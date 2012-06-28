Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 75 Suspended Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks ST FB Bk Fac A1 6850 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP A1 2000 Assigned Ltd Kamman Corporation ST Non FB Sub-Limits A3 60* Reaffirmed *Enhanced from Rs. (4.00)*/*Sub Limit of Cash Credit. The total limits utilization not to exceed Rs. 15.00 Crore Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Maritime Energy Heli Air ST FB Fac D 8.5 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd Non-FB Fac D 50 Revised from A4 Sanoor Cashews FB Fac A4 50 Assigned United Distributors Non-FBL A4 11 Assigned Incorporation LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 257.4 Suspended capital Fac Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd CC (Fund Based) BB 50 Assigned Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG BB 40 Assigned Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Dynamic AAA - Notice for Co. Ltd Bond Fund mfs withdrawal Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB+ 2750 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1989.1 Assigned Howrah Mills Co. Ltd FBL D 595.4 Assigned Howrah Mills Co. Ltd FBL* D 337 Assigned * out of this Rs. 29.5 crore is a sublimit of the long term fund based limits Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Non-FBL D 242.1 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Bk Fac A 7000 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD A 2000 Assigned Ltd Kamman Corporation LT FBL (CC) BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation Proposed Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 492 Assigned Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 73 Assigned Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 35 Assigned Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crores Maritime Energy Heli Air long-TL D 49.1 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Maritime Energy Heli Air LT FB Fac D 8 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd LT FB facility BB 350 Assigned Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed facility* ICRA]BB / 500 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long and short term scales Printotech Global Ltd TL BB+ 175.6 Suspended Printotech Global Ltd FBL BB+ 79.4 Suspended Priyanka Gems working capital Fac B+ 981.6 Suspended Pushpendra Real Construction CC B 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ratanchand Jewellers Ltd FB Fac* D 1170 Revised from BB *interchangeable Roger Power Technologies Pvt TL (existing) B+ 74.4 Assigned Ltd Roger Power Technologies Pvt TL (proposed) B+ 50.2 Assigned Ltd Roger Power Technologies Pvt FBL - CC (existing) B+ 25.2 Assigned Ltd Roger Power Technologies Pvt FBL - CC (proposed) B+ 50.2 Assigned Ltd Sanoor Cashews FB Fac B+ 20 Assigned Sheth Metal Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 140 Suspended capital Fac Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended United Distributors FBL BB- 50 Assigned Incorporation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.