Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd TL A4 20 Assigned Bansal Precision Forge Ltd Non FB Fac - ST A4 3.5 Withdrawn Base Metal Chemicals PC/FBP^ A4 25 Assigned ^sublimit of CC Base Metal Chemicals ILC/FLC^ A4 15 Assigned ^sublimit of CC Base Metal Chemicals BP/BD^ A4 5 Assigned ^sublimit of CC Base Metal Chemicals Bills Discounting A4 20 Assigned Base Metal Chemicals BG A4 2.5 Assigned Base Metal Chemicals Exposure A4 2.5 Assigned Dembla Valves Ltd FBL D 85 Downgraded from A4 Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magppie International Ltd Bk Fac A4 20 Assigned Mro-Tek Ltd NFBL A4 50 Revised from A4+ Quality Foils (India) Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd FBL- CC A4 96 Assigned Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG A4 45 Assigned Remsons Industries Ltd Short - term, non FB A3 7 Upgraded from Fac A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 0.60 crore) Rhodia Specialty Chemicals Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed India Ltd Rhodia Specialty Chemicals ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed India Ltd Saraswati Chemical Non-FBL A4 47.5 Assigned Corporation Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 62 Assigned Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 15.2 Assigned * Sublimit of Term Loan Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, FBL# A4 62.5 Assigned # Sub-limit of Cash Credit Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 103.7 Assigned Vinayak Steels Ltd Fund based A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Vinayak Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 20.7 Assigned Bansal Precision Forge Ltd FB Fac -LT BB- 73.2 Reaffirmed Base Metal Chemicals CC BB- 70 Assigned Base Metal Chemicals TL BB- 23.8 Assigned Dembla Valves Ltd TL D 119.1 Downgraded from C Dembla Valves Ltd Non-FBL D 80 Downgraded from C Elan Auto India Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 120 Suspended / A4+ Fun Multiplex Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 1170.1 Upgraded from BBB- Health & Education Society LT Bk Fac BB+ 100 Assigned Ilss 1 Trust 2011 PTC Series A2 AAA(SO) Withdrawn Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills FBL BB- 57.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills TL BB- 2.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Magppie International Ltd Bk Fac BB- 514.2 Assigned Mro-Tek Ltd FBL BB- 20 Assigned (revised from 14.00 cr) Mro-Tek Ltd NFBL BB- 30 Revised from BB+ Mro-Tek Ltd NFBL* BB-/ 80 Assigned A4 * Interchangeable between long term and short term facilities Mro-Tek Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL # BB-/ 120 Assigned A4 # Rated in long term and short term scale P.N.Rao CC BB 30 Assigned P.N.Rao TL BB 33.9 Assigned P.N.Rao Proposed Limits BB 1.1 Assigned Quality Foils (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Quality Stainless Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed R.S. Fasteners Bk lines BB- 515 Suspended Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB 9 Assigned Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB- 27.5 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 3.75 crore) Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 180 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore) Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 230 Assigned Rhodia Specialty Chemicals FBL ( TL) A+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed India Ltd / A1 Rhodia Specialty Chemicals FB limits BB 200 Reaffirmed India Ltd Rhodia Specialty Chemicals FBL (CC) BB 200 Reaffirmed India Ltd Saraswati Chemical FBL B 100 Assigned Corporation Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd FBL -CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Assigned Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 25 Assigned Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 44 Assigned Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB 90 Assigned Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB 51.3 Assigned Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, Non FB limits BB 5 Assigned Vinayak Steels Ltd TL Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Vinayak Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 225 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.