A1 6850 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP A1 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Kamman Corporation ST Non FB Sub-Limits A3 60* Reaffirmed
*Enhanced from Rs. (4.00)*/*Sub Limit of Cash Credit. The total limits utilization not to exceed
Rs. 15.00 Crore
Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Maritime Energy Heli Air ST FB Fac D 8.5 Suspended
Services Pvt Ltd
Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd Non-FB Fac D 50 Revised from
A4
Sanoor Cashews FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
United Distributors Non-FBL A4 11 Assigned
Incorporation
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accent Metals Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 257.4 Suspended
capital Fac
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd CC (Fund Based) BB 50 Assigned
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG BB 40 Assigned
Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Dynamic AAA - Notice for
Co. Ltd Bond Fund mfs withdrawal
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB+ 2750 Assigned
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1989.1 Assigned
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd FBL D 595.4 Assigned
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd FBL* D 337 Assigned
* out of this Rs. 29.5 crore is a sublimit of the long term fund based limits
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Non-FBL D 242.1 Assigned
Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Bk Fac A 7000 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD A 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Kamman Corporation LT FBL (CC) BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Kamman Corporation Proposed Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore
Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 492 Assigned
Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 73 Assigned
Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 35 Assigned
Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crores
Maritime Energy Heli Air long-TL D 49.1 Suspended
Services Pvt Ltd
Maritime Energy Heli Air LT FB Fac D 8 Suspended
Services Pvt Ltd
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd LT FB facility BB 350 Assigned
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed facility* ICRA]BB / 500 Assigned
A4
*Rated on both long and short term scales
Printotech Global Ltd TL BB+ 175.6 Suspended
Printotech Global Ltd FBL BB+ 79.4 Suspended
Priyanka Gems working capital Fac B+ 981.6 Suspended
Pushpendra Real Construction CC B 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd FB Fac* D 1170 Revised from
BB
*interchangeable
Roger Power Technologies Pvt TL (existing) B+ 74.4 Assigned
Ltd
Roger Power Technologies Pvt TL (proposed) B+ 50.2 Assigned
Ltd
Roger Power Technologies Pvt FBL - CC (existing) B+ 25.2 Assigned
Ltd
Roger Power Technologies Pvt FBL - CC (proposed) B+ 50.2 Assigned
Ltd
Sanoor Cashews FB Fac B+ 20 Assigned
Sheth Metal Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 140 Suspended
capital Fac
Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended
United Distributors FBL BB- 50 Assigned
Incorporation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
