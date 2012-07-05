Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baijnath Melaram NFBL (LOC) A4 850 Assigned Bhadora Industries Non-FB Fac A4 45 Assigned Hindprakash Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- A4 200 Assigned LOC/Buyers Credit Hindprakash Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- A4 50* Assigned LOC/Buyers Credit *-sub-limit of cash credit facility Hindprakash Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- A4 15* Assigned Forward Contract *-sub-limit of cash credit facility Jocil Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 130 Assigned Samruddha Resources Ltd ST FB Limit* A4 300 Assigned *Sub-limit of Rs. 30.00 crore long-term fund-based limit Samruddha Resources Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 1477.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 121.00 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ald Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 2750 Revised from (SO) AAA(SO) Baijnath Melaram FBL (CC)* BB 200 Assigned *The Rs. 85.00 crore Non Fund based Letter of Credit bank facility has a sub limit for Fund based Cash Credit facility to the extent of Rs. 20.00 crore such that the total utilization should not exceed Rs. 85.00 crore at any point of time Bhadora Industries FB Fac B 27 Assigned Hindprakash Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Fund based- CC BB- 150 Assigned Indigold Trade & Services Ltd NCDs AA+ 8000 Assigned (SO) Jocil Ltd LT, FB Fac A 52.5 Assigned Kailash Ginning & Pressing Pvt CC D 60 Suspended Ltd Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 310080 Reaffirmed Program Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 75 Assigned Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB 175 Assigned Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk TL D 50000 Reaffirmed Paulson Hotel & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Assigned Samruddha Resources Ltd LT FB Limit ICRA]B+ 300 Assigned Shipping Corporation Of India Issuer rating IrAA- - Revised from Ltd IrAA Shriram Powergen Ltd TL BB+ 200 Assigned Shriram Powergen Ltd FBL BB+ 20 Assigned Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB 3446.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 121.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)