Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1310 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST loan programme A2+ 2500 Assigned K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A4+ 180 Assigned Orient Packaging non fund based A3 30 Suspended facility Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 180 Suspended Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 75 Suspended Sebacic India Ltd Forward contract Limit A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Tara Exports ST FB Fac A4 250 Assigned Tara Exports ST FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2+ 770 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Non Fund based A2+ 650 Assigned (sub limits) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Fund based (sub A2+ 1510 Assigned limits) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A2+ 470 Assigned United Décor Options Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 5 Assigned facility Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd MFI grading M2 Upgraded from Vayhan Coffee Ltd ST NFBL D 50 Reaffirmed M3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bgr Energy Systems Ltd FBL A- 31410 Reaffirmed Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A- 58240 Reaffirmed Delhi Waste Management Ltd TL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore Delhi Waste Management Ltd CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL BBB+ 2750 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NFBL BBB+ 1989.1 Assigned Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD B+ 1000 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based LT Fac BB+ 30 Assigned *Sublimit of ST non-fund based LC limit Meerut Roller Flour Mill Pvt CC Limits BB- 100 Assigned Ltd National Bank For Agricultural LT Bonds programme AAA 20000 Assigned & Rural Development Orient Packaging fund based facility BBB 50 Suspended Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd TL B 68.3 Suspended Sebacic India Ltd TL* B+ 432 Revised from B+ Tara Exports LT FB Fac B+ 25 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 2520 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - Proposed Fac A- 470 Assigned United Décor Options Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 80 Assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT FBL D 524.8 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 59.57 crore Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Non-FBL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated D 80.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)