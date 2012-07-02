Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of Jun 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balu India ST, non FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore earlier) Bluplast Industries Ltd Short- term Non FBL A3 80 Reaffirmed Electromech Material Handling ST, non-FB Fac A3 434 suspended Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 115 Assigned Essel Shyam Communication NFBL A2+ 290 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 24.0 crore) Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd NFBL A2+ 496 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 34.6 crore) Flora Exports ST FBL A4+ 79.2 Assigned Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 2195 Downgraded From A2+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG A4 250 Downgraded from A2+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC A4 3031 Downgraded from A2+ Ind Swift Ltd ST FBL A4 340 Downgraded from A3+ Ind Swift Ltd Non FBL A4 2300 Downgraded from A3+ Roman Tarmat Ltd ST non-FBL D 50 Suspended Singhi Cables & Conductors Pvt non-fund based Bk Fac A4 285 Suspended Ltd The Indian Steel & Wire Non-FBL A2+ 70 Assigned Products Ltd Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP A1 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balu India FB Fac B+ 303 Suspended Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 154 Reaffirmed Bluplast Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB- 341.4 Reaffirmed Bluplast Industries Ltd Proposed Limits* BBB- 28.6 Reaffirmed / A3 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales East Africa Mobiles Ltd fund based faciliy D 190 Suspended (Downgraded from BB East Africa Motors Limite fund based facility D 125 Suspended (Downgraded from BB) Eco Tech Papers TL B+ 550 Assigned Eco Tech Papers Non-FBL* B+ 250 Assigned * sublimit of Term loan Electromech Material Handling LT loans BBB- 193.3 suspended Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Electromech Material Handling LT, FB Fac BBB- 340 suspended Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 95 Assigned Essel Shyam Communication FBL A- 100 Upgraded from BBB+ (earlier Rs. 6.0 crore) Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd FBL A- 70 (Upgraded from BBB+ Express Builders And Promoters TL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk# AA+ 9380 downgraded (SO) from AAA (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk# AA+ 1000 downgraded (SO) from AAA (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk# AA+ 300 downgraded (SO) from AAA (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk# AA+ 500 downgraded (SO) from AAA (SO) Flora Exports TL BB+ 4.8 Assigned Gagan Aerospace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 320 Suspended Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac BB 5380 Downgraded from BBB+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac BB 1235 Downgraded from BBB+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated BB/ 44.7 Downgraded A4 from BBB+/ A2+ Ind Swift Ltd TL Fac BB 1550 Downgraded from BBB Ind Swift Ltd LT FBL BB 3260 Downgraded from BBB Kanakia Spaces Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 3500 Withdrawn M.P. Entertainment And TL B 280 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) M.P. Entertainment And BG B 10 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd Existing Bk limits BB-/ 145 Revised from [ICRA[A4 BB Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd Proposed Bk limits BB-/ 55 Revised from [ICRA[A4 BB Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL B 57 Assigned Max Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 38 Assigned Radikal Overseas Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB+ 10 Assigned Radikal Overseas Pvt Ltd LT: FBL* BB+/ 3196 Assigned A4+ *Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs 101.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as sho Roman Tarmat Ltd LT FB limits D 300 Suspended Roman Tarmat Ltd LT non-FBL D 1000 Suspended Singhi Cables & Conductors Pvt fund based Bk Fac B+ 34.5 Suspended Ltd The Indian Steel & Wire FBL BBB+ 140 Assigned Products Ltd Tvs Credit Services Ltd LT Bk Limits A 7495 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 700 crore Unity Care & Health Services TL BBB- 132 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unity Care & Health Services LT FBL BBB- 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unity Care & Health Services LT FBL (proposed) BBB- 47 Assigned Pvt Ltd Win-Power Marketing Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac BB-/ 30 Suspended A4 Win-Power Marketing Pvt Ltd BG BB-/ 270 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)