Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3+ 900 Reaffirmed facility (Enhanced from Rs.75.00 crore) Ample Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 46 Revised from A4+ Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Assigned Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 5 Assigned Chowdhary Rubber & Chemicals FBL - ST A4 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chowdhary Rubber & Chemicals NFBL- ST A4 55 Suspended Pvt Ltd Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 60 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 2495 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 199.5 crore) Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds NFBL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Growers Cooperative Union Ltd (reduced from Rs 150 crore) Long-Term Fund Based Limit ST Non-FBL A4 30 suspended Mbh Power Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Miraj Products Pvt Ltd ST: FBL A4 100* Withdrawn *The cash credit limit was earlier interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs. 10.0 crore with a short term rating of A4. As the short term loan facility was not renewed, the short term rating of A4 has been withdrawn Phoenix Medicare Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 39 Assigned Rittal India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac A1 12.8 Reaffirmed Rittal India Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 107.5 Reaffirmed S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Assigned Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1+ 300 Withdrawn Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1+ 1000 Assigned Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac - proposed A4+ 2 Assigned Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ 20 Assigned Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A4+ 10 Assigned limit Vimal Microns Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd NFBL A4+ 4140 Revised from A3 (enhanced from Rs 180.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 90 Revised from BB+ Ample Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 54 Revised from BB+ Chowdhary Rubber & Chemicals FBL - LT B+ 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chowdhary Rubber & Chemicals Proposed limits - LT B+ / 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd + ST A4 Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 600 Reaffirmed Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds TL BB+ 49.2 Reaffirmed Growers Cooperative Union Ltd (reduced from Rs 7.31 crore) Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds FBL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Growers Cooperative Union Ltd Long-Term Fund Based Limit LT FBL BB- 70 suspended Material Movell (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 50 Assigned Material Movell (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 5 Assigned Mbh Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 77.5 Assigned Miraj Products Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 250 Upgraded from BB North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 400 Assigned Corporation Ltd Phoenix Medicare Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 37 Assigned Rittal India Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Rittal India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac A+ 256 Reaffirmed S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 577.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 27.75 crore) S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Savfab Buildtech Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 280 Assigned Shree Ramdev Cotton Ginning Fund Based- TL B+ 8 Assigned Shree Ramdev Cotton Ginning Fund Based- CC B+ 80 Assigned Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Assigned Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 400* Reaffirmed *Secured cash credit revised from Rs. 25.0 crore to Rs. 40.0 crore. Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FB Fac A+ 100 Withdrawn Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT loans A+ 114.6 Withdrawn Vaighai Agro Products Ltd TL BB+ 101.9 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 195 Reaffirmed Vihang Hospitality Llp LT, FB limits (TL) B 66 Assigned Vimal Dairy Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Vimal Dairy Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd TL B+ 69 Reaffirmed Vimal Microns Ltd FBL B+ 128.5 Reaffirmed Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd FBL BB+ 1350 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs 104.58 crore) Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB-limits BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 37.50) Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.00) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.